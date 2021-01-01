« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October

Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #360 on: Today at 05:47:02 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 05:43:03 pm
It's 7 teams for top 4 this season. Newcastle have been in top 6 form since January. This isn't just a purple patch.

Howe has proved to be a decent manager. Even if they have spent a load in the last year, the individual quality on paper still looks seriously average, but Howe has been able to get quite a lot out of them.

Difference being 5th will be ok next season for us, but not this season.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #361 on: Today at 05:49:59 pm

'Newcastle penalty appeal for handball shortly before Kane goal on 52 mins' - https://v.redd.it/etomsmea4lv91


Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #362 on: Today at 05:50:48 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 05:40:16 pm
Something rather depressing and inevitable watching Newcastle at present. They will just end up season after season challenging City for titles in around 3 years time. It's enough to make you sick.

Well City owners could buy someone else as they not be able to keep up with Saudi spending.

Klopp will be gone in 3 years so if the worse happens and these two no marks keep spending £200-300m a window not much point watching anymore.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #363 on: Today at 05:52:28 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 05:44:15 pm
I do hope Spurs  turn this around. Cant stand the barcodes.

I hear you, but until Saudi really starts to challenge, Spurs are still far more loathsome to me. They are just such a gang of c*nts.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #364 on: Today at 05:52:40 pm
Zero surprise to see Newcastle wasting so much time already
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #365 on: Today at 05:54:50 pm

'Offside check for Kanes goal vs Newcastle' (Spurs' Sanchez plays the ball - meaning Kane is offside...) - https://v.redd.it/257fzvfi4lv91


The goal - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1584225030036410368

Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #366 on: Today at 05:55:08 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:52:28 pm
I hear you, but until Saudi really starts to challenge, Spurs are still far more loathsome to me. They are just such a gang of c*nts.
Difficult decision I know but Spurs will fall away. Id rather the barcodes never reach any heights whatsoever.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #367 on: Today at 05:57:48 pm
Should have kicked Wilson in the bollox
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #368 on: Today at 06:01:32 pm
I cant stand Spurs but theres no contest for me, Id rather they win. The way the Newcastle fans have shamelessly cuddled up to their owners is depressing.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #369 on: Today at 06:04:10 pm
Trippier wearing a rainbow armband is a piss take.,
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #370 on: Today at 06:09:48 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:52:28 pm
I hear you, but until Saudi really starts to challenge, Spurs are still far more loathsome to me. They are just such a gang of c*nts.
They could lose every game and I'd still dislike Newcastle more. Under no circumstances would I ever root for a state owned club.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #371 on: Today at 06:13:20 pm
Pope finally gets booked for time wasting, after his booking continues taking an age to take the goal kick.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #372 on: Today at 06:18:29 pm
What happened to that having to go off at the nearest point rule, is it all forgotten about now?
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #373 on: Today at 06:18:50 pm
They just take the piss, dont they?
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #374 on: Today at 06:22:12 pm
Best result for us.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #375 on: Today at 06:24:31 pm
Can imagine a Conte sulk soon.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #376 on: Today at 06:25:42 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 06:01:32 pm
I cant stand Spurs but theres no contest for me, Id rather they win. The way the Newcastle fans have shamelessly cuddled up to their owners is depressing.

At least they have a group who oppose their owners unlike Manchester City who have never done that.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #377 on: Today at 06:25:57 pm
No great achievement currently, but Newcastle look much better than us
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #378 on: Today at 06:26:18 pm
You would expect Newcastle to spend big on January now with champions league in their thoughts
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #379 on: Today at 06:28:44 pm
3 losses in 5 for Spurs, that's the CL spot for us.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #380 on: Today at 06:28:57 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 05:43:03 pm
It's 7 teams for top 4 this season. Newcastle have been in top 6 form since January. This isn't just a purple patch.

Howe has proved to be a decent manager. Even if they have spent a load in the last year, the individual quality on paper still looks seriously average, but Howe has been able to get quite a lot out of them.

Yeah, that line up today is mid table mediocre on paper bar the odd player (Guimares). Howe has done very well there so far. They've barely used Isak so far and he ripped us to shreds when he did play.

They won't have a lot of players at the World Cup and they aren't in Europe, so given 'the big 6' will all have European football after the World Cup, Newcastle can manage games better with a fresher squad and probably spend again in Jan.

They had a slow start as well drawing games they should have won at home and losing at Anfield when they should have got something (self inflicted with all the time wasting).
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #381 on: Today at 06:29:42 pm
Despicable gang of C unts
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #382 on: Today at 06:30:20 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:28:44 pm
3 losses in 5 for Spurs, that's the CL spot for us.

Newcastle and Man United look better than us currently.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #383 on: Today at 06:31:39 pm
Newcastle better squad depth than us, battling relegation last season
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
Reply #384 on: Today at 06:34:34 pm
Conte is a funny one given he's regarded as one of the best. He struggles to juggle multiple competitions and has a poor record in Europe. The year he won the league at Chelsea they weren't in Europe at all, or the first season he won the league at Juve. They'll only get out the CL group due to how weak it is.

Last year they managed to get knocked out of the Conference League in the group stages and were out the other cups early, so Conte had his favoured one game a week which saw Spurs get top 4 last year. His tactics are also reliant on picking teams off that play expansively (i.e. us and City). When teams sit behind the ball or play him at his own game he's out of ideas.

