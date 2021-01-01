« previous next »
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Bad timing for Arsenal too. They've got so much momentum at the minute that I think they could have at least had a proper go at City. My assumption is the WC will be the beginning of the end for them as far as being top dogs goes, not just because of the amount of players they will have there but a 6 week gap between games will kill the vibes. Look at us when Covid happened, we won the league but the combination of the celebrations and the momentum being killed meant we kind of meandered over the line.

Such a stupid time for the WC to happen. Fucking up seasons left and right. Might actually help us though because we might get some players back!
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
I dunno, considering Leeds absolutely battered them and Abu Dhabi are probably feeling a bit 'wounded' its probably a good thing they've dodged that particular bullet.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:22:45 pm
Arsenal are playing their EL game that was cancelled when the Queen died.

ah, ok. thanks mate.  much appreciated.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:22:45 pm
Arsenal are playing their EL game that was cancelled when the Queen died.

Wait, what! The Queen died?!
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:49:39 pm
Wait, what! The Queen died?!
She went mysteriously in the night, only to be discovered by the maid.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:49:39 pm
Wait, what! The Queen died?!
Morrissey was right!
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
For those watching in the USA or a stream, here's the commentary team.

2:30 p.m.  Liverpool vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium  Bill Leslie and Efan Ekoku.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Newcastle United [1] - 0 Everton; Miguel Almiron goal on 30 - https://dubz.co/v/qk3k08 & https://goalrush.xyz/6Tdlu5Kh


Bournemouth 0 - [1] Southampton; Che Adams goal on 9 - https://dubz.co/v/hd8p2x & https://streamin.me/v/10b79fad
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
United all over Spurs, come on United.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Cant believe how bad Spurs are, arguably the worst side ive seen this season. Making United look like prime barca. Antonio Pulis, hang your head in shame
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Doesnt speak well for the quality of the league this season that if the officials had done their jobs properly over the last few weeks this could be close to a top of the table clash :D Still gives confidence that its all still to play for
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Spurs are terrible. Making Manutd look like prime Liverpool.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Spurs play the same way losing or winning, it's baffling.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:49:39 pm
Wait, what! The Queen died?!
On a positive note, Brian May is still alive.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Manchester United [1] - 0 Tottenham; Fred goal on 47' - https://dubz.co/v/czt4k2 & https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1582829542233686016

Rashford chance vs Tottenham 49' - https://streamja.com/aeWRa & https://streamin.me/v/3e0612cd
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Spurs are really terrible.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Their aim isn't to control games, it's to spoil the other team and use Kane/Son/another. Conte has built an absolute team of Shit houses. Hojbjerg is made for Conte, the c*nt.

Nice finish that by the moaning twat.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
I don't mind Utd winning here, I hope they get a poin against Chelsea next when we take care of the business against Nottingham.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Son has ben terrible this season. Whats wrong with him ? I remember the club was seriously considering him as a prime replacement to Mane.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Spurs make us look like Brazil.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 09:43:35 pm
Their aim isn't to control games, it's to spoil the other team and use Kane/Son/another. Conte has built an absolute team of Shit houses. Hojbjerg is made for Conte, the c*nt.

Nice finish that by the moaning twat.

That is mad because Spurs are capable of playing attacking football, instead of this Conte's cowardly shit on a stick football.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 09:44:38 pm
Son has ben terrible this season. Whats wrong with him ? I remember the club was seriously considering him as a prime replacement to Mane.

He is 30 now, at some point he too would slow down.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:43:54 pm
I don't mind Utd winning here, I hope they get a poin against Chelsea next when we take care of the business against Nottingham.

Agreed. United are as likely to drop stupid points as anyone, whereas Spurs are capable of shithousing wins pretty much anywhere.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Spurs'll probably be a pain in the arse for us as they were last season, nine men behind the ball and hitting us on the break again.

They look awful here mind.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Conte needs to realise that you will pick up more points in the Premier League by being aggressive home and away.  It's odd because his Chelsea side was much more aggressive then the insipid way that his Tottenham team approaches away games.  In some ways I kind of hope he doesn't work it out because I neither a fan of his nor a fan of Tottenham. 

Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
Not gonna lie Antony has been a good signing for United.
