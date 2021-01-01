A huge part of our defensive stability against city was due to Gomez looking back to his best, Milner sitting deeper (something Trent has looked to do in recent games, presumably under instruction) and Elliot sticking to his defensive responsibilities. If we can keep that kind of setup going then that right back area can hopefully start looking a lot stronger again.



Our entire defensive stability was due to us being able to sit on the 18 yard line with two sitting screeners in front... apart from when we go to the Etihad hard to think of another game when we'll do that this seasonTonight we'll be back to a high line, dominating the ball against a team that sits off and having to defend long balls and counter attacks - that's where our issues been this season so hopefully we can improve whoever plays