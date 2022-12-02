Biggest thing for me this year is the 'dance music/electronica" - absolutely top. Never been that bothered by the first two stages, it's pretty standard fare on them, always had the dullest line-ups. Totally agree with the bit in bold, but I guess they have to keep the "picnic-blanket posse", dad rock and radio 2 mums happy.



For my perspective The Park looks good.

Do they? It's not like the festival isn't going to sell out if Texas, Blondie and the Lightning Seeds aren't on the bill. They could really do with making the line up and the crowd as a whole younger. I'm in my 40's and a lot of it looks too old for me, apart from the dance stages which admittedly do look more exciting.Or to put it another way, if it was being programmed this way in the mid-90's you'd have had the Verve, Pulp, Oasis, Bjork, Rage, Beastie Boys, etc. shunted off to a side stage to make way for Status Quo and the Hollies.