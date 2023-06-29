Ive never been one to spend most of the festival in the crew bars, as some seem to do, but certainly have been guilty of spending too much time there in the past. This year is going to be different.



Arrived on Saturday afternoon as usual, smooth and quick entry through Red Gate, slow drive down the railway track and check in at our porta cabin. Theyre on top of it this year, its the earliest Ive seen a ticket or wristband in a very long time.



Through Undle Ground, looking out for mates, turn left twice and into Dragon Field, a few hugs and brief catch up conversations, park up, organise the van and relax.



Ive brought my bike this year, great for getting around before the crowds make it tricky. Off to Silver Hayes to check out the new venue. The Levels is spectacular, I cant stop staring at the empty, except for the construction team, venue. No acts or lighting, but it still has me mesmorised, as I imagine dancing to Nia Archives in the early hours of Sunday morning. I get into conversation with one of the riggers, who describes how the lighting will work. So I wont need to take any drugs?, well I wouldnt go that far!.



Next up the new Carhenge, surely a sanitised version of the original of 1987. Well I was quite impressed, bigger than I imagined and more interesting, with a small stage, but its never going to be the same. Michael Eavis passes in a car, I leave. Its the last time Ill see Carhenge, well at least for another year.



Saturday night off for a visit to Maceos (Block 9 crew bar), my favourite on site. Crewe bars are great for easing yourself into the event, catching up with old friends and meeting new ones. I find Tommy there, but hes too stoned, feeling socially awkward he decides he needs to go for a walk. Town or countrysideI say, its the later and we head up through the green fields and do a tour of the south end of the site.



Sunday passes, eating, hanging out, socialising and maybe doing a bit of work. Pretty much the same for Monday daytime. Monday night off to Maceos again. Finding myself alone, whilst waiting for Tommy to show, I sit down with a group of lads, share some spliffs and chat. They had me some chocolate, which I believe is infused with hash. Tommy shows up, I say farewell as they give me another piece for later. Half an hour later Im wondering why every thing is so bright and sparkly.



After finishing the late shift I go for a wonder and bump into the same crew from last night, turns out theyre the Food Groove cooks. We wonder around a while, ending up sitting in the West Holts arena and chatting. I give them a couple of Guerrilla bar cards, which proves to be a great move as cheap/free food and drink becomes available at one of my favourite onsite cafes.



Wednesday is the day the public tickets holders arrive and the day of the opening ceremony. It takes place in the south east of the site in Kings Meadow, more commonly known as The Stone Circle field.

Its just about the only thing going on on Wednesday evening and tends to draw most people on site.



Ive never been as Im always on shift, by choice, and I much prefer the relatively quiet of the Dragon Field gate. People movement is always an issue before, during and after the ceremony. Junctions and pathways become shut down and diversions are put in place.



Shift finished and off for my only visit to the somewhat exclusive Guerrilla bar, a hideout for old school crew, hidden behind a stage in Shangri La. Its busy, but not too busy, probably for the last time this weekend its comfortable. A couple of blokes are playing and singing on the small stage, lyrically it sounds like Beans on Toast, but really I have no idea. I bump into a few mates, make some interesting contacts, will we ever speak again?, and dance.



While its great to reminisce about the old days, bemoan the fact that its not the same and share inside info/gossip its best left for before and after the event sat around campfires. Theres fun to be had and usually its to be found out with the punters.



Thursday; unusually we have to cover the gate until security take over at 8pm. I go up to the Craft Field to catch up with family Fish, Andy turns up and I persuade him to check out Mike Skinner in the new Shangri La venue, Nowhere. Its packed, movement is difficult, Andy doesnt look comfortable. Suddenly he announces Im too old for this, see you later and disappears into the crowd. Mike Skinner was poor, partly because I was hoping for a nostalgic Streets set and partly because I sure he was drunk.



Then its off to the Glade stage for a night of dance music, on the bill are Ewan McVicar, Denis Sulta, and Daniel Avery B2B Richard Fearless. I eat the other lump of chocolate, which Ive since discovered was infused with magic mushrooms, not hash.



The Glade is busy, but manageable, Im in need of a rest and a joint. I find a table and some benches by the bar at the back. As I moving drinks around to clear a space to roll up, someone vacates a seat and the woman next to me invites me to sit down. She drinks, I think it may been Gin and Tonic (self mixed), I smoke, we chat and laugh. The crowd flows past us and a group of "Scousers" keep offering me drugs. Shes waiting for Daniel Avery. Denis Sulta finishes, and was the best of the lot in my opinion, I say are you going in and I led her to the middle of the crowd. We dance, she eventually leaves, were going to the same gigs, sure Ill see you again. Of course she didnt. I never got to know her name.



Thursday, late wake up, still nothing I want to see until 3pm. Take my time, food, water, coffee and conversation. I eventually wander over to The Park Stage, stopping now and then for some lovely conversations, the general public and lovely this year and well up for it.



Billy Nomates, she did a fantastic set in Leftfield last year. Im interested to see how it translates to a bigger stage. She looks very different to last year, have I come the right act? Again a lively set and her new stuff sounds so much better live than on CD.



Okay Im taking a flyer on this one. Ive heard great things about The Comet is Coming, but the Jazz links have put me off. Well what can I say, yea theres Jazz, but theres also techno, Drum n Bass, and prog rock, at times it could have been Emerson, Lake and Palmer or Gong. I thoroughly enjoyed it along with a couple of great guys, one a steward, the other working in Stonebridge Bar. It was fantastic!



Half an hour, until Shy Girl on the same stage. A wonderful, lively performance from a fantastic young rapper. I hang around for half a hour of The Sparks, its interesting from a nostalgia point of view and quite entertaining, but well not fantastic. Typically just I head over the hill on my way to Kelis This Town aint big enough  starts up, the one song I wanted to hear.



Kelis takes her time to get going, and Im a bit concerned that the set is going to be a bit too slow for my liking. Trick Me kicks in and were set for a banging last half of the set, the highlight being a mash up of Milkshake and Gravel Pit with a touch of Smells Like Teen Spirit. Along with a bit of live Drum and Bass, courtesy of two drummers, Kelis has nicely set me up for the night.



Off to Block 9 to check out the highly rated Four Tet, its busy, slightly edgy and Im not feeling the vibe at all. I stumbled round the corner, glad to be out of the crowd. Im attracted to the sounds coming from Genoysis Sound System, based in a converted bus. Its the Blessed Madonna, its light and bouncy, theres space, its wonderful. I hang around for the next DJ, occasionally checking the time as Im waiting for Gentlemens Dub Club and Hollie Cook on The Truth Stage, but Ive misread the programme and arrive half way through the next set. Its kind of similar, a reggae band with female singer, but it aint Hollie Cook. I seek refuge in The Nomad Stage in the capable hands of Booty Bass (I think) and dance till dawn.



Saturday: Id planned to be up early for a chilled afternoon in the shade of The Glade, starting at 12.30pm. Total failure, I finally make it there for African Head charge at 4pm and lay down under the canopy in the middle of the crowd, where I find Sam and the rest of her Tipi crew. Distinctly lacking in energy I manage to shuffle about a bit for the last few numbers.



On my way back from a loo break, Im attracted back to the Glade by Dreadzone, playing the best Ive heard them play in 30 years. I settle down in the same seat I occupied on Thursday, in the shade and next to a water point, its been a hot Saturday. Interestingly the sound is so much better right at back of the arena than it is at the front.



Ive decided to brave the shadeless and packed dustbowl of the Pyramid Stage Arena, guess its good to go there once a year, to check out the highly rated and very popular Lizzo. Getting there is tricky as thousands stream in and thousands leave the last act, but its manageable once the track opens out into the arena. Usual plan, in on the left and its fairly easy to get into the pit. The crowd are generally friendly and the atmosphere lively.



Okay, so I understand, shes talented and puts on a good show, but Im not feeling it. I gently and politely make my way to where the crowd thins and comment to two young lads Shes good, but shes no Beyonce, Shes my Beyonce, Yea maybe shes your generations Beyonce. Its all good natured Well at least you made the effort to check her out. They insist on a group photo and with smiles we part ways.



Back up the Park Stage, its still very hot, but at least therell be some shade there as the sun goes down. Next up, an act Im really looking forward to, Leftfield. This is fantastic, great to dance to and extremely loud, the bass is making my nostrils vibrate. The crowd is super enthusiastic and growing by the minute as thousands stream in for Fatboy Slim, the next act. A great combination to keep the party going, but Ive seen him before and I really want to check The Levels.



I take the long walk down past Arcadia and towards the Glade, where I contemplate hanging around for Steve Hillage, but Im too excited to see The Levels in full swing and dance to Nia Archives and friends. Im also concerned that if Im too late it may be full, what am I thinking, its only 11.30, the big stages are still going. I continue past The Other Stage, where Lana Del Ray is in full flow, with a big crowd. Quickly around the back and like a moth to a flame I head for the bright lights of The Levels.



I get there, check how full it is and do a toilet and water point recky. Theres none in the venue, leaving increases the risk of not getting back in if it reaches capacity, and no water is a mistake in a venue that will attract 1000s on MDMA. I make I quick complaint to the staff, and then realise that security are handing out water at the front. Saved; not all I need to do is avoid having to go for a pee for the next 2 and a half hours (I later found out I had access to the Silver Hayes crew bar, just across the path).



Strangely the structure Id marvelled at just a few days ago wasnt quite doing for me, even though it was lit up and showcasing one of my fav DJs. I enjoyed it, I danced, I stayed for a couple hours, but it wasnt all I hoped for. The people were friendly enough, but there was a vibe I wasnt used to or completely at ease with, bit like a London nightclub was my thought.



Another long walk, back to the SE corner, maybe have a look at Jamz Supernova on Iicon, a spectacular outdoor arena, but yet again things werent quite working. Maybe I can into The Temple this late? Not a chance. I then heard some fine dancehall beats coming from a small marquee opposite, The Mez Bar. What a venue, what a vibe! Busy enough, but with space to dance, its own garden in the trees, tables and benches to sit at and its own loos.



This could well have been my best couple of hours all weekend, I met, danced and chatted with some lovely people. The music was perfect as was the setting, like a intimate private party.



Sunday: still alive, still just about awake, but the last day and night are going to take some doing. After a slow start, making sure Im eaten and am keeping hydrated, Its off down to West Holts for the obligatory listen to the wonderful Kae Tempest. Its a fairly sparse crowd for Speakers Corner Quartet, who bring on several guests, including, eventually Kae, for one song. Shes as good as ever, but its too little and the rest of the set left me a bit cold, okay but not great.



After an hour or so break for rest and refreshments its back to West Holts for the reggae legend Barrington Levy. The sun is out, theres a decent crowd, although its easy to get to the barrier where I find Steve, Connor and others from our gate crew. Guess loads are already in position at The Pyramid waiting for Elton John.



He was fantastic, energetic, enthusiastic and can still sing. All the hits were song, some of the crowd joined in, and there were many smiling faces. A proper Sunday evening reggae feast on my favourite big stage.



The site has suddenly gone quiet, south of the railway track is no more busy than during the later days of the build. The Craft Field, Green Futures and The Healing Field are more or less empty. Everyones down the Pyramid, waiting You know this is ideal, Arcadia will be empty for Ruff Neck Ting 30 and getting into The Temple should be easy enough, so after a quick early evening snooze I wonder over to visit the Arcadia Spider along with Steve, where we enjoy a lovely sunset dance to a fun Drum and Bass set with maybe a hundred other people.



The Temple: a large wooden amphitheatre with an aztec feel and tiered seating, although its more often danced on than sat on. Im here for the Jungle, the Drum and Bass, Im here for a dance. Its a truly magnificent venue and in keeping with its neighbour The Mez Bar attracts the old school dance crew, much more MDMA than alcohol, proper party people with a vibe not dissimilar to the old warehouse raves. The place is bouncing, no one is still for very long, although Im needing longer dance breaks as the night progresses. Bryan Gees set is just wonderful, Tommy appears, not seen him for days, hugs and some nonsense shared and he just as suddenly disappears.



Slowly I start to grid to halt, needing a change of music, a sit down and some conversation, I head over to the Mez Bar, where I end up dancing on the tables until the 5am curfew kicks in.





With thanks to some of those who helped me have a fantastic Glastonbury:



All my old crew mates in the Green Fields and SE corner, too many to mention.

The lads from The Food Groove, who made my Monday and Tuesday nights and subsidised my food and coffee bills.

The woman from Mansfield with whom I spent a great few hours in the Glade, I never new her

name.

The lads at Shy Girl and the over enthusiastic bloke at Leftfield.

The young woman with the incredibly sparkly eyes who tried to insist on following me, because Skip will know where the party is

The women that danced and laughed with me in The Mez Bar

The countless people who came up to me to high five, and hug.



And any others Ive forgotten.