Hi guys



Im currently looking for a upgrade on my legendary z5500 5.1 surround system, been using these speakers for 10+ years and they still sound amazingly good for what they are.



But i have recently decorated and built a new media wall, initially i was going to buy a soundbar as i built a box for it to sit in on the media wall, but most of the soundbars on the market now have upwards firing speakers which i would not benefit from when its boxed in.



So im going to go down the AVR and speakers route, only issue is i have no idea what best i can get for my budget of roughly £1000, I dont mind buying second hand but could anyone reccomend a good set for the money?



I will be using them hooked up to my LG oled 55 CX tv , along with ps5, youtube, music etc



like i said i love the z5500s, (if you know, you know)..but with the tv having better sound capabilities like atmos etc, im not going to get that benefit out of them



Can anyone point me in the right direction to a good setup?