Yeah, still don't get what Rice is all about. I've always said, I've never been impressed by him. Apparently tonight he was good enough to be MOTM despite being on the losing side, and aside from a couple of decent passes and one burst forward he wasn't all that. He's English though.



Wasnt MOTM, Bobby, Thiago and Nunez all better. He had a wonderful 2nd half though alleviated alot of pressure on them and provided great play to get them off the back foot. Sometimes it feels like him being english puts him in a bad standing on here (not you specifically) because he get's praise in this country, he's a very good CM. The fees talked about him from West Ham are stupid but not suprising, he's their most valuable player and everyone knows he isn't worth 150million, they're simply pricing him out of a move,