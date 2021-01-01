Anyone else in just the worst fucking rotten pissy mood? Fuck.
Chelsea man utd, no bad result here, somebodys bubble is bursting.
That patchy beard isn't fooling anyone, you fat fuck.
This is fucking dull Someone chin someone
How can you see me?
I'd rather watch you puttering around in your garden in your 3XL overalls than this pie-devouring mountain of fucking Crisco.
OK I just chinned someone - did it help?
How on earth are both these teams above us? What a turd this game is. Best moment was the camera panning to Reese James's appalling hairdo
Because were worse than both of them right now.Ive only just looked at the league table and realised how much more irritating the loss was today. Those 3 points would have put us back amongst it. Were 7 points off Spurs in 3rd now
Azpilicueta is like the third most punchable twat in this. Bruno, then the Bargain Richarlison with his giant nostrils, then Azpi. C*nts.
Sancho is such an overrated footballer.
Looking forward to playing Chelsea in a couple of weeks. Will be another nice statement win I feel.
Have to add Silva
Not watching but seems like the Mancs are dominating on the stats.
Tell that to Killer Heels.
Casemiro and his mumpy face goes close.
I'd give anything to have about seven fists and license to use them.
Did you watch us ?
