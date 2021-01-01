« previous next »
Glastonbury 2023

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,492
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #560 on: Today at 06:01:19 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:18:07 pm
Slowdive on now, probably won't get how brilliantly loud they are on TV, but they're fantastic live.

Nice set. Ca you recommend any albums?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #561 on: Today at 06:12:00 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:01:19 pm
Nice set. Ca you recommend any albums?

I really like Souvlaki and Pygmalion, their last self entitled album is also great.  Think they have a new one out soon, there seem to be a few tracks leaking which is always a sign.
Logged

Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #562 on: Today at 06:20:53 pm
Debbie Harry is amazing. I'd put her on a pedestal above iconic.

Nice to see Glen Matlock as well. Hes weathering well.
Logged

thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,555
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #563 on: Today at 06:22:27 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:12:00 pm
I really like Souvlaki and Pygmalion, their last self entitled album is also great.  Think they have a new one out soon, there seem to be a few tracks leaking which is always a sign.

New album soon and uk and Ireland tour in the autumn. Really looking forward to seeing them in Belfast.
Logged

Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #564 on: Today at 06:32:30 pm
Young Fathers are the tits.  Really, really good.
Logged

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,334
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #565 on: Today at 06:35:16 pm
After nostalgically enduring Blondie, Becky Hill is refreshingly current and brilliant. Proper Sunday sunshine vibe.
Superb.
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,492
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #566 on: Today at 06:35:43 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:12:00 pm
I really like Souvlaki and Pygmalion, their last self entitled album is also great.  Think they have a new one out soon, there seem to be a few tracks leaking which is always a sign.

Thanks mate.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,954
  • kopite
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #567 on: Today at 06:46:01 pm
First saw Blondie at the Deeside Leisure Centre many many years ago and a few times since, brilliant band on so many levels.

They didn't disappoint today..fantastic set!
« Last Edit: Today at 06:48:12 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,639
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #568 on: Today at 06:55:06 pm
Just flciked this on and I'm thinking is that Cat Stevens? Not heard him in years.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,334
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #569 on: Today at 07:00:49 pm
Becky Hill just smashed the gaff for an hour, absolutely wonderful.
Logged

gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,815
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #570 on: Today at 07:05:24 pm
Nice to see the LFC flags back out
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #571 on: Today at 07:19:15 pm
Quote from: JLStretton on Today at 03:59:09 pm
The Teskey Brothers Was just a nice little treat Ive never heard of.

One of my favourite artists! Didn't realise they were playing. Any links?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #572 on: Today at 07:21:59 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:19:15 pm
One of my favourite artists! Didn't realise they were playing. Any links?
On the iplayer's live stream, if you rewind it back https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0ft9pmw/glastonbury-other-stage-sunday?seriesId=b007r6vx-1-live-now

Big fan of the way the various sets are marked up so you can easily flick between them.
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #573 on: Today at 07:24:22 pm
Quote from: kellan on Today at 07:21:59 pm
On the iplayer's live stream, if you rewind it back https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0ft9pmw/glastonbury-other-stage-sunday?seriesId=b007r6vx-1-live-now

Big fan of the way the various sets are marked up so you can easily flick between them.

Brilliant! Thank you.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,026
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #574 on: Today at 07:29:01 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:05:24 pm
Nice to see the LFC flags back out
Went in 2005 a month after you know what and the other stage was like the Kop ;D (a very muddy Kopwas also the year there was a flash flood!)

Scousers have always loved going to Glastonbury.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:31:22 pm by Red_Mist »
Logged

Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,804
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #575 on: Today at 07:34:32 pm
Cat Stevens was superb. Great performance and his voice is fabulous.
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,152
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #576 on: Today at 07:37:52 pm
Quote from: Seebab on Today at 07:34:32 pm
Cat Stevens was superb. Great performance and his voice is fabulous.
The man should be nowhere near the public.

This man publicly supported the fatwa on Salman Rushdie

Repulsive
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #577 on: Today at 07:43:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:37:52 pm
The man should be nowhere near the public.

This man publicly supported the fatwa on Salman Rushdie

Repulsive
Yep.
Logged

semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,613
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #578 on: Today at 07:51:36 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:00:49 pm
Becky Hill just smashed the gaff for an hour, absolutely wonderful.

Really good
Logged

Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,026
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #579 on: Today at 07:51:50 pm
All puns aside, just catching up with the Viagra Boys and theyre putting on a great show. Liveliest crowd Ive seen so far.
Logged

a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,390
  • YNWA
Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #580 on: Today at 07:53:24 pm
Watching Becky Hill (haven't heard of her til right now) set on BBC 2 now and I think I'm finally an auld arse at 37.
Logged
