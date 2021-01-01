« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October  (Read 4094 times)

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,187
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #200 on: Today at 07:25:46 pm »
Well fair fucks, at least they showed it eventually. In the circumstances I'll take that result, both are still very much catchable if we get our act together.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,848
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #201 on: Today at 07:26:02 pm »
All that was missing in the last 5 minutes was an all out brawl.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #202 on: Today at 07:27:01 pm »
Not a bad result for us that. I miss the seasons where it didnt matter what other teams did (other than city)
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #203 on: Today at 07:27:14 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 07:22:45 pm
Dont act like youre in a fight for top 4 you cheeky bastard. You got bigger fish to fry this season.

Just joining in with my mates
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,993
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #204 on: Today at 07:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:25:18 pm
Oh and there it is, they show it, and it's over the line. The constant conspiracy theory bleating is so small time.

Wind your neck in. No one's in the mood to listen to that shit.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #205 on: Today at 07:29:00 pm »
Good result for us.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,379
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #206 on: Today at 07:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 07:25:46 pm
Well fair fucks, at least they showed it eventually. In the circumstances I'll take that result, both are still very much catchable if we get our act together.

Both sides are average at best.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #207 on: Today at 07:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 07:25:46 pm
Well fair fucks, at least they showed it eventually. In the circumstances I'll take that result, both are still very much catchable if we get our act together.

Yep, if we just win both our home games before the break even taking in to account a likely defeat at Tottenham we'll still be in an ok position to hunt them down after the break if we sort our shit out and use the transfer market. Big if though!
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,357
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #208 on: Today at 07:30:57 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:28:23 pm
Wind your neck in. No one's in the mood to listen to that shit.

He loves anything that puts Liverpool/Liverpool fans down, let him have his moment
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,993
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #209 on: Today at 07:31:25 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:30:57 pm
He loves anything that puts Liverpool/Liverpool fans down, let him have his moment

Yeah, good idea.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,258
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #210 on: Today at 07:31:27 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:22:56 pm
Notice how they didn't do the forensic overhead shot to show it? Bent to all fuck.

The same thing happend to us against City but got dissalowed.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,725
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #211 on: Today at 07:32:32 pm »
Not sure what to make about that result. Probably the best if the three but I just wanted some other twats to feel miserable tonight as well to be honest.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,379
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #212 on: Today at 07:33:32 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 07:31:27 pm
The same thing happend to us against City but got dissalowed.

There shouldnt be any issues with it.

Isnt the technology 100% when they turn it on ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #213 on: Today at 07:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:32:32 pm
Not sure what to make about that result. Probably the best if the three but I just wanted some other twats to feel miserable tonight as well to be honest.

Chelsea fans get to feel miserable, and Yet United didnt win, so not all bad.
Logged

Online PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,258
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #214 on: Today at 07:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:33:32 pm
There shouldnt be any issues with it.

Isnt the technology 100% when they turn it on ?

I dont care about United or Chelsea but this is a major issue..

How can they dissalow in one game and give it in another..

That ball was not over the line 100%, maybe 97% but not all ower, there should be camera views from inside the goal corner / top
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,197
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #215 on: Today at 07:37:13 pm »
Fell asleep for the entire 2nd half. Kind of says it all.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,379
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #216 on: Today at 07:39:33 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 07:36:52 pm
I dont care about United or Chelsea but this is a major issue..

How can they dissalow in one game and give it in another..

That ball was not over the line 100%, maybe 97% but not all ower, there should be camera views from inside the goal corner / top

The technology is 100%.

If its over then its a goal but that looked dodgy as fuck.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,657
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #217 on: Today at 07:39:51 pm »

Antony (Man Utd) chance against Chelsea 45' - https://streamin.me/v/1b49f9b4

'Raphael Varane is in tears as he leaves the pitch after picking up an injury on 58 mins' - https://dubz.co/v/b2q91j & https://www.ziscore.com/ws17/

Chalobah header hits the bar against Man Utd 72' - https://streamin.me/v/4bc18951

Chelsea [1] - 0 Manchester United; Jorginho penalty 87' - https://dubz.co/v/7rd5nb & https://goalrush.xyz/qoh7auwi & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1583884950025121793

Chelsea 1 - [1] Manchester United; Casemiro on 90+4' - https://dubz.co/v/345pja & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1583886841383911424

Goal-Line technology on Casemiro's goal - https://dubz.co/v/0923kj

'Casemiro warcry after scoring the equaliser' - https://streamable.com/1oaaqo
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,101
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #218 on: Today at 07:41:38 pm »
Can't even laugh at Utd getting beat. :-\
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 