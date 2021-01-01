« previous next »
Glastonbury 2023

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #480 on: Today at 12:28:41 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:58:45 pm
If you were watching GnR whilst Fat Boy Slim was  was playing, youve fucked up
I've seen loads of house/techno/electro etc DJs, and Norman Cook is exceptionally poor by comparison.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #481 on: Today at 12:31:36 am
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 12:28:41 am
Just a pity both were on at the same time

Fait comment x
eddiedingle

Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #482 on: Today at 12:31:59 am
Norman Cook is a gurning Steptoe c*nt
Shady Craig

Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #483 on: Today at 12:32:25 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:28:41 am
I've seen loads of house/techno/electro etc DJs, and Norman Cook is exceptionally poor by comparison.
Wouldn't say he was exceptionally poor but definitely way overrated, most headline DJ's are to be honest
bradders1011

Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #484 on: Today at 12:33:16 am
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 12:31:59 am
Norman Cook is a gurning Steptoe c*nt

London 0 Hull 4 was a great album though.
Logged
damomad

Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #485 on: Today at 12:50:20 am
Just back from GnR. Had low expectations going in but they really pulled it off. Set list full of so many hits, even if Axls voice has changed, it still works well with the music. Crowd around me was absolutely loving it as was I. Textbook headline performance.

Other highlights of today Jockstrap and Shame. Cant wait to do it all over again tomorrow.
Andy82lfc

Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #486 on: Today at 12:50:39 am
Just echoing the same stuff but yeah Guns and Roses were great but real shame about Axels vocals, he had such an incredibly unique voice so even with it gone a little bit itd be very noticeable.
Son of Spion

Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #487 on: Today at 01:04:07 am
I tried watching Guns and Roses but no, not for me. Axl looks like Stephen off Corrie now. I couldn't get into it so caught up with Generation Sex instead.

Just watching Rick Astley doing The Smiths.  :lmao
It's brilliant. Go 'ed Rick. 😎
jackh

Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #488 on: Today at 01:16:58 am
Fiddled with the iPlayer to sort myself a triple header of Manics, Pretenders, and Lizzo earlier. Three fantastic sets.

Couldn't quite decide what to do with the headliners. Didn't fancy Guns'n'Roses at all, but the others all seemed worth watch. Thought Christine & the Queens would grab me most, but - having flicked between a bit - it's probably Loyle Carner that I'm most likely to watch back in full. Only caught a matter of minutes of Fatboy Slim, but that looked decent. Watched about twenty minutes of Lana Del Ray and was left wondering what I'm missing.
jackh

Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #489 on: Today at 01:19:31 am
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:55:16 pm
Fancied watching Lana Del Rey but shes either massively late or its just not gonna be on.

Same with Christine & the Queens. Were they both late on or was it a BBC thing?
Shady Craig

Re: Glastonbury 2023
Reply #490 on: Today at 01:20:00 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:04:07 am
I tried watching Guns and Roses but no, not for me. Axl looks like Stephen off Corrie now. I couldn't get into it so caught up with Generation Sex instead.

Just watching Rick Astley doing The Smiths.  :lmao
It's brilliant. Go 'ed Rick. 😎
The Smiths are awful enough without Rick fooking Astley added to the mix 😂
