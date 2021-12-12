All Premier League fixtures live on prime video in the UK, and other broadcasters throughout the world.

Times listed are for UK viewers. Please consult Google should you wish to know what time the game kicks off in Vietnam or Vanuatu.



TUESDAY 18TH OCTOBER



Brighton & Hove Albion V Nottingham Forest 19:30

Crystal Palace V Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15



WEDNESDAY 19TH OCTOBER



AFC Bournemouth V Southampton 19:30

Brentford V Chelsea 19:30

Liverpool V West Ham United 19:30

Newcastle United V Everton 19:30

Manchester United V Tottenham Hotspur 20:15



THURSDAY 20TH OCTOBER



Fulham V Aston Villa 19:30

Leicester City V Leeds United 20:15



EUROPA LEAGUE



Arsenal V PSV 18:00 BTSport