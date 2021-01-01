Slowdive on now, probably won't get how brilliantly loud they are on TV, but they're fantastic live.
Nice set. Ca you recommend any albums?
I really like Souvlaki and Pygmalion, their last self entitled album is also great. Think they have a new one out soon, there seem to be a few tracks leaking which is always a sign.
The Teskey Brothers Was just a nice little treat Ive never heard of.
One of my favourite artists! Didn't realise they were playing. Any links?
On the iplayer's live stream, if you rewind it back https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0ft9pmw/glastonbury-other-stage-sunday?seriesId=b007r6vx-1-live-nowBig fan of the way the various sets are marked up so you can easily flick between them.
Nice to see the LFC flags back out
Cat Stevens was superb. Great performance and his voice is fabulous.
The man should be nowhere near the public.This man publicly supported the fatwa on Salman Rushdie Repulsive
Becky Hill just smashed the gaff for an hour, absolutely wonderful.
