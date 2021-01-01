Only was vaguely paying attention to the end of the Spurs/ManU game due to a work call after our game but Spurs biggest issue is Son just completely falling off a cliff performance wise. Kind of strange how there's a decent amount of players on high level teams where this is happening now. Maybe Covid causing season compression over the last couple of years has finally caught up to some of them?



Its not covid, its age. Players that rely on speed, lose half a yard when they hit 30. Some adjust their game, striker dropping deep or wingers moving central, but they wont be the same again. Nothing to do with covid.I did say this season was Spurs last chance of a title challenge as their 2 world class players move past their peak. Not saying their title challenge is over, still level on points with city, but they looked happy with a 0-1 never mind 0-0 today, wont get anywhere with that, their fans are turning bring poch back 