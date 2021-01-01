This needs addressing at higher levels. This is a cultural issue with United. Thousands engaging in repeated vile chants yet nothing done by United the club to sort their act out. It is almost as though United the club are comfortable with the actions of their fans. It has been part of the United fan culture for many years to chant about us whenever and whoever they play.



To be honest, I don't think United care at all. My thinking there is based on two things. One being that they never do anything of any real note to combat it. Their inaction speaks volumes.Secondly, and I can understand this to an extent, they suffered endless taunting over Munich, and still regularly do so from the likes of their neighbours and Leeds to name just two. I've not heard anything about Munich at Anfield since the 1980s other than the odd isolated individual dickhead. Our fans learned a harsh lesson after Heysel then Hillsborough, and we grew up quite rapidly.I have a feeling that plenty at Old Trafford feel that what goes around, comes around. That's quite a human reaction too. I understand it, even if it's clear that a multitude of wrongs do not make one right. I know it's an underlying feeling within their fanbase. Rob on here says his United supporting wife says the same. So, it wouldn't surprise me if there's a similar feeling within their club that sees them dragging their feet over the issue.If true, it does them no favours, though. They felt they held the moral high ground when they were getting taunted all over the country over Munich. They said there's no way they'd be so low if the situation was reversed. Of course, they've proved to be even worse now it is. They, of all people. Of all clubs, should know better.Maybe their club itself needs to be sanctioned if they refuse to get their house in order. They are revenue mad, so maybe a game or two behind closed doors might finally focus their minds a bit more. As things stand, the flagship PL game in any season is a putrid, poisonous, festering mess which tarnishes the league and is an afront to human decency. It's on them too. It's not a mutual problem. It's a Manchester United problem.