Watching West Ham recently, the thing I can't really get over is how many shots they are giving up - especially in the league. I feel that's something we can exploit. Watching them recently they can look vulnerable to a decent chance being created against them or inviting someone to take efforts on goal. Soucek is having a really poor spell at the minute, think he is under pressure from the young guy - Downes, who has been playing well in the Europa League. Looks Rice-lite but doesn't have the height that Soucek gives them in both boxes.



Also, without Dawson and Zouma (it doesn't look like both will make it, maybe one of them?) then they don't have tons of height like you'd normally expect. They have Soucek, Rice and Scamacca who are tall but Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal are not tall for defenders - neither is Bowen, Fornals or Paqueta. I don't know about Kehrer but he doesn't look like a unit. All of those would be expected to start I think.



Was surprised to see the WHU guy suggest Antonio might come in - didn't really think about that but it would make sense to freshen things up and look for pace over the top. Scamacca has been really impressive recently - I loathe to say he looks like a proper centre-forward as that's a horrible turn of phrase, but he really does. He looks really good and is starting to settle into the team - it does feel like Antonio's days as first choice forward are over. There have been calls to have them both on the pitch together for West Ham at times, especially when chasing games, but so far Moyes has resisted and I don't think he does that here. Maybe Antonio as an impact sub if they can keep it tight.



Their dangers are obviously in the forward players - we all know what Bowen can do and whilst Paqueta looks like a classy player, I don't think there are too many around him on the same wavelength - hopefully it takes them a bit longer to work him out. Likes a shot/snap shot though - isn't afraid to try things.



I don't fear them as much as I would have done in previous seasons, when they have shown up to Anfield and put in a decent shift despite losses. Moyes sets up to frustrate in these games so I expect them to try and sit in and counter. I really hope we can take the momentum from 2 wins on the trot into this game and try and get the first goal and build from there. If ever there was a game for an early first goal then it is here IMO, as their whole game plan will be to sit in and frustrate us.



Really want to see Trent back for this. They don't have a big threat down that side, unless he starts Benrahma but I think for the workrate element Fornals will come in. But it's going the other way that will be useful.



