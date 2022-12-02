Never heard of them but liking what I've heard so far. Can you recommend any of their albums to start with?



If you are going to listen to one album, make it Jubilee (also voted RAWK album of the year 2021!). It's the most varied and ambitious, it packs so much in, full of surprises. It's one to have on repeat.First album Psychopomp is lovely, bit rougher around the edges but lots of dreamy pop/indie/lo-fi goodness with dark lyrics about the loss of her mother. 2nd album is very good, some of her best songs (I say her because Michelle Zauner writes all the songs).Once you've done all that, go get a copy of her Crying in H Mart book and be ready to have your heart broken. Then wait patiently for either the movie they are making about the book, or new music.