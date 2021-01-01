Fiddled with the iPlayer to sort myself a triple header of Manics, Pretenders, and Lizzo earlier. Three fantastic sets.



Couldn't quite decide what to do with the headliners. Didn't fancy Guns'n'Roses at all, but the others all seemed worth watch. Thought Christine & the Queens would grab me most, but - having flicked between a bit - it's probably Loyle Carner that I'm most likely to watch back in full. Only caught a matter of minutes of Fatboy Slim, but that looked decent. Watched about twenty minutes of Lana Del Ray and was left wondering what I'm missing.