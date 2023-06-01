Hi Everyone! Missed out on tickets this year for the first time since 2002!Ive entered every competition under the sun but no luck, until now. WaterAid are running a competition to design a temporary tattoo, and my design has been shortlisted among five finalists. The winner wins a ticket!If you can spare a few seconds, please vote for design 1 (mine) below! There is another pair of tickets up for grabs for anybody who votes.Ta!https://www.wateraid.org/uk/win-glastonbury-tickets/vote
So strong rumours that the Churnups are Foo Fighters...
