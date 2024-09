Don’t want to let this slide…’the sun was right, you’re murderers’ got a proper airing around 41. Thousands of them. So clear on the TV. They usually go for ‘it’s never your fault’ so they can hide behind it not being about Hillsborough when we all know what they mean. But this one was blatant, direct and widespread. We’ve not heard the last of that; no way they can pretend it was anything else or that it was just the odd few.