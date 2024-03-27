« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 178504 times)

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2040 on: March 27, 2024, 10:33:15 pm »
Quote from: mainone on March 27, 2024, 07:08:48 pm
just made sure i watched bbc north west  to see was it on there , and the piece was  more balanced where they mentioned chants of the sun was right was mentioned and spoke more to the students who were involved, and there feelings.Also margaret aspinall was able to say on bbc north west it is not the children who need educating, but they should be able to educate the older ones, who make these chants.
100% this.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,083
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2041 on: March 27, 2024, 10:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on March 27, 2024, 10:33:15 pm
100% this.
This is the tragic thing, isn't it.

It's actually the 'adults' that need educating, not the kids. It's the 'adults' that will soon be teaching their kids the tragedy chants.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2042 on: March 27, 2024, 11:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 27, 2024, 10:53:26 pm
This is the tragic thing, isn't it.

It's actually the 'adults' that need educating, not the kids. It's the 'adults' that will soon be teaching their kids the tragedy chants.
Really dumbfounded by whoever came up with this strategy to go to schools to educate kids about tragedy chanting.

It's the bastard adults that need dragging out and be taught a lesson.

Surely the Club can before a match request a 30 minute delay from the PL/Officials and ram home the message to their scummy fans over the stadium speakers and that anyone found guilty (fucking use the high class CCTV/cameras dotted around) will be banned and be reported to the Police to be dealt with?

It's fucking bonkers.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,514
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2043 on: March 28, 2024, 11:19:22 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 27, 2024, 10:53:26 pm
This is the tragic thing, isn't it.

It's actually the 'adults' that need educating, not the kids. It's the 'adults' that will soon be teaching their kids the tragedy chants.

Where did we learn the words to the songs from - the adults who sang them every game. Its passed down from generation to generation with this lot and continues to be.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2044 on: March 28, 2024, 11:57:08 am »
The media needs to be hammered for not highlighting the tragedy chants at any game .until they do and its brought into the countrys full glare it will continue to happen and especially when its the medias darling favourites Utd it will continue to be ignored,swept under the carpet .
A lot of us will remember the appalling constant racist abuse black players received week in week out back in the 60s,70s,80s when there were few black players in the leagues then .slowly but surely it was highlighted and it was eventually eradicated from the terraces to the point its a hate crime now and its not heard ,not that its gone away entirely but a huge improvement on what went on in the past .
We need to get this level of action and accountability to the clubs whose supporters are most guilty of this and get it stopped by hammering the media outlets at every opportunity,highlighting it,bringing it into the national consciousness otherwise its just going to continue.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,926
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2045 on: March 28, 2024, 01:43:26 pm »
Funny how the BBC reporters couldn't find any footage of large groups of Liverpool supporters engaging in Munich songs either inside or outside stadiums to use in their piece.

This is not a joint problem, it completely one sided and should be called out as such. The image portrayed is that the problem is as bad on both sides when it absolutely isn't.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 357
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2046 on: March 28, 2024, 02:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on March 27, 2024, 11:46:06 pm
Really dumbfounded by whoever came up with this strategy to go to schools to educate kids about tragedy chanting.

It's the bastard adults that need dragging out and be taught a lesson.

Surely the Club can before a match request a 30 minute delay from the PL/Officials and ram home the message to their scummy fans over the stadium speakers and that anyone found guilty (fucking use the high class CCTV/cameras dotted around) will be banned and be reported to the Police to be dealt with?

It's fucking bonkers.

Don't know, it's often the kids that embarrass the parents from homophobic and racist remarks, maybe it can work for this too
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,518
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2047 on: March 28, 2024, 02:40:28 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2048 on: March 28, 2024, 02:44:39 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on March 28, 2024, 01:43:26 pm
Funny how the BBC reporters couldn't find any footage of large groups of Liverpool supporters engaging in Munich songs either inside or outside stadiums to use in their piece.

This is not a joint problem, it completely one sided and should be called out as such. The image portrayed is that the problem is as bad on both sides when it absolutely isn't.
But its the bbc .from Salford ,directly across the river from old Trafford ,next door neighbours.it s basically the local tv station for Manchester and theres no chance they are going to upset the very people they are right in the middle of.
Theyre just doing what the beeb do all the time whatever the subject which is report items with ,in their eyes,balance so mancs are accused of tragedy chanting,then lets say Liverpool fans are just as bad by Munich chanting,which clearly they werent.
Its not a joint problem,its manc problem and all media outlets are refusing to address or acknowledge it .
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,926
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2049 on: March 28, 2024, 02:49:57 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on March 28, 2024, 02:44:39 pm
But its the bbc .from Salford ,directly across the river from old Trafford ,next door neighbours.it s basically the local tv station for Manchester and theres no chance they are going to upset the very people they are right in the middle of.
Theyre just doing what the beeb do all the time whatever the subject which is report items with ,in their eyes,balance so mancs are accused of tragedy chanting,then lets say Liverpool fans are just as bad by Munich chanting,which clearly they werent.
Its not a joint problem,its manc problem and all media outlets are refusing to address or acknowledge it .

Imagine how hard they tried and failed to find footage of Liverpool supporters tragedy chanting to support their "balanced" report.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2050 on: March 28, 2024, 02:57:10 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on March 28, 2024, 02:49:57 pm
Imagine how hard they tried and failed to find footage of Liverpool supporters tragedy chanting to support their "balanced" report.
They just keep insinuating repeating and saying Liverpool supporters were singing Munich songs ,it gets ingrained into the publics minds and of course becomes a fact .
Keep repeating a lie it eventually becomes known a truth
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2051 on: March 28, 2024, 03:21:55 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on March 28, 2024, 02:49:57 pm
Imagine how hard they tried and failed to find footage of Liverpool supporters tragedy chanting to support their "balanced" report.
They'd only have to go back to the early eighties...

The will to do something about this doesn't exist amongst their fan base. It was a battle back in the 80's when we started telling people to pack it in. I was threatened more than once, especially in the Bier Keller, Groundpig night. ;D Wasn't funny then though.

As fans there's not much we can do. Ask the club to do something, that's not happening. Man U don't care.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,926
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2052 on: March 28, 2024, 03:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on March 28, 2024, 03:21:55 pm
They'd only have to go back to the early eighties...

Just the 40 odd years then. Even then I'd be amazed if they found footage of 30 odd thousand of our supporters singing about Munich in unison. And you're right they don't care.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2053 on: March 28, 2024, 04:05:35 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on March 28, 2024, 03:55:33 pm
Just the 40 odd years then. Even then I'd be amazed if they found footage of 30 odd thousand of our supporters singing about Munich in unison. And you're right they don't care.
The Rd End and some on the Kop. I remember being at an away in 87, Newcastle, Stevie's hat trick, and a group of lads in the pub we were in started and didn't get past the first line before everyone in the pub shouted them down. Every time I've been to Old Trafford since the mid/late 80's I've not seen or heard any concentrated chanting from us.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,905
  • JFT 97
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2054 on: March 28, 2024, 04:12:44 pm »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online SK8 Red

  • A spanking! A spanking!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2055 on: March 29, 2024, 09:03:53 am »
Something else that doesn't help is the Manchester Evening News headlining many Liverpool news articles and court cases. Not sure the Echo does the same with Manchester news.
I'm out with a few United fans next Saturday. Hopefully I don't get drawn into a discussion about the cup game and chanting.
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2056 on: March 29, 2024, 09:23:18 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on March 29, 2024, 09:03:53 am
Something else that doesn't help is the Manchester Evening News headlining many Liverpool news articles and court cases. Not sure the Echo does the same with Manchester news.
I'm out with a few United fans next Saturday. Hopefully I don't get drawn into a discussion about the cup game and chanting.
Just keep reminding them of the 0-5 at their place and that almighty 7-0 thrashing last season .it hurts them big time .and in the eyes of fans of other clubs it made them a laughing stock to ridiculed .
Deep down theyre shitting themselves were going back there in a weeks time .
Logged

Offline Coyler

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2057 on: March 31, 2024, 03:40:29 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 24, 2024, 10:05:02 pm
If that is directed at me then you are out of order. Had you met me, then I am the most calm and chilled person you will meet.
Jesus no, what I was on about was the dire potential consequences of any deliberate escalation from insults and disagreements straight to physical violence, basically the old-school straightener -- not someone having to fight off a pack of pricks who hopped on them in a lane!

I'll be honest, though, reading it back I can't swear your story wasn't in the back of my mind somewhere -- no idea why I would have said "online" otherwise  :o -- and anyone looking at the thread would probably make the same connection. So I 100% apologize for dragging you into it with the way I phrased it. I am happy to confirm it wasn't a direct reference to anything you said.

(For what it's worth, I remember you from way back in a former life on YNWA.tv and I also know from first-hand reports IRL that you're one of life's good guys ... even if a bit of a total, confirmed mad yoke...  :P  :) )

Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,905
  • JFT 97
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2058 on: March 31, 2024, 03:49:37 am »
Home to Brighton is probably the perfect example of how to deal with offensive chants.

As a club we had an issue where our fans were making inappropriate chants. We didn't duck the issue. We didn't hide. The whole club sought to educate the fans who were acting inappropriately and we moved on.

We could have ignored the issue, we could have looked to excuse the issue. We didn't look for false equivalence or look for mitigation. Our manager called out the people who were acting badly and the issue was resolved immediately.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,163
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2059 on: April 5, 2024, 03:38:27 pm »
Loads on this in the pressers today.  Simon Stone again has the gall on the BBC to say, in his very first sentence, it's from "both sides."

 :butt
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,289
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2060 on: April 5, 2024, 03:56:07 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on April  5, 2024, 03:38:27 pm
Loads on this in the pressers today.  Simon Stone again has the gall on the BBC to say, in his very first sentence, it's from "both sides."

 :butt

I can't stand Simon Stone, it's absolutely vile that the media and people like him seek to balance it out by saying it's both sets of fans. It isn't. But then why pass up the chance to slag off Liverpool supporters in a 'balanced' way by doing that. He's as bad as any of the people singing the songs, if not worse for peddling that it's both sets of fans need educating.

I can't remember seeing 30,000 of our fans singing Munich songs in the last 30 years anywhere, maybe he'd like to enlighten everyone as to when that last happened? But then he'd probably just equate 30,000 Utd fans signing murderers and always the victims to say, 5 Liverpool dopes singing about Munich, you know, because it's the same isn't it?

Sigh.
« Last Edit: April 5, 2024, 04:00:46 pm by Paul JH »
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,855
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2061 on: April 5, 2024, 03:59:53 pm »
Stone's a Manchester correspondent (at BBC Salford). He always pushes their narratives.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,289
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2062 on: April 5, 2024, 04:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April  5, 2024, 03:59:53 pm
Stone's a Manchester correspondent (at BBC Salford). He always pushes their narratives.

Paid up mouthpiece of City too.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2063 on: April 5, 2024, 04:02:50 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on April  5, 2024, 03:38:27 pm
Loads on this in the pressers today.  Simon Stone again has the gall on the BBC to say, in his very first sentence, it's from "both sides."

 :butt

He could believe it to be true, would need somebody from the Club to actually point that out though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2064 on: April 5, 2024, 10:58:38 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  5, 2024, 04:02:50 pm
He could believe it to be true, would need somebody from the Club to actually point that out though.

Martyn Ziegler made the same false claim on Sky's 'Back pages tonight'. I have made a complaint asking why this false assertion was not challenged?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2065 on: Yesterday at 12:18:17 am »
Quote from: number 168 on April  5, 2024, 10:58:38 pm
Martyn Ziegler made the same false claim on Sky's 'Back pages tonight'. I have made a complaint asking why this false assertion was not challenged?

Is why, if there is an email campaign, the first lot need sending to Boston.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,522
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2066 on: Yesterday at 12:19:59 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on April  5, 2024, 03:38:27 pm
Loads on this in the pressers today.  Simon Stone again has the gall on the BBC to say, in his very first sentence, it's from "both sides."

 :butt

Nothing stopping anyone for reporting what he said to the BBC.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,845
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2067 on: Yesterday at 08:05:22 am »
So a week ahead of the Hillsborough anniversary Liverpool travel to Old Trafford.
It's all going to be fine right?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,522
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2068 on: Yesterday at 08:37:40 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on April  5, 2024, 03:38:27 pm
Loads on this in the pressers today.  Simon Stone again has the gall on the BBC to say, in his very first sentence, it's from "both sides."

 :butt

They've removed that now.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,522
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2069 on: Yesterday at 08:44:35 am »
The Manchester Guardian still reporting it as if it's an 'equal' problem.

Not sure how they can stand by that given that you can hear tens of thousands of Manchester United fans laughing and singing shite the whole game and absolutely nothing back from the Liverpool fans.


Fucking lying shithouses. But what do you expect from a Manc paper - not like the British media have ever told the actual truth about this. They should be ashamed of themselves, but I expect they'll lie about it after this game as well.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2070 on: Yesterday at 08:46:59 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on April  5, 2024, 03:38:27 pm
Loads on this in the pressers today.  Simon Stone again has the gall on the BBC to say, in his very first sentence, it's from "both sides."

 :butt

Grim but not surprising from that dickhead sadly.

Sky could go a long way to ending this if they shame these bad enough but don't seem to want to touch it and if they ever do will probably be the usual "both sides" "Klopp and Ten Hag said..." drivel.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,926
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2071 on: Yesterday at 12:48:49 pm »
They didn't want the narrative in the first place, it's an inconvenience so the next best thing is to twist the narrative into a "joint problem" when anyone with eyes and ears knows otherwise.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,163
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2072 on: Yesterday at 02:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:19:59 am
Nothing stopping anyone for reporting what he said to the BBC.
I've tried that before Andy and it's futile.  They just hide behind the "balanced" argument, which as we know is utter bollox.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2073 on: Yesterday at 06:18:15 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on April  5, 2024, 10:58:38 pm
Martyn Ziegler made the same false claim on Sky's 'Back pages tonight'. I have made a complaint asking why this false assertion was not challenged?

Here's the reply for what it's worth.

"Back Pages Tonight is a discussion based programme where guest contributors are invited on to discuss the Back Pages of the next days papers.
The views of contributors do not reflect the views of Sky Sports.
Sky Sports always values feedback from viewers. Your comments have been noted and passed to the Sky Sports team for their awareness."

In essence Sky are saying that their invited guests can say anything they want and Sky have no duty or even inclination to hold them to account.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,880
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2074 on: Today at 04:03:18 pm »
28 mins today before the first rendition of tragedy chanting became audible on the TV. Education is working ay
Logged

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,216
  • Six times...
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2075 on: Today at 06:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 04:03:18 pm
28 mins today before the first rendition of tragedy chanting became audible on the TV. Education is working ay

Not sure if it was me, but something about the audio seemed to change when it became louder. Perhaps like the broadcaster was trying to drown it out in some way.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2076 on: Today at 06:39:51 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 06:37:45 pm
Not sure if it was me, but something about the audio seemed to change when it became louder. Perhaps like the broadcaster was trying to drown it out in some way.

The audio went really weird after we scored the first, dont know if they were trying to manipulate it in anticipation
Logged
Believer

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,627
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2077 on: Today at 06:50:49 pm »

Still could be heard on the Sky comms: at 28m.40s into the game (35.08 in the video) - https://footyfull.com/premier-league/manchester-united-vs-liverpool-07-04-2024

As ever, Sky fuck around manipulating the audio - though they still don't call it out or even mention it themselves.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,880
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2078 on: Today at 07:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 06:39:51 pm
The audio went really weird after we scored the first, dont know if they were trying to manipulate it in anticipation

It went funny when our end sang Fergies right which is usually followed up by tragedy chanting from the home end
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,665
Re: Those chants
« Reply #2079 on: Today at 08:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 07:11:31 pm
It went funny when our end sang Fergies right which is usually followed up by tragedy chanting from the home end
A poster on here blamed us singing that,  for antagonising the vermin and them singing that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 