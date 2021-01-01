« previous next »
Dave McCoy

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Yesterday at 04:55:52 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:48:36 pm
Their form has picked up recently.

Look at who they've played and the actual performances. They've gotten the results but aside from a pasting of Fulham have not been convincing let alone good.
Mighty_Red

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Yesterday at 05:01:16 pm
Respect to Moyes for pointing out the reason for Klopp's anger was a horrendous decision. As well as upholding standards of behaviour, standards of refereeing need to be uplifted.

Not sure who we can get on the pitch. Wonder if we will try Nunez on the left or leep him as a bench option.
Ghost Town

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Yesterday at 06:02:50 pm
Think this is a good game to try Darwin and Mo up top together. Could learn a lot about how they work together in a 2 and any tweaks that need to be made for other defensive teams
Crosby Nick

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Yesterday at 06:11:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:48:36 pm
Their form has picked up recently.

Theyve done alright in the Europa Conference and theyve stopped losing but they havent won many I dont think. Heard on TAW that theyve been having to play two full backs at centre back, is that correct?
killer-heels

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Yesterday at 06:17:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:11:02 pm
Theyve done alright in the Europa Conference and theyve stopped losing but they havent won many I dont think. Heard on TAW that theyve been having to play two full backs at centre back, is that correct?

TAW?

Had they not won three league games on the bounce before the Saints draw?
Crosby Nick

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Yesterday at 06:19:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:17:41 pm
TAW?

Had they not won three league games on the bounce before the Saints draw?

No idea. Dont look at tables much. :D

Dont think so though, otherwise we heys be ahead of us and I dont think they are.

And The Anfield Wrap.
PaulF

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Yesterday at 06:21:31 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 05:01:16 pm
Respect to Moyes for pointing out the reason for Klopp's anger was a horrendous decision. As well as upholding standards of behaviour, standards of refereeing need to be uplifted.

Not sure who we can get on the pitch. Wonder if we will try Nunez on the left or leep him as a bench option.
Watch them cynically hack mo down now first chance they get and Moyes taunt klopp into a red.
number 168

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Yesterday at 06:31:04 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:02:50 pm
Think this is a good game to try Darwin and Mo up top together. Could learn a lot about how they work together in a 2 and any tweaks that need to be made for other defensive teams

I think Darwin needs to work on beating the off side, he looks perplexed every time he sees the flag.
duvva

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Yesterday at 06:35:35 pm
Thanks for the preview Sheer, and for getting someone from their side involved, always interesting to get a reasonable viewpoint from the other side.

Really hoping Sunday will kickstart our season and weve got a decent run of fixtures now to hopefully put some points on the board. That said injuries are really hampering us. As soon as we get a few back a couple more go. Losing both Diaz and Jota is a big blow, and itll be interesting how we address their loss. Id like to see Carvalho get a run n out there, keep Nunez in the middle either alternate with Bobby or with Bobby behind.

Hopefully if we cant score early we can defend well again so that we can keep it level until we find a goal or two. Lets hope Sunday was the end of our conceding first and often early in games.

Ill take the 3 points however they come but it would be nice to build on the last performance as well
killer-heels

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Yesterday at 06:45:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:19:45 pm
No idea. Dont look at tables much. :D

Dont think so though, otherwise we heys be ahead of us and I dont think they are.

And The Anfield Wrap.

Apologies yes, its two league wins in a row and 2 in europa. 4 wins and 1 draw out of 5 in all comps.
stockdam

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Yesterday at 07:41:12 pm
Thanks for the good OP.

I think we are all much more positive after the City game and there were some outstanding performances.
We need to follow this up with another strong game and get the three points. An early goal from us might bring them out of defence and give us more space to exploit.

Nunez and Salah could be an exciting partnership as both can be deadly inside the box.

We should have too much quality especially if we score early.

Ghost Town

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Today at 12:18:47 am
This fixture last season was dull and dreary with Mané just about making the difference. And they've become even more doughty and closed-in since then.

Unless we score early, or come out switched on and lit and play with verve and confidence, it could easily be a game for the purists.

Mo to keep his scoring run going and Darwin to bundle one in off his own man-bun. Bowen to try super-hard as he wonders what couldabeen. Mr Scaramanga to score for them
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Today at 12:22:35 am
Really important game this.  Win this and beat Forrest and theres momentum, when you have that the opposition starts to fear you.  Teams havent been afraid of us this season.

Reckon well win it late on.
aussie_ox

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Today at 03:13:25 am
I'd go with Darwin/Bobby/Mo up front.


Later on in the game if it isn't working out swap Carvalho for Darwin and either put him on the left wing or slow him in midfield.


Konate's out so Jogo has to play CB.


For a home game where we will be on the front foot I'd be playing Trent at RB if he is fully fit over Milly. 
him_15

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Today at 03:25:03 am
Need to build on the momentum from our victory against City by winning as many games as possible to get back in the race of top 4 before WC.
