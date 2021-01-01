Got up early to go see Japanese Breakfast, stood at the front of the Other Stage. Seen some drops of liquid fall to the ground around me, thought it was someone tossing beer which was strange because it was 11.30 and the crowd was tiny.



Turns out it was a flock of seagulls that shat all over my bloody shirt. Had to go and get another tshirt from the merch stand. When I got back, the fella beside me said it was a sign of good luck, getting shat on by a bird. 30 mins later its announced Japanese Breakfast cancelled. I told the fella there goes his theory.



I then ventured down to West Holts for Black Country New Road. When who stands beside me with his kids, only my favourite comedian in the world Stewart Lee. Wanted to ask him if he still thinks RAWK hates him but let the moment pass by out of fear of making an arse of myself.



Highlights of the day, Viagra Boys and Phoenix. Sitting in the airport for home now, all goes in a flash.

