Absolutely astonishing to see some of our own obsessing about one or two dickheads in our fan base and somehow drawing the conclusion that as a result of said dickheads, we have no right to say anything.



Its an extension of the equally bizarre behaviour when a huge decision goes against us, which is then explained away by the usual media gobshites, only to get a few on here agreeing with them.



The widespread chanting by the Mancs needs debating and needs dealing with. A big part of the debate needs to involve truth about how and when this chanting happens, and how many people join in. All this both sides bollocks is the equivalent of pundits contradicting themselves weekly to justify decisions against us.



Our club has come on leaps and bounds in all areas except one. PR. We seem to lose out every time. Whether its lack of investment or resource by the club, or whether the fact we lose out just illustrates what we are up against, I dont know. But we do need to do something.



Paris told us that when decent journalists are handed a story, they report it honestly. Perhaps starting with some of these people may be a way of getting this more airtime.



Articles asking the question of why fans of one of the biggest clubs in the world think that singing about a rivals tragedy at any game constitutes support for the team? Let alone games that dont involve us. Get quotes from players and senior staff. Quote the decent United fans who campaign against this type of stuff.



Its yet another battle, but were quite good at battles.