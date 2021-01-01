« previous next »
RyanBabel19:
Quite funny seeing the hold he has over that club. He does whatever the fuck he wants and nothing is said, it's like he's the owner. Utterly bizarre

It's the kind of behaviour that wouldn't have been tolerated a decade ago, now he does whatever he feels like with impunity.
latortuga:
Not sure that's a great comparison.  We had nothing to play for - title was won - other than breaking some ultimately meaningless records and was forced to do it behind closed doors, so no energy from the crowd to get us up for games.  Arsenal will have it all to play for and whatever "killing the vibes" means will affect every team.

Yeah, we were in a situation where we were already over the line, I'm not sure any team keeps the momentum when you know the rivals (City) have to be perfect all the time and you can just be lucky once.

Turns out, we didn't even need that.
Only was vaguely paying attention to the end of the Spurs/ManU game due to a work call after our game but Spurs biggest issue is Son just completely falling off a cliff performance wise. Kind of strange how there's a decent amount of players on high level teams where this is happening now. Maybe Covid causing season compression over the last couple of years has finally caught up to some of them?
Dave McCoy:
Only was vaguely paying attention to the end of the Spurs/ManU game due to a work call after our game but Spurs biggest issue is Son just completely falling off a cliff performance wise. Kind of strange how there's a decent amount of players on high level teams where this is happening now. Maybe Covid causing season compression over the last couple of years has finally caught up to some of them?

Its not covid, its age. Players that rely on speed, lose half a yard when they hit 30. Some adjust their game, striker dropping deep or wingers moving central, but they wont be the same again. Nothing to do with covid.
I did say this season was Spurs last chance of a title challenge  as their 2 world class players move past their peak. Not saying their title challenge is over, still level on points with city, but they looked happy with a 0-1 never mind 0-0 today, wont get anywhere with that, their fans are turning bring poch back 
