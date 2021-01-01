« previous next »
Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm

Reply #120
Today at 06:41:44 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 06:35:33 pm
guessing we're continuing the same sort of formation as last few games, with carvalho taking on jota's job and salah playing where he ended up against city (as opposed to the 9)

did bajcetic play a youth game or something? or just swapping out expereince of the bench to clark?

presuming thiago doesnt play more than 60 today, to try and prevent more muscle injuries

Yep.
Reply #121
Today at 06:42:59 pm
Good to see Jones back in the mix. Suddenly attack is where we are looking thin.
Reply #122
Today at 06:43:34 pm
Good to see TAA back. Obviously we've have to make changes as Sunday was so intense. Only good thing is that West Ham played on Thursday and Sunday.

Let's keep this going.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Reply #123
Today at 06:44:03 pm
Ox and Jones, that's cool. Both can fill in the wider midfield roles if needed, with Jota and Diaz out
Reply #124
Today at 06:44:16 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:42:14 pm
If that's true, i'm literally at a loss for words.

I'm.going to.remove my post because I think one of my mates is being a prick  ::)
Reply #125
Today at 06:44:25 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:42:59 pm
Good to see Jones back in the mix. Suddenly attack is where we are looking thin.

Yep, no forwards on the bench.
Reply #126
Today at 06:44:39 pm
Still no konate? Wonder if it might be carvalho off the right and nunez off the left with firmino and salah until. Would hate to see salah going back to playing out wide and and far from goal
Reply #127
Today at 06:45:22 pm
Considering our injuries that's a really good 11 and bench. Great to see Ox back as an option, and Jones too. Need those two and Keita to give the others some rest this season - especially as the quadruple is now back on :)
Reply #128
Today at 06:46:25 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 06:00:59 pm
Game ending bang on 9.10pm and having no idea who the Ref is!

For a European match Id be at home before 10.30 after catching the 26 and 86 in time to catch the highlights, obviously in black an white.
Reply #129
Today at 06:46:37 pm
Despite the lack of attacking options from the bench, theres more than enough in the starting 11 to beat these.
Reply #130
Today at 06:46:40 pm
Getting down to the bare bones but I quite like that team. 3 points and were right back on track.
