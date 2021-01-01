« previous next »
Author Topic: Glastonbury 2023  (Read 14540 times)

Offline Snail

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 11:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:00:50 pm
A reminder that the Rocket Man film is vastly superior to the terrible Bohemian Rhapsody film that inexplicably won multiple Oscars.

Yes! Its superb.
Online John C

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm »
Thank you Elton John.
Thank you for not retiring or giving up or fucking it all off at any time in the last 10 or indeed 20 years.
Thank you for giving us the gift of your music in June 2023, 76 years after you were born.
Thank you for writing and collaborating songs that will last 10 generations.
Thank you, thank you, thank you for playing Glastonbury, it was truly wonderful.
YNWA.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 11:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:20:44 pm
::)

Im enjoying it. :D

Just seemed like everyone there was watching Elton.
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 11:42:07 pm »
That was fukin magnificent.  He really seemed to grow into the set.  Wondering if he was was managing his voice so he could get through it.

Whatever, bloody brilliant performance!
Online jackh

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 11:45:18 pm »
Always find this last hour or so of live broadcast from the festival really depressing - I've never been but I imagine I'd be a wreck leaving if ever I did ;D
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 11:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:03:47 pm
That's my favourite Glastonbury set since Johnny Cash in 1994
Since we're talking long forgotten niche Glastonbury shows, I feel it's only fair to mention The Levellers in 1994, bloody tremendous.
Offline wz4jc3

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 11:45:59 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm
Thank you Elton John.
Thank you for not retiring or giving up or fucking it all off at any time in the last 10 or indeed 20 years.
Thank you for giving us the gift of your music in June 2023, 76 years after you were born.
Thank you for writing and collaborating songs that will last 10 generations.
Thank you, thank you, thank you for playing Glastonbury, it was truly wonderful.
YNWA.
Spot on! Thank you for taking the words out of my mouth.
Online jackh

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm »
How long do all these sets stay on the iPlayer for? A good few weeks, or are they tight with it?
Offline sheepfest

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 11:54:44 pm »
Catching up with Sparks and the fabulous Cate Blanchett dance moves.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #849 on: Today at 12:05:50 am »
Well, there we have it. Elton shuffles onstage looking like he's worried he might fall and break a hip ... then he produces a masterclass of a performance like that.

Superb stuff from him, and I'm not even a fan.

I've enjoyed LFC flag spotting this year. Also enjoyed seeing Dave Grohl seemingly playing on everybody's set and the Lurking McCartney seemingly being in the wings watching every set in the festival.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #850 on: Today at 03:44:30 am »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm
How long do all these sets stay on the iPlayer for? A good few weeks, or are they tight with it?

Takes a quick look & it's at least 11 months.
Offline damomad

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #851 on: Today at 05:03:50 am »
Got up early to go see Japanese Breakfast, stood at the front of the Other Stage. Seen some drops of liquid fall to the ground around me, thought it was someone tossing beer which was strange because it was 11.30 and the crowd was tiny.

Turns out it was a flock of seagulls that shat all over my bloody shirt. Had to go and get another tshirt from the merch stand. When I got back, the fella beside me said it was a sign of good luck, getting shat on by a bird. 30 mins later its announced Japanese Breakfast cancelled. I told the fella there goes his theory.

I then ventured down to West Holts for Black Country New Road. When who stands beside me with his kids, only my favourite comedian in the world Stewart Lee. Wanted to ask him if he still thinks RAWK hates him but let the moment pass by out of fear of making an arse of myself.

Highlights of the day, Viagra Boys and Phoenix. Sitting in the airport for home now, all goes in a flash.
Online Fordy

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #852 on: Today at 08:09:04 am »
Well thats how you headline. Take note Artic Monkeys. Elton smashed it! I am not even a massive Elton fan.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #853 on: Today at 08:25:46 am »
Ill watch Elton again at some point. He was brilliant. Only really started listening to him after watching Rocketman on a plane a few years ago. Had Too Close For Zero as a kid but that was all. Knew the hits of course, but never realised his back catalogue was so huge.

I was hoping for Border Song, Blues For Baby And Me, or Madman Across The Water, but it was hit after hitand that was the right thing to do. Theres not many around that could do that. His voice though. Wow, theres some golden oldies that can make you wince a little. But Eltons still got it. What a leg end really. Surely pulled in the biggest crowd ever seen on the farm?
Online Jwils21

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #854 on: Today at 08:26:38 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 05:03:50 am
Turns out it was a flock of seagulls that shat all over my bloody shirt.

You shouldve took this as a sign and ran (so far away)
Online Elmo!

Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #855 on: Today at 08:30:54 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 05:03:50 am
Turns out it was a flock of seagulls that shat all over my bloody shirt.

I didn't know they were even on the lineup this year.
