Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,122
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #80 on: Today at 04:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:49:16 am
A huge part of our defensive stability against city was due to Gomez looking back to his best, Milner sitting deeper (something Trent has looked to do in recent games, presumably under instruction) and Elliot sticking to his defensive responsibilities. If we can keep that kind of setup going then that right back area can hopefully start looking a lot stronger again.

Our entire defensive stability was due to us being able to sit on the 18 yard line with two sitting screeners in front... apart from when we go to the Etihad hard to think of another game when we'll do that this season
Tonight we'll be back to a high line, dominating the ball against a team that sits off and having to defend long balls and counter attacks - that's where our issues been this season so hopefully we can improve whoever plays
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,847
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #81 on: Today at 04:35:57 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:33:20 pm
<<<Sounds like a job for Trent Alexander to me.
Without a doubt;

Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #82 on: Today at 04:37:52 pm »
3 points please. Need to get a run of wins together. Haven't been able to do it all season.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,552
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #83 on: Today at 04:39:37 pm »
Thanks for the OP Sheer. I like that style of "someone else doing the work !" Good move.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,552
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #84 on: Today at 04:43:40 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:35:41 am
What we have to do right now is to back up an excellent performance and result in City game, with more of the same in the coming weeks.

Especially with the games coming thick and fast. Please do that, the Mighty Reds!!! Win against West Ham tonight and we'll be on track for this season.

Owh, by the way, last Friday, before the City game... IT'S MY FIRST TIME IN LIVERPOOOLLLLL IN MY WHOLE LIFE!!!! Hahhahahah!!!!  ;D  ;D  ;D

I was trying to get there last week but failed due to the train strike, from London.

What a great city Liverpool is. When I first reached London two weeks ago (it's my first time in Europe), first thing came to my mind is my holy pilgrimage to Liverpool as a very fan from another part of the globe.

It's awesome!!! Your place is awesome!!! First step of my feet in Liverpool and I already felt the connection as a fan, an EXTERNAL fan as I'm not from UK.

On the way back to London, just because wanted to have a LOCAL feeling, I walked from Anfield to Liverpool Lime Street station and it was a great 45 minutes in my life even when I started to feel my legs were tired and started aching!!!! Hahhahahahaha!!!  :D  :D  :D

I wanted to walk earlier to Anfield first from Lime Street station when I reached, but it's already too late for my paid Anfield stadium tour schedule so I took a bus. Even a bus journey was a grreeaattt feeling and could feel the connection with the city as a fan!!!

Owh my God I am really happy!!! It's like my life's dream comes true meeting the good people of Liverpool!!!!

Pardon for my indecency, not trying to hijack the thread but caaann'ttt help it!!! I have been to Anfield I can say that now!!!!  ;D  ;D  Winning on Sunday two days later against the Blue Mancs is just another icing on the cake to my holy pilgrimage journey.  ;D  ;D  ;D


This is too good to let pass.....
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,066
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #85 on: Today at 05:08:54 pm »
Fantastic NarutoReds. As you know, IMO you and Big Dog are the only two posters round here worth listening to ;)

If I'd known you were in town I'd have bought you a drink :thumbup
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,367
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #86 on: Today at 05:10:20 pm »
I had forgotten this was on Prime, it will be nice just to hear about the games and none of this repulsive agenda driven nonsense that normally occurs. I hope the Reds can build on the weekend and let's get this season properly started.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,105
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #87 on: Today at 05:13:40 pm »
Rumoured team:

Alisson, TAA, Gomez, VVD, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Carvalho, Salah, Firmino, Nùñez
Logged
