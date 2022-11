As this will be my first ever Glastonbury, anyone got any tips?



You'll get over the smell of piss about 4 weeks after you get home. YouTube virtually all the bands you've never heard of, that aren't playing the Pyramid Stage and go see the ones you want. Headliners are just that, there's alway a better story to tell somewhere else. The food options are usually great compared to most other festivals. Look after your mates. Clean up after yourself when you're done. Enjoy.