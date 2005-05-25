Alisson

TAA Gomez van Dijk Robertson

Elliot Henderson Thiago Jones

Salah Nunez

Thanks for the write up.I'm curious how we'll approach this, the team was set up so well for the City game because we were able to be quite conservative. It gave players like Milner lots of support and less ground to cover, while allowing us to break with pace.West Ham will be the opposite, they'll sit back at times and press at times, and we'll need to either commit to a more conservative game or press high and risk having another one of those games.I'd go with the 4-4-2 again but with Nunez in place of Firmino, Trent in for Milner, Henderson in for whoever is most tired in midfield and maybe Curtis/Carvalho in for Jota depending on the fitness of the former. I'm curious to see a duo of Nunez/Salah, they both operate quite narrow but like to run the opposite channels.Less of a controlling team but that might be good, if we can bring West Ham onto us a bit and then counter them we could take advantage of any perception they have that it's a good time to play us.