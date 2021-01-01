« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 163980 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,580
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1880 on: Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm
In the age of AI, it'll need serious verification.

Ah cmon, now. We have to own it. Call a dickhead a dickhead, whatever colours he wears.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,623
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1881 on: Yesterday at 11:54:42 pm »
Yes, Daniel and some others at the I have some decent stuff, I was just going to post all that, thanks
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1882 on: Today at 12:01:50 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm
Ah cmon, now. We have to own it. Call a dickhead a dickhead, whatever colours he wears.

I would.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,475
  • JFT 97
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1883 on: Today at 12:45:05 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm
Ah cmon, now. We have to own it. Call a dickhead a dickhead, whatever colours he wears.

It is a false equivalence though.

You can't compare tens of thousands of fans going through their usual repertoire of vile songs and one idiot being an idiot. As a club, you simply cannot do something about one individual. What you can do something about is tens of thousands of fans participating in 'hate chants'. Especially when those chants occur week in week out whether they are playing us or not.

It is very simple United could easily amend their conditions of entry to include singing certain chants. GMP could easily set out what they consider to be hate chants. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,623
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1884 on: Today at 01:17:05 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:45:05 am
It is a false equivalence though.

You can't compare tens of thousands of fans going through their usual repertoire of vile songs and one idiot being an idiot. As a club, you simply cannot do something about one individual. What you can do something about is tens of thousands of fans participating in 'hate chants'. Especially when those chants occur week in week out whether they are playing us or not.

It is very simple United could easily amend their conditions of entry to include singing certain chants. GMP could easily set out what they consider to be hate chants.
I'd say that could be the other way round, clubs love picking on one individual and banning them and then claiming they've addressed the issue. 5,000 fans together, all together harder to deal with in practice, try kicking out 5,000 fans from the ground.
One individual can be handled by those around them, if they wish, they should be because they risk the whole club being tarnished.
If that had been one voice on sunday the police could have easily identified them and taken action, 100% coverage, as it was they picked a couple up and left 4,998 untouched.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,321
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1885 on: Today at 01:18:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:28:54 pm
We'd stopped by 1991 due to Hillsborough, if you'd have been going in the 80's you'd have heard at least 3 different Munich songs and one one word chant at Anfield. We don't deny we sang them, but we learnt the hard way they're not funny, clever or ever acceptable.

You might hear the odd dickhead try to get a Munich song going, or Harold Shipman, but they'll get shut down straight away. I'm surprised how restrained our fans are with the shite these c*nts threw yesterday

Its hard to stop and there will be often isolated incidents. Hopefully the less there is the easier it will be for the police to get on top of it.

Those on our side who do it should know better. They may as well join in on the Hillsborough chants as their actions just lead to the idiots on the other side to believe that its ok.

However some of the justification and whataboutery from their side is amazing. One person on Twitter claimed that we had a history of pro IRA chants which was news to me.

Im sure that we have bellends too but all we can do is to continually call them out. Anyone who gets involved deserves to be arrested as they are basically pissing on the graves of the 97. Dont use anyones grief to be a subject or ridicule, banter or taunting. Its vile and disgusting and the club has continually reminded people not to participate.

As for the United fans, it seems that hatred of scouse bastards is totally acceptable which is strange in 2024.
Logged
#JFT97
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 