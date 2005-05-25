« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm  (Read 2022 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« on: Yesterday at 11:43:04 pm »
Liverpool FC vs West Ham United
Wednesday 19 October 2022. Kick off: 7.30pm
Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Darren Cann, Harry Lennard. Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh. VAR: Craig Pawson. Assistant VAR: Dan Cook.


So, Sunday was quite a viewing experience, wasn't it? I bet some of you wished you'd hedged your bets in the preview like I did. Don't worry, you have another chance now because the games are coming thick and fast and we have West Ham up next. They had a terrible start in August but have picked up some wins since and are slowly starting to feel their way into the season. They're also much better at home than away, which makes this a potentially easier one to predict. It feels like we've picked up hugely since half time at Rangers and our players are starting to regain fitness (while others unfortunately take their place in the injury room).

All of this means the line up isn't necessarily straightforward. It feels like Nunez will likely start ahead of Carvalho alongside Mo and Bobby, with Trent coming in at right back. But does Robbo play again when Tsimikas is fit? Do we rest Thiago or does Hendo come in, either for him or for Elliott who I thought was great yesterday? And does the fact the weekend game is against bottom-of-the-league Forest make a difference?

Injuries

West Ham: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Maxwel Cornet (calf). Doubtful: Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson.

Liverpool: Joel Matip (calf), Luis Diaz (knee), Naby Keita (back), Diogo Jota (hamstring). Doubtful: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konaté.

So what can we expect from West Ham? I could have spent time actually researching them but it felt like a lot of work so I enlisted some help. Tom Victor writes about football for the Mirror and is a West Ham season ticket holder. He is also the author of What Would Jurgen Klopp Do, still available for those seeking an early xmas present. I think all fans should buy it!



Anyway, he's agreed to answer a few questions on what we can expect for Wednesday. Tom, how are you enjoying your season so far?

T: Its been weird. Always expected it to take a bit of time for the new signings to settle in but it looks like its starting to happen now. Still feels like we need a big result, which almost happened against Chelsea, but most of the fun so far has been in Europe.

S: Thoughts on David Moyes? We have some history with him!

T: I didnt want him the first time or the second time he was appointed but hes proved me wrong. Giving West Ham European football means hes bought himself plenty of goodwill, but hes still been a bit too conservative against traditional big teams.

S: How are the new signings working out?

T: Scamacca and Kehrer look at home already. Paquetá is getting there and Emerson is, well hes Emerson. Not sure if any of the others will feature but Aguerd getting injured has hurt the preparations a bit.

S: What's the verdict on our season so far? What did you think of the Man City game?

T: Weirdly I havent seen much Liverpool at all this season. From the last couple of games though it looks like Van Dijk has got over wherever was holding him back for the last few months and that seems key.

S: Have you been to this fixture before? If so, do any matches stand out?

T: In London yes, at Anfield no. Very fond memories of the 2016 FA Cup game and Ogbonnas last minute winner. Very fond memories of getting drunk on whisky cocktails to forget the 4-1 defeat in 2017 that got Bilic sacked.

S: How are West Ham likely to line up?

T: Depends on the fitness of centre backs. We played a back five of five full backs at Southampton, which seems sub-optimal, and I wouldnt be surprised to see Antonio back in for Scamacca if were playing a counterattacking game. If the injury returns go as planned then a guess I would say: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell/Emerson; Rice, Souček; Bowen, Paquetá, Fornals/Behrahma; Antonio.

S: Who are the danger men going to be in the West Ham side?

T: Lucas Paquetá, again. He has a knack of doing not much and then producing some genius in a way we havent really had since Dimitri Payet, but we havent seen the best of him yet. Jarrod Bowen is finally hitting some form too but hes started the season very slowly.

S: Lastly, do you have a favourite Liverpool match?

T: From a West Ham perspective, that 2-1 in the cup. From a neutral perspective its hard to look past the 4-4 against Chelsea in the Champions League. Just a nonsense football match for so many reasons.


So, there you go. City and Arsenal aren't playing while Spurs and the Mancs are playing each other, so if we win we make up ground whatever happens. Let's do this!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:31 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,555
Re: Match Preview: West Ham vs Liverpool, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:55:31 pm »
Thanks for the write up.

I'm curious how we'll approach this, the team was set up so well for the City game because we were able to be quite conservative. It gave players like Milner lots of support and less ground to cover, while allowing us to break with pace.

West Ham will be the opposite, they'll sit back at times and press at times, and we'll need to either commit to a more conservative game or press high and risk having another one of those games.

I'd go with the 4-4-2 again but with Nunez in place of Firmino, Trent in for Milner, Henderson in for whoever is most tired in midfield and maybe Curtis/Carvalho in for Jota depending on the fitness of the former. I'm curious to see a duo of Nunez/Salah, they both operate quite narrow but like to run the opposite channels.

Less of a controlling team but that might be good, if we can bring West Ham onto us a bit and then counter them we could take advantage of any perception they have that it's a good time to play us.

Alisson
TAA Gomez van Dijk Robertson
Elliot Henderson Thiago Jones
Salah Nunez
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,327
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:58:05 pm »
2 good games in a row, ride the momentum and win!

Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,998
  • RedOrDead
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:04:02 am »
Maybe Gomez right back with konate and VVD in the middle. West Ham have a lot of height in their team so set pieces could play a big part in this. Would like to see something like this but cant see it happening.

Alisson
Gomez Konate VVD Robbo
TAA Thiago Fabinho Elliott
Salah Nunez

Could see this as a 352 as well with Elliott playing a roaming role off the 2 upfront.

Think the only changes we make is Carvalho and TAA in for Milner and Jota.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,525
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:34:19 am »
Simple win will do. No stress, no mess.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,741
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:04:56 am »
We need to string a few wins together.

The lads should be super confident to put on a show after the last result.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:23:01 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:04:56 am
We need to string a few wins together.


Really need to win these next 3 games, 2 at home vs West Ham and Leeds and Forest in between away before going to Spurs away.

All 3 of those teams we should in theory be beating but we always seem to struggle against West Ham. Hope its not the case on Wednesday night

I honestly wouldnt make many changes and make the changes vs Forest

Alisson
TAA
Gomez
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliot
Salah
Firmino
Nunez

Kelleher, Milner, Konate, Tsimikas, Henderson, Jones, Bajcectic, Oxlade, Carvalho

The LM role is the only question mark with both Jota and Diaz out, Nunez can play wide by dunno if he has the work rate or pressing ability to play that wide role. Wouldnt be shocked to see Carvalho start there and Nunez on the bench. Could also see Jones possibly start the LM role as he used to be a winger/10 in his younger years so actually think that role would suit him well
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,291
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:03:50 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op Sheer and Tom, interesting to hear their perspective. Going to this one and going with optimism.
Shame we lost Jota as he pressed well. Hope we may see some of Curtis in this one. Win by two clear for me.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,840
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:39:24 am »
Going to be a whole different game compared to City. They played high and aggressive which gave us lots of space for the likes of Jota, Salah and Nunez to run into. West Ham will defend deep and narrow and restrict space.

We'll need to be patient.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:02:39 am »
7.30 kick off gives this a mid 80s feel.

Will be tough to put in the same level of intensity as the City game. West Ham can be physical and awkward to play against but theyre not doing too well this season and if we can continue this revolutionary tactic of not conceding first hopefully we can come away with a solid win. Just churn a few results out now and see where we are when the music stops.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:04:09 am »
Night game suits us of course, its a must win to ensure the efforts of Sunday are not wasted.

Jota being out means the 4-4-2 is inevitable for me, with Salah + Nunez uptop, Firmino behind.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:09:56 am »
I think Nunez starts and scored here by the way. We hunk he might get a run of games now. Couple more goals in the next 3 or 4 games and hell have made a perfectly decent start for us.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:11:18 am »
Huge game, got to be carrying on with a good run till the break, ideally 15 points from our 5 games but should be 12, 13 points at the absolute worst now. They'll no doubt be a pain in the arse to play as usual, will have to make a change or two so our midfield don't get injured again, perhaps Thiago and Hendo here then Fab, Hendo v Forest. Fab C in for Diogo and Darwin for Bobby.

Get it done.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,604
  • Seis Veces
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:50:57 am »
All of a sudden this one feels a bit more enticing than it would have if we'd been beaten on Sunday. We just have to win here to get us up the table again and start to give us a bit of confidence.

I think West Ham's bubble is beginning to burst (Hahaaa!) with Moyes after a couple of decent seasons. They should be in more bother here by the time we're done with them hopefully, they don't have many goals in them and we have to test Fabianski who's ageing and declined in quality. Interested in seeing if Konate comes back in and Gomez starts at right back, or if Trent can start this one. Other than that it basically picks itself I feel, a Salah/Nunez/Carvalho front three feels terribly hashed together and really it is. Just fucking win.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,627
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:52:47 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:04:09 am
Night game suits us of course, its a must win to ensure the efforts of Sunday are not wasted.

Jota being out means the 4-4-2 is inevitable for me, with Salah + Nunez uptop, Firmino behind.

But that wouldn't be 442?  It'd be a diamond with Bobby behind a front two.

If Konate is fit for this then I reckon there's a very good chance we see Trent on the right, or maybe even the left of midfield.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,223
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:59:58 am »
David Moyes says he hopes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is present on the touchline following his dismissal against Manchester City, as he prepares his side for a trip to Anfield.

"Probably in football terms, it is as hard a place as any in the world to go. Probably the best manager in the world [Pep Guardiola] has found it very difficult to get a result there."

On Klopp, Moyes said: "First thing, I hope he is in the opposite dugout. You went to compete against the best.

"We all have great respect for referees. I hope they will understand that for 90 minutes we can lose our heads a little bit.

"For 90 minutes or so, it becomes a really emotional game. Sometimes, you can change your character from what your true character is. And actually, if you look at the incident he got angry about, he was correct wasn't he?"


----

Fair play to Moyes there. Hope we smash them to bits though!
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,618
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:00:07 am »
Is this on the box?
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,055
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:01:43 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:59:58 am
David Moyes says he hopes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is present on the touchline following his dismissal against Manchester City, as he prepares his side for a trip to Anfield.

"Probably in football terms, it is as hard a place as any in the world to go. Probably the best manager in the world [Pep Guardiola] has found it very difficult to get a result there."

On Klopp, Moyes said: "First thing, I hope he is in the opposite dugout. You went to compete against the best.

"We all have great respect for referees. I hope they will understand that for 90 minutes we can lose our heads a little bit.

"For 90 minutes or so, it becomes a really emotional game. Sometimes, you can change your character from what your true character is. And actually, if you look at the incident he got angry about, he was correct wasn't he?"


----

Fair play to Moyes there. Hope we smash them to bits though!

Haha - can I shock you, I like David Moyes. Despite what I said earlier.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,627
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:02:05 am »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,618
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:03:18 am »
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,375
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:06:58 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:04:02 am
Maybe Gomez right back with konate and VVD in the middle. West Ham have a lot of height in their team so set pieces could play a big part in this. Would like to see something like this but cant see it happening.

Alisson
Gomez Konate VVD Robbo
TAA Thiago Fabinho Elliott
Salah Nunez

Could see this as a 352 as well with Elliott playing a roaming role off the 2 upfront.

Think the only changes we make is Carvalho and TAA in for Milner and Jota.

I think Gomez deserves another game at centre-half with Virgil and it seems Trent is fit to resume at right back. West Ham will play deep so could be a good game for TAA to get foward with assists or even a goal.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,791
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:24:40 am »
Jaysus Harold Christ, we're playing tomorrow already?
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:46:03 am »
Short turnaround time after a really hard game is exactly the type of situation we need to be using the squad to reduce the risk of injuries. I'd expect Trent, Tsimikas, Henderson, Carvalho, and Nunez to come into the starting lineup.





Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,404
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:54:27 am »
Moyes makes sense there, except Pep Guardiola isn't the best manager in the world. He's a manager for the best teams.

Klopp is objectively far better in terms of what he has achieved.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:17:31 pm »
I think over the past 3 games West Ham are leading the table for a lot of the important stats, ( forget which ones now ) but in other words they have been playing well. Any performance close to Sundays and we should be ok.
Weird how I come on to the forum and the first place I visit is the injuries topic
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,101
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:09:56 am
I think Nunez starts and scored here by the way. We hunk he might get a run of games now. Couple more goals in the next 3 or 4 games and hell have made a perfectly decent start for us.

Och aye Nicholas, that is he is pal.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:44:49 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:37:28 pm
Och aye Nicholas, that is he is pal.

:D
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,522
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:12:00 pm »
Watching West Ham recently, the thing I can't really get over is how many shots they are giving up - especially in the league. I feel that's something we can exploit. Watching them recently they can look vulnerable to a decent chance being created against them or inviting someone to take efforts on goal. Soucek is having a really poor spell at the minute, think he is under pressure from the young guy - Downes, who has been playing well in the Europa League. Looks Rice-lite but doesn't have the height that Soucek gives them in both boxes.

Also, without Dawson and Zouma (it doesn't look like both will make it, maybe one of them?) then they don't have tons of height like you'd normally expect. They have Soucek, Rice and Scamacca who are tall but Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal are not tall for defenders - neither is Bowen, Fornals or Paqueta. I don't know about Kehrer but he doesn't look like a unit. All of those would be expected to start I think.

Was surprised to see the WHU guy suggest Antonio might come in - didn't really think about that but it would make sense to freshen things up and look for pace over the top. Scamacca has been really impressive recently - I loathe to say he looks like a proper centre-forward as that's a horrible turn of phrase, but he really does. He looks really good and is starting to settle into the team - it does feel like Antonio's days as first choice forward are over. There have been calls to have them both on the pitch together for West Ham at times, especially when chasing games, but so far Moyes has resisted and I don't think he does that here. Maybe Antonio as an impact sub if they can keep it tight.

Their dangers are obviously in the forward players - we all know what Bowen can do and whilst Paqueta looks like a classy player, I don't think there are too many around him on the same wavelength - hopefully it takes them a bit longer to work him out. Likes a shot/snap shot though - isn't afraid to try things.

I don't fear them as much as I would have done in previous seasons, when they have shown up to Anfield and put in a decent shift despite losses. Moyes sets up to frustrate in these games so I expect them to try and sit in and counter. I really hope we can take the momentum from 2 wins on the trot into this game and try and get the first goal and build from there. If ever there was a game for an early first goal then it is here IMO, as their whole game plan will be to sit in and frustrate us.

Really want to see Trent back for this. They don't have a big threat down that side, unless he starts Benrahma but I think for the workrate element Fornals will come in. But it's going the other way that will be useful.

Logged
JFT96.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:23:28 pm »
If there was ever a fixture to hand-pick to play at home it was this one (after the City game). Would really not have fancied going to London for this.

To me the first quarter of the season is out the window now and I'm very confident we will win. No Jota or Diaz so the front 3 picks itself. You'd also think Henderson is an auto-starter, and Fabinho came off early so I suspect Thiago will get the night off. Klopp has a history of easing injured players back in with a sub appearance, so strongly suspect TAA will be back. Eliott put a shift in, plus with Henderson coming in for Thiago this game might suit Carvalho more. I would start Jones if he was anywhere near it though.

                   Alisson

TAA     Gomez      VVD      Robbo

   Henderson  Fabinho   Carvalho

      Salah    Firmino     Nunez
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,055
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 01:12:00 pm
Watching West Ham recently, the thing I can't really get over is how many shots they are giving up - especially in the league.
if this is correct nunez has to start for me.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,101
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:25:56 pm
if this is correct nunez has to start for me.

Nunez is starting all our games if he stays injury free now with Jota and Diaz out until after the World Cup.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,055
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:30:00 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:28:01 pm
Nunez is starting all our games if he stays injury free now with Jota and Diaz out until after the World Cup.

Fair few reports that carvalho will be initially given the nod on the left.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,522
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:25:56 pm
if this is correct nunez has to start for me.

I don't know what the stats say or if stats would back it up but just from watching them myself, that's the feeling I get. I mean, they have one of the best defences in the League in terms of goals conceded but when you watch them they can look vulnerable left, right and through the middle. Southampton got at them down the right side, Fulham mainly down the left and the Wolves game a few weeks ago despite winning 2-0 were offering up chances from all over.
Logged
JFT96.

Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:11:41 pm »
The Jota + Diaz news is a mood killer

We gotta come up with something special for the next month
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,801
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 03:11:41 pm
The Jota + Diaz news is a mood killer

We gotta come up with something special for the next month


New emergency signing, Mo Central.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:42:38 pm »
The jota injury on top of Diaz is a killer for the 4-4-2,
Does Salah go to left mid in a 4-4-2?
Does klopp start both Carvalho and Elliott like Rangers?
Is Konate or Matip fit to give us some aerial protection against moyes set pieces with Gomez going to right back too?
If we go 4-3-3 can Nunez play coming in off the left?

Some headaches all round for klopp.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,522
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:45:48 pm »
Is TAA starting this?
Logged
JFT96.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,130
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:47:09 pm »
We're playing every 3 days now for another month, we have a huge injury list and are starting to get to bare bones in some areas. We have to balance managing the squad with the need to pick-up results. We're at home against a West Ham team in pretty terrible form so we should get some leeway here. Should rest Thiago at minimum and while I worry that Carvalho and Elliott playing together is just asking for trouble I don't really see another choice for LM unless Jones is ready or we want to do something radical like play both Tsimikas and Robertson on the left. Now that I think about it that might not be a bad idea for a one-off game.

Just get the 3 points by hook or by crook. Up the Reds!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,065
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:47:09 pm
We're playing every 3 days now for another month, we have a huge injury list and are starting to get to bare bones in some areas. We have to balance managing the squad with the need to pick-up results. We're at home against a West Ham team in pretty terrible form so we should get some leeway here. Should rest Thiago at minimum and while I worry that Carvalho and Elliott playing together is just asking for trouble I don't really see another choice for LM unless Jones is ready or we want to do something radical like play both Tsimikas and Robertson on the left. Now that I think about it that might not be a bad idea for a one-off game.

Just get the 3 points by hook or by crook. Up the Reds!

Their form has picked up recently.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,065
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
« Reply #39 on: Today at 04:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 03:45:48 pm
Is TAA starting this?

Has to be. Konate not back in training until Saturday.
Logged
Pages: [1] 2   Go Up
« previous next »
 