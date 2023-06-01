« previous next »
Glastonbury 2023

June 1, 2023, 11:38:04 pm
Quote from: legoflamb on June  1, 2023, 08:34:28 pm
Hi Everyone! Missed out on tickets this year for the first time since 2002!

Ive entered every competition under the sun but no luck, until now.

WaterAid are running a competition to design a temporary tattoo, and my design has been shortlisted among five finalists. The winner wins a ticket!

If you can spare a few seconds, please vote for design 1 (mine) below! There is another pair of tickets up for grabs for anybody who votes.

Ta!

https://www.wateraid.org/uk/win-glastonbury-tickets/vote

Voted for you mate, good luck!
June 2, 2023, 07:57:17 pm
Done
June 3, 2023, 08:44:58 am
So strong rumours that the Churnups are Foo Fighters...
Today at 01:36:59 am
Quote from: LiamG on June  3, 2023, 08:44:58 am
So strong rumours that the Churnups are Foo Fighters...

What a way to kick off a festival.
Today at 06:06:41 am
Was hoping it was Pulp but still reckon theyll be there too.

Foo fighters will pull a huge crowd, their set in 2017 was fantastic.
