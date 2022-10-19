« previous next »
Author Topic: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm  (Read 480 times)

Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Liverpool FC vs West Ham United
Wednesday 19 October 2022. Kick off: 7.30pm
Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Darren Cann, Harry Lennard. Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh. VAR: Craig Pawson. Assistant VAR: Dan Cook.


So, Sunday was quite a viewing experience, wasn't it? I bet some of you wished you'd hedged your bets in the preview like I did. Don't worry, you have another chance now because the games are coming thick and fast and we have West Ham up next. They had a terrible start in August but have picked up some wins since and are slowly starting to feel their way into the season. They're also much better at home than away, which makes this a potentially easier one to predict. It feels like we've picked up hugely since half time at Rangers and our players are starting to regain fitness (while others unfortunately take their place in the injury room).

All of this means the line up isn't necessarily straightforward. It feels like Nunez will likely start ahead of Carvalho alongside Mo and Bobby, with Trent coming in at right back. But does Robbo play again when Tsimikas is fit? Do we rest Thiago or does Hendo come in, either for him or for Elliott who I thought was great yesterday? And does the fact the weekend game is against bottom-of-the-league Forest make a difference?

Injuries

West Ham: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Maxwel Cornet (calf). Doubtful: Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson.

Liverpool: Joel Matip (calf), Luis Diaz (knee), Naby Keita (back), Diogo Jota (hamstring). Doubtful: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konaté.

So what can we expect from West Ham? I could have spent time actually researching them but it felt like a lot of work so I enlisted some help. Tom Victor writes about football for the Mirror and is a West Ham season ticket holder. He is also the author of What Would Jurgen Klopp Do, still available for those seeking an early xmas present. I think all fans should buy it!



Anyway, he's agreed to answer a few questions on what we can expect for Wednesday. Tom, how are you enjoying your season so far?

T: Its been weird. Always expected it to take a bit of time for the new signings to settle in but it looks like its starting to happen now. Still feels like we need a big result, which almost happened against Chelsea, but most of the fun so far has been in Europe.

S: Thoughts on David Moyes? We have some history with him!

T: I didnt want him the first time or the second time he was appointed but hes proved me wrong. Giving West Ham European football means hes bought himself plenty of goodwill, but hes still been a bit too conservative against traditional big teams.

S: How are the new signings working out?

T: Scamacca and Kehrer look at home already. Paquetá is getting there and Emerson is, well hes Emerson. Not sure if any of the others will feature but Aguerd getting injured has hurt the preparations a bit.

S: What's the verdict on our season so far? What did you think of the Man City game?

T: Weirdly I havent seen much Liverpool at all this season. From the last couple of games though it looks like Van Dijk has got over wherever was holding him back for the last few months and that seems key.

S: Have you been to this fixture before? If so, do any matches stand out?

T: In London yes, at Anfield no. Very fond memories of the 2016 FA Cup game and Ogbonnas last minute winner. Very fond memories of getting drunk on whisky cocktails to forget the 4-1 defeat in 2017 that got Bilic sacked.

S: How are West Ham likely to line up?

T: Depends on the fitness of centre backs. We played a back five of five full backs at Southampton, which seems sub-optimal, and I wouldnt be surprised to see Antonio back in for Scamacca if were playing a counterattacking game. If the injury returns go as planned then a guess I would say: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell/Emerson; Rice, Souček; Bowen, Paquetá, Fornals/Behrahma; Antonio.

S: Who are the danger men going to be in the West Ham side?

T: Lucas Paquetá, again. He has a knack of doing not much and then producing some genius in a way we havent really had since Dimitri Payet, but we havent seen the best of him yet. Jarrod Bowen is finally hitting some form too but hes started the season very slowly.

S: Lastly, do you have a favourite Liverpool match?

T: From a West Ham perspective, that 2-1 in the cup. From a neutral perspective its hard to look past the 4-4 against Chelsea in the Champions League. Just a nonsense football match for so many reasons.


So, there you go. City and Arsenal aren't playing while Spurs and the Mancs are playing each other, so if we win we make up ground whatever happens. Let's do this!
Re: Match Preview: West Ham vs Liverpool, 19 October, 7.30pm
Thanks for the write up.

I'm curious how we'll approach this, the team was set up so well for the City game because we were able to be quite conservative. It gave players like Milner lots of support and less ground to cover, while allowing us to break with pace.

West Ham will be the opposite, they'll sit back at times and press at times, and we'll need to either commit to a more conservative game or press high and risk having another one of those games.

I'd go with the 4-4-2 again but with Nunez in place of Firmino, Trent in for Milner, Henderson in for whoever is most tired in midfield and maybe Curtis/Carvalho in for Jota depending on the fitness of the former. I'm curious to see a duo of Nunez/Salah, they both operate quite narrow but like to run the opposite channels.

Less of a controlling team but that might be good, if we can bring West Ham onto us a bit and then counter them we could take advantage of any perception they have that it's a good time to play us.

Alisson
TAA Gomez van Dijk Robertson
Elliot Henderson Thiago Jones
Salah Nunez
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
2 good games in a row, ride the momentum and win!

Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Maybe Gomez right back with konate and VVD in the middle. West Ham have a lot of height in their team so set pieces could play a big part in this. Would like to see something like this but cant see it happening.

Alisson
Gomez Konate VVD Robbo
TAA Thiago Fabinho Elliott
Salah Nunez

Could see this as a 352 as well with Elliott playing a roaming role off the 2 upfront.

Think the only changes we make is Carvalho and TAA in for Milner and Jota.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Simple win will do. No stress, no mess.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

We need to string a few wins together.

The lads should be super confident to put on a show after the last result.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:04:56 am
We need to string a few wins together.


Really need to win these next 3 games, 2 at home vs West Ham and Leeds and Forest in between away before going to Spurs away.

All 3 of those teams we should in theory be beating but we always seem to struggle against West Ham. Hope its not the case on Wednesday night

I honestly wouldnt make many changes and make the changes vs Forest

Alisson
TAA
Gomez
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliot
Salah
Firmino
Nunez

Kelleher, Milner, Konate, Tsimikas, Henderson, Jones, Bajcectic, Oxlade, Carvalho

The LM role is the only question mark with both Jota and Diaz out, Nunez can play wide by dunno if he has the work rate or pressing ability to play that wide role. Wouldnt be shocked to see Carvalho start there and Nunez on the bench. Could also see Jones possibly start the LM role as he used to be a winger/10 in his younger years so actually think that role would suit him well
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op Sheer and Tom, interesting to hear their perspective. Going to this one and going with optimism.
Shame we lost Jota as he pressed well. Hope we may see some of Curtis in this one. Win by two clear for me.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs West Ham, 19 October, 7.30pm
Going to be a whole different game compared to City. They played high and aggressive which gave us lots of space for the likes of Jota, Salah and Nunez to run into. West Ham will defend deep and narrow and restrict space.

We'll need to be patient.
