Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #880 on: Today at 11:34:00 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:16:35 am
I will flip if Taylor Swift is the headliner the year I'm planning on going.

Fuck sake.

Its obviously fate, Andy.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #881 on: Today at 11:35:32 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:10:13 am
https://www.oddschecker.com/insight/specials/20230621-glastonbury-2024-line-up-rumour-list-and-odds

Blackpink just headlined Coachella.

If it's two female headliners I can't see both of them being soloists.

Maybe HAIM or London Grammar or even Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #882 on: Today at 11:36:31 am »
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #883 on: Today at 11:40:33 am »
2 Female acts would be hard to predict. If Swift is one, the other will surely either be someone absolutely massive, or a UK based legend.

Beyonce? Rihanna? Pink? Spice Girls reunion?
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #884 on: Today at 12:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:40:33 am
2 Female acts would be hard to predict. If Swift is one, the other will surely either be someone absolutely massive, or a UK based legend.

Beyonce? Rihanna? Pink? Spice Girls reunion?
Adele hasn't played there for years.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #885 on: Today at 12:08:23 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:16:35 am
I will flip if Taylor Swift is the headliner the year I'm planning on going.

Fuck sake.
I will laugh very loudly and very hard :)
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #886 on: Today at 12:15:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:08:23 pm
I will laugh very loudly and very hard :)

I had a feeling you might.  :)
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #887 on: Today at 12:37:13 pm »
Ive told you in the other thread - Daphne and Celeste. They smashed Reading all those years ago.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #888 on: Today at 01:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 11:36:31 am
Fuck sake you can literally bet on anything these days

I bet you can't...
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #889 on: Today at 01:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:37:13 pm
Ive told you in the other thread - Daphne and Celeste. They smashed Reading all those years ago.

You Ugly!
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #890 on: Today at 01:39:23 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:16:35 am
I will flip if Taylor Swift is the headliner the year I'm planning on going.

Fuck sake.

Taylors gonna play play play play play
Andys gonna hate hate hate hate hate
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #891 on: Today at 01:42:13 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:16:35 am
I will flip if Taylor Swift is the headliner the year I'm planning on going.

Fuck sake.

I know you'll be frustrated, but I'm sure you'll shake it off.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #892 on: Today at 01:42:39 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 01:39:23 pm
Taylors gonna play play play play play
Andys gonna hate hate hate hate hate

There will be some bad blood, that's for sure.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #893 on: Today at 01:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:37:13 pm
Ive told you in the other thread - Daphne and Celeste. They smashed Reading all those years ago.

They showed some great bottle in that performance if I recall.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #894 on: Today at 03:44:35 pm »
Bjork, she ever played Glasto?
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #895 on: Today at 03:58:56 pm »
Madonna is touring next year
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #896 on: Today at 04:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:37:13 pm
Ive told you in the other thread - Daphne and Celeste. They smashed Reading all those years ago.
;D

Epic that footage.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #897 on: Today at 04:26:08 pm »
Can't see Dua Lipa being big enough to headline.

My guesses would be Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Madonna
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #898 on: Today at 05:10:18 pm »
Barrington Levy was on form. Pity the BBC never showed the full set.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #899 on: Today at 05:16:55 pm »
The amount of influencers there is depressing.

All about those selfies though.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #900 on: Today at 05:17:20 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:26:08 pm
Can't see Dua Lipa being big enough to headline.

My guesses would be Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Madonna
You could well be right about those three but Dua Lipa is huge - third biggest selling album of 2020 in the UK and the one before was in the top 10 a couple of years earlier. She pretty much sold out both O2 dates on the last tour. Might be a bit sugary next to Madonna or Swift though.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #901 on: Today at 05:19:28 pm »
That QOTSA set is magnificent.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #902 on: Today at 05:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:19:28 pm
That QOTSA set is magnificent.

Yeah, really good.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #903 on: Today at 10:29:05 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:16:35 am
I will flip if Taylor Swift is the headliner the year I'm planning on going.

Fuck sake.
I suppose Taylor Swift would be a bit avant garde for you fella.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #904 on: Today at 10:49:23 pm »
QOTSA was superb. Great set list, what a band they are.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #905 on: Today at 11:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:29:05 pm
I suppose Taylor Swift would be a bit avant garde for you fella.

So would your mum mate.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #906 on: Today at 11:40:38 pm »
Ive seen the spoilers.

Friday - Olivia Rodrigo
Saturday - Taylor Swift
Sunday - Oasis
