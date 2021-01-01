Bad timing for Arsenal too. They've got so much momentum at the minute that I think they could have at least had a proper go at City. My assumption is the WC will be the beginning of the end for them as far as being top dogs goes, not just because of the amount of players they will have there but a 6 week gap between games will kill the vibes. Look at us when Covid happened, we won the league but the combination of the celebrations and the momentum being killed meant we kind of meandered over the line.



Such a stupid time for the WC to happen. Fucking up seasons left and right. Might actually help us though because we might get some players back!