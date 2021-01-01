Thanks for the preview Sheer, and for getting someone from their side involved, always interesting to get a reasonable viewpoint from the other side.
Really hoping Sunday will kickstart our season and weve got a decent run of fixtures now to hopefully put some points on the board. That said injuries are really hampering us. As soon as we get a few back a couple more go. Losing both Diaz and Jota is a big blow, and itll be interesting how we address their loss. Id like to see Carvalho get a run n out there, keep Nunez in the middle either alternate with Bobby or with Bobby behind.
Hopefully if we cant score early we can defend well again so that we can keep it level until we find a goal or two. Lets hope Sunday was the end of our conceding first and often early in games.
Ill take the 3 points however they come but it would be nice to build on the last performance as well