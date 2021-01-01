We'd stopped by 1991 due to Hillsborough, if you'd have been going in the 80's you'd have heard at least 3 different Munich songs and one one word chant at Anfield. We don't deny we sang them, but we learnt the hard way they're not funny, clever or ever acceptable.



You might hear the odd dickhead try to get a Munich song going, or Harold Shipman, but they'll get shut down straight away. I'm surprised how restrained our fans are with the shite these c*nts threw yesterday



Its hard to stop and there will be often isolated incidents. Hopefully the less there is the easier it will be for the police to get on top of it.Those on our side who do it should know better. They may as well join in on the Hillsborough chants as their actions just lead to the idiots on the other side to believe that its ok.However some of the justification and whataboutery from their side is amazing. One person on Twitter claimed that we had a history of pro IRA chants which was news to me.Im sure that we have bellends too but all we can do is to continually call them out. Anyone who gets involved deserves to be arrested as they are basically pissing on the graves of the 97. Dont use anyones grief to be a subject or ridicule, banter or taunting. Its vile and disgusting and the club has continually reminded people not to participate.As for the United fans, it seems that hatred of scouse bastards is totally acceptable which is strange in 2024.