Those chants  (Read 210381 times)

Re: Those chants
December 4, 2024, 11:34:59 pm
More of the same, this time from the Geordies.

https://www.empireofthekop.com/2024/12/04/liverpool-fans-react-poverty-chanting/

Ironic considering Newcastle has the UK's largest Foodbank.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Those chants
December 5, 2024, 12:07:58 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  4, 2024, 11:34:59 pm
More of the same, this time from the Geordies.

https://www.empireofthekop.com/2024/12/04/liverpool-fans-react-poverty-chanting/

Ironic considering Newcastle has the UK's largest Foodbank.

The fact the Liverpool Supporters donate food to Newcastle food banks too. Irony on a base level.
Re: Those chants
December 5, 2024, 12:15:22 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  4, 2024, 11:34:59 pm
More of the same, this time from the Geordies.

https://www.empireofthekop.com/2024/12/04/liverpool-fans-react-poverty-chanting/

Ironic considering Newcastle has the UK's largest Foodbank.

'This time' ?

They are probably the wurst for it with the Mancs
Re: Those chants
December 5, 2024, 07:51:30 pm
Re: Those chants
December 5, 2024, 08:03:49 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  4, 2024, 11:34:59 pm
Ironic considering Newcastle has the UK's largest Foodbank.

I read about them doing something with local poverty charities before the game as well

This is from their website:
A Helping Hand at Christmas is a series of community pledges, including tackling food poverty, providing warm safe spaces and creating magical experiences for local people during the festive period.

https://www.newcastleunited.com/en/news/newcastle-united-and-newcastle-united-foundation-kick-off-annual-christmas

They should be ashamed of their disgusting fans.
Re: Those chants
December 7, 2024, 01:31:02 am
I know it's been said before, but it is genuinely insane that someone could come from the North East of England(!) and think singing about people in poverty is acceptable. A large proportion of the singers will also go on about how proud they are of the Jarrow marchers and lament the loss of the shipyards.
Re: Those chants
December 7, 2024, 02:15:32 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on December  7, 2024, 01:31:02 am
I know it's been said before, but it is genuinely insane that someone could come from the North East of England(!) and think singing about people in poverty is acceptable. A large proportion of the singers will also go on about how proud they are of the Jarrow marchers and lament the loss of the shipyards.
But the singers of such garbage would have to have more than the single collective brain cell in order to understand this.

It beggars belief how vast swathes of people in this country happily stick the knife into the backs of those just like them. The ruling classes must rub their hands in glee at just how easy the country is to divide and conquer.
Re: Those chants
December 8, 2024, 04:49:57 pm
It would be like us taking the piss out of mining areas when the mines were shutting and then just calling it banter. We wouldn't of dreamt of doing that because we see those areas as being in the same working class boat as us. Singing songs against your own class is scab behaviour. 
Re: Those chants
December 8, 2024, 08:06:35 pm
I wasnt at the Newcastle away game but I have seen that video of a handful of youngsters singing Feed the Scousers as our support were leaving the ground. To counter that, I watched the game on Amazon Prime and never heard the Newcastle support singing any poverty related songs.

In an effort to try and get to the bottom of whether the Geordies were sinking to level of Leicester and Man Utd, I contacted a mate, a Newcastle Utd fan, and a contributor to their True Faith fanzine. He was at the game and he says that he did not hear any such singing and he believes that their singing of these songs at away games in the city of Liverpool, appears to have stopped at the moment. He does accept, however, that lots of their younger away support still think it is just banter regardless.

Re: Those chants
December 8, 2024, 11:00:21 pm
This is it. I was stood next to them in the Gods and a couple tried to get it going mid way through the 2nd half but no one joined in. Those same dickheads are the ones who give you wanker sign behind a barrier and a load of stewards. A handful of spotty youths who are best ignored.

Very different experience from going to some low life place like Wolves who sing it en mass.
Re: Those chants
December 9, 2024, 10:22:42 am
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December  7, 2024, 02:15:32 am
But the singers of such garbage would have to have more than the single collective brain cell in order to understand this.

It beggars belief how vast swathes of people in this country happily stick the knife into the backs of those just like them. The ruling classes must rub their hands in glee at just how easy the country is to divide and conquer.

I call it the ' that lot over hill ' mentality .  Stupid Twats !
Re: Those chants
December 9, 2024, 10:56:15 am
Quote from: kesey on December  9, 2024, 10:22:42 am
I call it the ' that lot over hill ' mentality .  Stupid Twats !
Yep. Just brainless, stupid people.

On a sidenote, I don't know why we don't adopt the Feed the Scousers song ourselves. Just drown out the dickheads with our own version. It'd soon take the wind out of their sails. Currently - Feed the Scousers, four points clear at Christmas time...

Maybe - Feed the Scousers, Salah scores it's Christmas time...

There's probably lots of options if we can be arsed. Opposition would hate it if we managed to adopt it and turn it around, though.
Re: Those chants
December 9, 2024, 11:30:04 am
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December  9, 2024, 10:56:15 am
Yep. Just brainless, stupid people.

On a sidenote, I don't know why we don't adopt the Feed the Scousers song ourselves. Just drown out the dickheads with our own version. It'd soon take the wind out of their sails. Currently - Feed the Scousers, four points clear at Christmas time...

Maybe - Feed the Scousers, Salah scores it's Christmas time...

There's probably lots of options if we can be arsed. Opposition would hate it if we managed to adopt it and turn it around, though.

Good shouts there fella.

Re: Those chants
December 13, 2024, 10:30:30 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/chelsea-fans-behaviour-anfield-has-30584079

Another clown done for tragedy chanting at Anfield. This time a Chelsea 'fan'.
Re: Those chants
December 13, 2024, 10:38:11 pm
All just banter according to twats like Lee Dixon.

Re: Those chants
December 13, 2024, 10:48:48 pm
Quote from: mattD on December 13, 2024, 10:38:11 pm
All just banter according to twats like Lee Dixon.
I can only assume Dixon hasn't lost a loved one that these imbeciles chant about then.

He'd soon change his opinion if they were chanting about his dead son, daughter, mum, dad, brother, sister etc...
Re: Those chants
December 14, 2024, 08:39:15 am
Should be a record number of bans handed out after we play the manc c*nts in a few weeks. They are by far the worst for it. Vermin.
Re: Those chants
December 14, 2024, 09:38:57 pm
Mancs being Mancs:

https://xcancel.com/MiddyRed68/status/1867919832332853738

No respite even at that level.
Re: Those chants
Today at 08:08:31 pm
Southampton with a round of "feed the scousers"...  c*nts
Re: Those chants
Today at 08:16:57 pm
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 08:08:31 pm
Southampton with a round of "feed the scousers"...  c*nts

Absolute terrible set of fans all round
Re: Those chants
Today at 08:52:45 pm
An insignificant club who think they have some sort of rivalry with us? trying to the same banter bullshit as other teams?  :wanker
Re: Those chants
Today at 09:02:44 pm
 At the 1987 cup semi's down there the one we Paul Walsh chinned Kevin Bond  ;D They sang the usual sign on bollocks and the quick response was ' thankyou very much for pay our giro ' . They got legged down Hill Lane afterwards .
Re: Those chants
Today at 09:03:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:52:45 pm
An insignificant club who think they have some sort of rivalry with us? trying to the same banter bullshit as other teams?  :wanker

Nope. they just hate Scousers in Southampton
Re: Those chants
Today at 09:59:00 pm
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 08:08:31 pm
Southampton with a round of "feed the scousers"...  c*nts

Tory-Brexit-Yokels
Re: Those chants
Today at 10:11:41 pm
Sooner those fuckers melt back into the championship the better. Second rate club with shite fans.
Re: Those chants
Today at 10:37:44 pm
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 08:08:31 pm
Southampton with a round of "feed the scousers"...  c*nts

Every club we play sings it at Christmas, same for Everton games too.
Re: Those chants
Today at 10:38:42 pm
Typical Tories.  Hope they get relegated for four seasons in a row.
Re: Those chants
Today at 11:06:46 pm
Has anyone over the age of 5 ever been offended by the feed the scousers chant?
Re: Those chants
Today at 11:19:13 pm
Did some work in Southampton  a few years back. Hotel we were booked into was on the outskirts. Wealth was apparent houses around about had tennis courts etc.
Went into the city, and it was depressing. Clear signs of poverty. Seemed like they were dependent on the cruise ships for survival. Proper dump. Yet massive wealth on the surface from rich people parking their toy boats in the Solent.
Couldnt wait to get back home.
