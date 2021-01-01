It is a false equivalence though.
You can't compare tens of thousands of fans going through their usual repertoire of vile songs and one idiot being an idiot. As a club, you simply cannot do something about one individual. What you can do something about is tens of thousands of fans participating in 'hate chants'. Especially when those chants occur week in week out whether they are playing us or not.
It is very simple United could easily amend their conditions of entry to include singing certain chants. GMP could easily set out what they consider to be hate chants.
I'd say that could be the other way round, clubs love picking on one individual and banning them and then claiming they've addressed the issue. 5,000 fans together, all together harder to deal with in practice, try kicking out 5,000 fans from the ground.
One individual can be handled by those around them, if they wish, they should be because they risk the whole club being tarnished.
If that had been one voice on sunday the police could have easily identified them and taken action, 100% coverage, as it was they picked a couple up and left 4,998 untouched.