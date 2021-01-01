A huge part of our defensive stability against city was due to Gomez looking back to his best, Milner sitting deeper (something Trent has looked to do in recent games, presumably under instruction) and Elliot sticking to his defensive responsibilities. If we can keep that kind of setup going then that right back area can hopefully start looking a lot stronger again.
<<<Sounds like a job for Trent Alexander to me.
What we have to do right now is to back up an excellent performance and result in City game, with more of the same in the coming weeks. Especially with the games coming thick and fast. Please do that, the Mighty Reds!!! Win against West Ham tonight and we'll be on track for this season.Owh, by the way, last Friday, before the City game... IT'S MY FIRST TIME IN LIVERPOOOLLLLL IN MY WHOLE LIFE!!!! Hahhahahah!!!! I was trying to get there last week but failed due to the train strike, from London.What a great city Liverpool is. When I first reached London two weeks ago (it's my first time in Europe), first thing came to my mind is my holy pilgrimage to Liverpool as a very fan from another part of the globe.It's awesome!!! Your place is awesome!!! First step of my feet in Liverpool and I already felt the connection as a fan, an EXTERNAL fan as I'm not from UK.On the way back to London, just because wanted to have a LOCAL feeling, I walked from Anfield to Liverpool Lime Street station and it was a great 45 minutes in my life even when I started to feel my legs were tired and started aching!!!! Hahhahahahaha!!! I wanted to walk earlier to Anfield first from Lime Street station when I reached, but it's already too late for my paid Anfield stadium tour schedule so I took a bus. Even a bus journey was a grreeaattt feeling and could feel the connection with the city as a fan!!!Owh my God I am really happy!!! It's like my life's dream comes true meeting the good people of Liverpool!!!!Pardon for my indecency, not trying to hijack the thread but caaann'ttt help it!!! I have been to Anfield I can say that now!!!! Winning on Sunday two days later against the Blue Mancs is just another icing on the cake to my holy pilgrimage journey.
