Those chants

Re: Those chants
Reply #2120 on: December 4, 2024, 11:34:59 pm
More of the same, this time from the Geordies.

https://www.empireofthekop.com/2024/12/04/liverpool-fans-react-poverty-chanting/

Ironic considering Newcastle has the UK's largest Foodbank.
Last Edit: December 4, 2024, 11:36:56 pm by BarryCrocker
Re: Those chants
Reply #2121 on: December 5, 2024, 12:07:58 am
The fact the Liverpool Supporters donate food to Newcastle food banks too. Irony on a base level.
Re: Those chants
Reply #2122 on: December 5, 2024, 12:15:22 am
'This time' ?

They are probably the wurst for it with the Mancs
Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,354
Re: Those chants
Reply #2123 on: December 5, 2024, 07:51:30 pm
Re: Those chants
Reply #2124 on: December 5, 2024, 08:03:49 pm
I read about them doing something with local poverty charities before the game as well

This is from their website:
A Helping Hand at Christmas is a series of community pledges, including tackling food poverty, providing warm safe spaces and creating magical experiences for local people during the festive period.

https://www.newcastleunited.com/en/news/newcastle-united-and-newcastle-united-foundation-kick-off-annual-christmas

They should be ashamed of their disgusting fans.
Re: Those chants
Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 01:31:02 am
I know it's been said before, but it is genuinely insane that someone could come from the North East of England(!) and think singing about people in poverty is acceptable. A large proportion of the singers will also go on about how proud they are of the Jarrow marchers and lament the loss of the shipyards.
Re: Those chants
Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 02:15:32 am
But the singers of such garbage would have to have more than the single collective brain cell in order to understand this.

It beggars belief how vast swathes of people in this country happily stick the knife into the backs of those just like them. The ruling classes must rub their hands in glee at just how easy the country is to divide and conquer.
Re: Those chants
Reply #2127 on: Today at 04:49:57 pm
It's would be like us taking the piss out of mining areas when the mines were shutting and then just calling it banter. We wouldn't of dreamt of doing that because we see those areas as being in the same working class boat as us. Singing songs against your own class is scab behaviour. 
Last Edit: Today at 08:24:42 pm by Johann Gambolputty
Re: Those chants
Reply #2128 on: Today at 08:06:35 pm
I wasnt at the Newcastle away game but I have seen that video of a handful of youngsters singing Feed the Scousers as our support were leaving the ground. To counter that, I watched the game on Amazon Prime and never heard the Newcastle support singing any poverty related songs.

In an effort to try and get to the bottom of whether the Geordies were sinking to level of Leicester and Man Utd, I contacted a mate, a Newcastle Utd fan, and a contributor to their True Faith fanzine. He was at the game and he says that he did not hear any such singing and he believes that their singing of these songs at away games in the city of Liverpool, appears to have stopped at the moment. He does accept, however, that lots of their younger away support still think it is just banter regardless.

Re: Those chants
Reply #2129 on: Today at 11:00:21 pm
This is it. I was stood next to them in the Gods and a couple tried to get it going mid way through the 2nd half but no one joined in. Those same dickheads are the ones who give you wanker sign behind a barrier and a load of stewards. A handful of spotty youths who are best ignored.

Very different experience from going to some low life place like Wolves who sing it en mass.
