« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Glastonbury 2023  (Read 4240 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,021
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #80 on: December 2, 2022, 10:11:26 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on December  2, 2022, 08:46:58 am
Massive name but from what I've seen of his live performances on telly lately they have been half arsed to say the least.

saw him live at the arena a few years back and he was funny, engaging and well up for the gig - he was nattering away between songs and even signed albums for some audience members at the end

it was a top gig

going to see him again at the arena this year - so hopefully it'll be just as good

the band are really tight (people forget that it's not just him) and he'll play the old standards which can only be a good thing
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #81 on: December 2, 2022, 03:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December  2, 2022, 08:20:33 am
First headliner

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-63824422

can't say I'm impressed at all

Yep, only Elvis has had more Top 40 tracks in the US.

It's his last tour so it was a given he'd play considering he's never played in his 50+ year career.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,472
  • Trada
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #82 on: December 2, 2022, 04:03:19 pm »
When it come to Elton John now I always think of the performance.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/weYdqzgWsco" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/weYdqzgWsco</a>

I was hoping Roger Waters would play this time maybe hes a bit to political now for them maybe still in the Sunday afternoon slot.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,788
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #83 on: December 2, 2022, 05:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December  2, 2022, 04:03:19 pm
When it come to Elton John now I always think of the performance.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/weYdqzgWsco" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/weYdqzgWsco</a>

I was hoping Roger Waters would play this time maybe hes a bit to political now for them maybe still in the Sunday afternoon slot.

Hahaha exactly what I was talking about in my earlier post. That and he seems to perform in his pyjamas these days, hes shite.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,965
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #84 on: February 21, 2023, 02:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on October 17, 2022, 08:38:14 pm
Current rumours re headliners:

Arctic Monkeys - seems more or less certain for Friday

Taylor Swift, Elton John, Guns and Roses, Eminem

Legends slot - Roxy Music.

So far we have: Elton John - Sunday (confirmed), Guns and Roses - Saturday (more or less confirmed), Arctic Monkeys - Friday (very likely, not confirmed).

Legends slot - not Roxy Music, could be Blondie

IMO an absolutely dreadful set of headliners and not at all in keeping with the diversity agenda, esp the 50/50 male/female thing
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,431
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #85 on: February 21, 2023, 02:45:29 pm »
Elton cant sing any more. He sounds like a barking dog with laryngitis.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich Idles.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #86 on: March 3, 2023, 10:52:56 am »
All male headliners.



The lineup so far
Arctic Monkeys
Guns N Roses
Elton John
Lizzo
Aitch
Alison Goldfrapp
Alt-J
Amadou and Mariam
Becky Hill
Blondie
Candi Staton
Carly Rae Jepsen
Cat Burns
Central Cee
Christine and the Queens
Chvrches
Ezra Collective
Fatboy Slim
Fever Ray
Flo
Fred Again
Hot Chip
Joey Bada$$
Kelis
Lana Del Rey
Leftfield
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Loyle Carner
Maggie Rogers
Mahalia
Måneskin
Manic Street Preachers
Nova Twins
Phoenix
Raye
Rina Sawayama
Royal Blood
Rudimental
Shygirl
Slowthai
Sparks
Stefflon Don
Sudan Archives
Texas
The Chicks
The War on Drugs
Thundercat
Tinariwen
Warpaint
Weyes Blood
Wizkid
Young Fathers
Yusuf/Cat Stevens
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #87 on: March 3, 2023, 10:59:00 am »
Apparently, GnR subbed in for Taylor Swift who's touring the US.
« Last Edit: March 3, 2023, 11:01:28 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,788
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #88 on: March 3, 2023, 11:02:14 am »
GnR are terrible and Elton is finished now surely?
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,668
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #89 on: March 3, 2023, 11:16:06 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  3, 2023, 11:02:14 am
GnR are terrible and Elton is finished now surely?
Final ever gig (I think).
Logged
AHA!

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #90 on: March 3, 2023, 11:32:21 am »
GnR were absolutely fucking atrocious when I saw them at Download, and they had a 4 hour set. I left after about an hour when November Rain was butchered - may be better here but not got massive hopes
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #91 on: March 3, 2023, 11:32:56 am »
V. good lineup. Who cares if it's all male headliners? It's two bonafide legends who've never played before and a domestic band who are doing a stadium tour. Lizzo's a decent get but surely people don't expect her to headline a festival this big?
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #92 on: March 3, 2023, 12:51:25 pm »
Happy with the line up so far and there'll be more to be added.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,788
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #93 on: March 3, 2023, 01:30:46 pm »
Pretty wild they have gone with the racist and homophobic Axl Rose to headline the Saturday though no?
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,198
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #94 on: March 3, 2023, 05:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March  3, 2023, 11:32:56 am
V. good lineup. Who cares if it's all male headliners? It's two bonafide legends who've never played before and a domestic band who are doing a stadium tour. Lizzo's a decent get but surely people don't expect her to headline a festival this big?
Indeed mate, there was quite a bit of negativity before the thread was bumped again. The weekend is always boss.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #95 on: March 4, 2023, 07:15:39 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March  3, 2023, 11:32:56 am
V. good lineup. Who cares if it's all male headliners? It's two bonafide legends who've never played before and a domestic band who are doing a stadium tour. Lizzo's a decent get but surely people don't expect her to headline a festival this big?

Stormzy headlined a couple of festivals ago, I would argue Lizzos at least on par popularity wise, maybe bigger as an international name.

Lizzos performances are a spectacle too, perfect for a headline show. Would have been a big shout but more interesting than GNR.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #96 on: March 4, 2023, 11:38:40 am »
Quote from: damomad on March  4, 2023, 07:15:39 am
Stormzy headlined a couple of festivals ago, I would argue Lizzos at least on par popularity wise, maybe bigger as an international name.

Lizzos performances are a spectacle too, perfect for a headline show. Would have been a big shout but more interesting than GNR.
Stormzy was coming off one of the biggest selling debut albums by a UK artist in years, Lizzo has had one album make the top 10 here. Yes she's bigger in America (while being a mid-level artist on an international level), but someone like Bad Bunny is far more popular there and he's not a Glastonbury headliner either.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,884
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #97 on: March 4, 2023, 11:54:50 am »
GnR? What rubbish.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #98 on: May 20, 2023, 07:04:52 pm »
Those that have been before - Did you have a "fancy dress" sort of day? Me and the missus have been talking about it and we were thinking of doing something for the Saturday, but don't really have any ideas
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,965
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #99 on: May 21, 2023, 09:45:01 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on May 20, 2023, 07:04:52 pm
Those that have been before - Did you have a "fancy dress" sort of day? Me and the missus have been talking about it and we were thinking of doing something for the Saturday, but don't really have any ideas

I say go for it.

Full line up not out yet, but several stages are. Go to the Glastonbury website to view.

Looking absolutely superb for those into dance music this year.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,884
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #100 on: May 21, 2023, 09:45:36 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on May 20, 2023, 07:04:52 pm
Those that have been before - Did you have a "fancy dress" sort of day? Me and the missus have been talking about it and we were thinking of doing something for the Saturday, but don't really have any ideas
Who you two going to be?
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #101 on: May 22, 2023, 12:35:41 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 21, 2023, 09:45:36 pm
Who you two going to be?

Haven't a clue haha , i suggested something stupid like where's wally costumes but she wasn't keen
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #102 on: May 22, 2023, 01:12:29 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on May 22, 2023, 12:35:41 pm
Haven't a clue haha , i suggested something stupid like where's wally costumes but she wasn't keen

Listen to the missus, you'd get absolutely plagued by randomers shouting "found him" etc, all in good spirits of course.

I find it hard to distinguish who is in fancy dress and who is dressing normally, so many people, so many different styles. Another option, if you aren't precious on certain characters, is just checking out some of the stalls on site when you get there, loads of weird and wonderful vintage garb. Fun way to kill an hour if you are there on the Wednesday/Thursday when there's not much on.

One month to go  :D
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #103 on: Today at 08:27:55 am »
Quote from: damomad on May 22, 2023, 01:12:29 pm
Listen to the missus, you'd get absolutely plagued by randomers shouting "found him" etc, all in good spirits of course.

I find it hard to distinguish who is in fancy dress and who is dressing normally, so many people, so many different styles. Another option, if you aren't precious on certain characters, is just checking out some of the stalls on site when you get there, loads of weird and wonderful vintage garb. Fun way to kill an hour if you are there on the Wednesday/Thursday when there's not much on.

One month to go  :D

Think we might bin off the fancy dress and maybe just have an outfit with say gold trousers or pattern trousers or something with plain t-shirts or something
Logged

Online TheRedBaron

  • Mock Conkey
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,226
  • Dont Fuck With Guillem Balague!
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #104 on: Today at 10:19:42 am »
Good to see some Glastonbury heads on RAWK. Getting so excited now, the full lineup is out on Tuesday apparently! It's my first time getting the coach down, anyone done that before?
Logged
'Jimmy, I get home, I shut the curtains and I sleep'.

- Mascherano after running out of petrol, forgetting his money then being hit in his car on his way home

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,965
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #105 on: Today at 10:49:39 am »
Quote from: TheRedBaron on Today at 10:19:42 am
Good to see some Glastonbury heads on RAWK. Getting so excited now, the full lineup is out on Tuesday apparently! It's my first time getting the coach down, anyone done that before?

Source?
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online TheRedBaron

  • Mock Conkey
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,226
  • Dont Fuck With Guillem Balague!
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #106 on: Today at 11:12:57 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 10:49:39 am
Source?

Take it with a pinch of salt but someone on eFest's works for a record label and its in their diary for Tuesday.
Logged
'Jimmy, I get home, I shut the curtains and I sleep'.

- Mascherano after running out of petrol, forgetting his money then being hit in his car on his way home

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,965
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #107 on: Today at 11:34:52 am »
Quote from: TheRedBaron on Today at 11:12:57 am
Take it with a pinch of salt but someone on eFest's works for a record label and its in their diary for Tuesday.

Yea have seen that, not paying to much attention to be honest.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online TheRedBaron

  • Mock Conkey
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,226
  • Dont Fuck With Guillem Balague!
Re: Glastonbury 2023
« Reply #108 on: Today at 11:40:31 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:34:52 am
Yea have seen that, not paying to much attention to be honest.

Fair enough. Emily Eavis did say the full line up will be released by the end of this month though so hopefully Wednesday at the latest.
Logged
'Jimmy, I get home, I shut the curtains and I sleep'.

- Mascherano after running out of petrol, forgetting his money then being hit in his car on his way home
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 