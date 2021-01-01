« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October  (Read 2639 times)

Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #80 on: Today at 05:29:56 pm »
Chelsea man utd, no bad result here, somebodys bubble is bursting.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #81 on: Today at 05:31:49 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:49:06 pm
Anyone else in just the worst fucking rotten pissy mood? Fuck.

Yep. What a shit day.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #82 on: Today at 05:34:18 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:49:06 pm
Anyone else in just the worst fucking rotten pissy mood? Fuck.
Miserable and grumpy as fuck
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #83 on: Today at 05:35:01 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:29:56 pm
Chelsea man utd, no bad result here, somebodys bubble is bursting.
A 0-0 draw would be nice
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #84 on: Today at 05:39:24 pm »
That patchy beard isn't fooling anyone, you fat fuck.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #85 on: Today at 05:39:43 pm »
United winning would be annoying.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #86 on: Today at 05:44:07 pm »
This is fucking dull

Someone chin someone
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #87 on: Today at 05:45:21 pm »
His name literally means "Little Cockroach" in Spanish. True story.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #88 on: Today at 05:46:43 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:39:24 pm
That patchy beard isn't fooling anyone, you fat fuck.

How can you see me?
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #89 on: Today at 05:47:33 pm »
Aubameyang just hasnt got it anymore.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #90 on: Today at 05:48:31 pm »
Luke Shaw has the football IQ of a baby hamster.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #91 on: Today at 05:49:59 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:44:07 pm
This is fucking dull

Someone chin someone
OK I just chinned someone - did it help?
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #92 on: Today at 05:50:07 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:46:43 pm
How can you see me?

I'd rather watch you puttering around in your garden in your 3XL overalls than this pie-devouring mountain of fucking Crisco.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #93 on: Today at 05:51:38 pm »
Fuckin 'ell James has had his head turfed!
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #94 on: Today at 05:52:17 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:50:07 pm
I'd rather watch you puttering around in your garden in your 3XL overalls than this pie-devouring mountain of fucking Crisco.

:lmao

Smiled first time since 12:31 (when I realised we werent at it)
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #95 on: Today at 05:53:16 pm »
We need an entire culture change of referees who dont buy Fernandes types bullshit diving

How can you give that as a free kick ffs
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #96 on: Today at 05:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:49:59 pm
OK I just chinned someone - did it help?

If it was Martin Tyler yes

Doesnt sound like you got him tho
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #97 on: Today at 05:55:41 pm »
How on earth are both these teams above us? What a turd this game is. Best moment was the camera panning to Reese James's appalling hairdo
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #98 on: Today at 05:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 05:55:41 pm
How on earth are both these teams above us? What a turd this game is. Best moment was the camera panning to Reese James's appalling hairdo

Did you watch us ?
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #99 on: Today at 05:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 05:55:41 pm
How on earth are both these teams above us? What a turd this game is. Best moment was the camera panning to Reese James's appalling hairdo
Because were worse than both of them right now.

Ive only just looked at the league table and realised how much more irritating the loss was today. Those 3 points would have put us back amongst it. Were 7 points off Spurs in 3rd now ::)
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #100 on: Today at 06:00:23 pm »
Rashford has the first touch of a donkey.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #101 on: Today at 06:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:59:05 pm
Because were worse than both of them right now.

Ive only just looked at the league table and realised how much more irritating the loss was today. Those 3 points would have put us back amongst it. Were 7 points off Spurs in 3rd now ::)

Dont do it

Spent 20 years doing that at the table

End of the day we cant beat the worst team in the league. Couldnt create one chance from open play. Dont deserve the points
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #102 on: Today at 06:02:00 pm »
Azpilicueta is like the third most punchable twat in this. Bruno, then the Bargain Richarlison with his giant nostrils, then Azpi. C*nts.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #103 on: Today at 06:04:31 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:02:00 pm
Azpilicueta is like the third most punchable twat in this. Bruno, then the Bargain Richarlison with his giant nostrils, then Azpi. C*nts.

Have to add Silva
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #104 on: Today at 06:05:21 pm »
This is mind numbing
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #105 on: Today at 06:05:29 pm »
Looking forward to playing Chelsea in a couple of weeks. Will be another nice statement win I feel.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #106 on: Today at 06:06:22 pm »


Sancho is such an overrated footballer.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #107 on: Today at 06:07:15 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 06:06:22 pm

Sancho is such an overrated footballer.

Tell that to Killer Heels.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #108 on: Today at 06:07:59 pm »
Two poor sides
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #109 on: Today at 06:08:23 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:02:00 pm
Azpilicueta is like the third most punchable twat in this. Bruno, then the Bargain Richarlison with his giant nostrils, then Azpi. C*nts.
Casemiro and his mumpy face goes close.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #110 on: Today at 06:08:35 pm »
Not watching but seems like the Mancs are dominating on the stats.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #111 on: Today at 06:09:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:05:29 pm
Looking forward to playing Chelsea in a couple of weeks. Will be another nice statement win I feel.

I remember looking forward to playing teams in top 6

Aah 6 months ago they were the days
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #112 on: Today at 06:10:13 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:04:31 pm
Have to add Silva

I'd give anything to have about seven fists and license to use them.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #113 on: Today at 06:10:13 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 06:08:35 pm
Not watching but seems like the Mancs are dominating on the stats.

The same way I dominate my toilet when I go for a shite
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #114 on: Today at 06:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:07:15 pm
Tell that to Killer Heels.

Her opinions are shite.

Declan Rice is the next fucking Schweinsteiger according to her.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #115 on: Today at 06:11:29 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:08:23 pm
Casemiro and his mumpy face goes close.

I dare you to punch that fucking pumpkin. Your fist would go right out the other side trailing pulp.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #116 on: Today at 06:11:33 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:10:13 pm
I'd give anything to have about seven fists and license to use them.

Don't forget the twat Sterling.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #117 on: Today at 06:11:57 pm »
Whats aubamayang doing there?

Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #118 on: Today at 06:12:05 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:57:30 pm
Did you watch us ?

Unfortunately yes. I'm just amazed that given their league positions the quality should be a lot better.
Re: Premier League fixtures 22th-24th October
« Reply #119 on: Today at 06:12:38 pm »
In fairness United have looked the much better team
