I make a very foolish mistake recently and reactivated Twitter, thinking that I could limit the amount of shite by just following the LFC journos and fanpages and blocking the usual shock jocks like Sky Sports, so Id have an echo chamber of Liverpool content.



How wrong I was - within minutes of the final whistle a click on the trending page showed that Victims, Heysel and of course Hillsborough were all trending. Not just a few tweets, but enough to have them trending in the UK. All the usual shouts were there, the endless tiring debates about how Always the Victims, its never your fault excludes the most obvious situation where Liverpool fans were victims of something accused of being their fault, but it was actually about Klopp blaming the wind for a loss or something.



Then theres the whataboutery, allegedly there were a few divvys in our end doing aeroplane gestures, so therefore 75% of Old Trafford singing The Sun was right is apparently fair game. A flare was also thrown directly at the disabled section, typical Liverpool scum behaviour, not just an isolated incident where one person (maybe not even intentionally) dropped a flare and it landed in the area directly below. It was intentional, the whole LFC fan base egged him on, its their fault.



The personal solution is to bin it, and thats fine. But the discussions on there spew out into the real world, they form peoples opinions and beliefs, and the cycle goes on forever. Even if the club come out and start reducing away allocations, there will always be those never ending flawed arguments justifying the mocking of dead men, women and children. I dont know what it takes to change the optics on our club and city, I dont see how it changes, but something has to. Its far from a few dickheads, its people all over the country plastering us with tired shitty cliches and it fucking stinks.



And then they wonder why we boo the anthem and wont stand arm in arm with them cheering on England. Fuck off.