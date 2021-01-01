I remember being at a game at Anfield v the Mancs, I "think" it was 2007 and they were singing "Where's your famous Munich song". They don't want to stop the songs, they're desperate for us to go at them again for some sick reason.



They sing that because 99% of them have absolutely no connection to the Munich disaster at all. It's nothing to them. A lot of people singing about Heysel and Hillsborough wouldn't have been born when that happened never mind Munich. Singing about Munich wouldn't affect them in the slightest.From what I'm reading on twitter it's the false equivalence that makes it justifiable in their eyes. Look at this one bloke doing an airplane gesture, look at this banner in your end nearly 40 years ago, you're just as bad, it's part of the fixture etc. Some of them genuinely don't see the difference in a couple of idiots retaliating by mocking something that has little to no meaning to them, compared to literally tens of thousands of them chanting directly at survivors and families telling them it was all their fault. They do love a false equivalence though. Who remembers that Munich 58 meets 9/11 banner- "united in grief"? Fucking idiots.All tragedy chanting is wrong. It's a stain on us that Munich chanting happened for so long. But make no mistake, the main culprits right now are them and they've got more and more ballsy with it because nobody ever speaks out and when they do they put our handful of idiots on the same level as practically their whole ground.Ten Hag doing a Klopp esque interview isn't a bad idea but hampered somewhat by the fact that he doesn't carry much weight and will probably be gone with a year. If they wanted to stop it they'd get Fergie off the team bus or out of the dressing room for 10 minutes to do something useful. They'd listen to him.Enough is enough at this stage. Stop letting them in to Anfield. When the FA asks why we don't even need zoomed in clips from YouTube. Just play the sky sports audio of any match we've played against them in the last 10 years and it's all there, clear as day.The arrests so far are encouraging though. I totally get the response of "if they're arresting everyone who chanted it would be most of the ground", but it does only take a few to spook the rest into behaving themselves next time. It's fun and games when they know nothing will come of it but when people start getting banged up and losing their livelihoods over it then you'd think it would be a wake up call.