Conte is a funny one given he's regarded as one of the best. He struggles to juggle multiple competitions and has a poor record in Europe. The year he won the league at Chelsea they weren't in Europe at all, or the first season he won the league at Juve. They'll only get out the CL group due to how weak it is.



Last year they managed to get knocked out of the Conference League in the group stages and were out the other cups early, so Conte had his favoured one game a week which saw Spurs get top 4 last year. His tactics are also reliant on picking teams off that play expansively (i.e. us and City). When teams sit behind the ball or play him at his own game he's out of ideas.