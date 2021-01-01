« previous next »
Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 166178 times)

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1920 on: Yesterday at 09:29:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:29:10 pm
I remember being at a game at Anfield v the Mancs, I "think" it was 2007 and they were singing "Where's your famous Munich song". They don't want to stop the songs, they're desperate for us to go at them again for some sick reason.

1989 and a crowd of supporters

1958 and a load of professional footballers.

Wonder why it's water off a ducks back.

And anyway, I'll go back to my original point, show me the videos/audio clips of entire stadiums of fans (or European Cup winning players) singing Munich songs. They don't exist.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1921 on: Yesterday at 09:45:41 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 07:48:46 pm
Where are the decent men and women who are UTD fans who are embarrassed by the chanting and dont take part in it and want it to stop? There must be some out there.

I remember in 84/85 (pretty much the peak season for Liverpool v Man United mutual loathing) when the Kop would sing about Munich - and not just in games v United. But for every person singing it there was another booing and trying to shout it down. Do any decent United fans (got to be one or two out there) do that now?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1922 on: Yesterday at 09:48:21 pm »
Wonder what Kenny thought sitting in the directors box  on the half way line listening to all that shite? 
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1923 on: Yesterday at 09:48:53 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:16:57 pm
This needs addressing at higher levels.  This is a cultural issue with United.  Thousands engaging in repeated vile  chants yet nothing done by United the club to sort their act out.  It is almost as though United the club are comfortable with the actions of their fans.  It has been part of the United fan culture for many years to chant about us whenever and whoever they play.
To be honest, I don't think United care at all. My thinking there is based on two things. One being that they never do anything of any real note to combat it. Their inaction speaks volumes.

Secondly, and I can understand this to an extent, they suffered endless taunting over Munich, and still regularly do so from the likes of their neighbours and Leeds to name just two. I've not heard anything about Munich at Anfield since the 1980s other than the odd isolated individual dickhead. Our fans learned a harsh lesson after Heysel then Hillsborough, and we grew up quite rapidly.

I have a feeling that plenty at Old Trafford feel that what goes around, comes around. That's quite a human reaction too. I understand it, even if it's clear that a multitude of wrongs do not make one right. I know it's an underlying feeling within their fanbase. Rob on here says his United supporting wife says the same. So, it wouldn't surprise me if there's a similar feeling within their club that sees them dragging their feet over the issue.

If true, it does them no favours, though. They felt they held the moral high ground when they were getting taunted all over the country over Munich. They said there's no way they'd be so low if the situation was reversed. Of course, they've proved to be even worse now it is. They, of all people. Of all clubs, should know better.

Maybe their club itself needs to be sanctioned if they refuse to get their house in order. They are revenue mad, so maybe a game or two behind closed doors might finally focus their minds a bit more. As things stand, the flagship PL game in any season is a putrid, poisonous, festering mess which tarnishes the league and is an afront to human decency. It's on them too. It's not a mutual problem. It's a Manchester United problem.

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1924 on: Yesterday at 10:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:29:16 pm
 
I just had a look at the FSA website,couldn't find anything about the chants,same on the Kick it out site.Maybe i didn't look in the right bits.Or it's not part of their agenda?

They have definitely mentioned it before on their twitter account and condemned it in the past.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1925 on: Yesterday at 10:24:56 pm »
Jim Ratcliffe could have a problem in a few weeks. When the Hillsborough chants happen again, hell have to condemn them, if asked. Tragedy chants are now central to United fans identity, stopping them will be seen as losing to us.  Ratcliffe has already talked about enemies and hating all of them. Hes clearly playing to the lowest common denominator, But he cant publicly support tragedy chanting. Looks like a divide between club and fans ahead.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1926 on: Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 07:48:46 pm
Where are the decent men and women who are UTD fans who are embarrassed by the chanting and dont take part in it and want it to stop? There must be some out there.
The two decent Man United fans I know both gave it up years ago and go to FCUM now. But there must be some. They always reckoned the out of towners were the worst for the Hillsborough stuff, especially the cockney reds. Maybe, being a cup game, the ground had a lot morenot day trippers as such, but non-regulars from around the country and the Royston Vaseys that surround Manchester trying too hard to prove their Scouse-hating credentials?  Dunno. Just hearing championship whoppery such as your support is f-kin shit sounded odd for one. None of this excuses it. Just trying to work out why it was worse than ever.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 12:17:56 am »
Catweazel must address this if he is seeking tax payers money for a new stadium the scruff
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 12:34:46 am »
Given you've got United players singing all this shite on the pitch themselves, Manchester United are unlikely to do anything about it.

Be nice if our end was completely empty when we play them next. No way the fuckers would be able to hide that or pretend something wasn't going on.

But no way you'll get people not travelling.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 12:40:21 am »
We don't carry bottles,
We don't carry lead
