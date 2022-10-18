« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Looking for a new speaker system with AV receiver, Reccomendations?  (Read 132 times)

Online lfcthekop

  • knows how to inbed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Looking for a new speaker system with AV receiver, Reccomendations?
« on: October 18, 2022, 02:46:19 pm »
Hi guys

Im currently looking for a upgrade on my legendary z5500 5.1 surround system, been using these speakers for 10+ years and they still sound amazingly good for what they are.

But i have recently decorated and built a new media wall, initially i was going to buy a soundbar as i built a box for it to sit in on the media wall, but most of the soundbars on the market now have upwards firing speakers which i would not benefit from when its boxed in.

So im going to go down the AVR and speakers route, only issue is i have no idea what best i can get for my budget of roughly £1000, I dont mind buying second hand but could anyone reccomend a good set for the money?

I will be using them hooked up to my LG oled 55 CX tv , along with ps5, youtube, music etc

like i said i love the z5500s, (if you know, you know)..but with the tv having better sound capabilities like atmos etc, im not going to get that benefit out of them

Can anyone point me in the right direction to a good setup?
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,048
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Looking for a new speaker system with AV receiver, Reccomendations?
« Reply #1 on: October 20, 2022, 05:21:54 pm »
Its not an AV system but I have the Sony HT-ZF9 soundbar. It has a wireless subwoofer and optional rear speakers. Its a Dolby Atmos system but doesnt have upfiring speakers. Id definitely add the rears, and it produces a good sound bubble around you and is fairly easy to set up.

Not sure its on sale anymore as I got it 4 years ago but a good piece of kit if you can find it

When I was considering an AV system I was looking at Monitor Audio gear but putting a system together even from their bronze range would probably cost much more than £1k
« Last Edit: October 20, 2022, 05:24:24 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online lfcthekop

  • knows how to inbed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Looking for a new speaker system with AV receiver, Reccomendations?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:19:12 pm »
I went down the av route, shit got expensive fast! lol

Front centre Kef Q250c
Front left and right KEF Q350s
Monolith THX 10" Subwoofer
Rear left and right KEF Q150s

AVR , Denon x4200W

Cost me almost £2000. (  the wife thinks im mental )   ::)
 

Had to buy stand mounts for the front 2 and wall brackets for the rears..

Not tested the sub yet as im waiting for a rca to rca cable through the post.

Without the sub the system sounds amazing, cant wait to hear it with the sub!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 