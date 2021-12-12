« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 162038 times)

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,259
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 11:36:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:33:31 am
The BBC have a small article on it, but most damning is that the Manchester Guardian doesn't report it at all.

They always, maybe for legal reasons, say 'alleged' also ... no, it's not 'alleged', they fucking did it, hence the arrest.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,177
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 11:44:53 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:33:31 am
The BBC have a small article on it, but most damning is that the Manchester Guardian doesn't report it at all.

Of course they don't. Half their journos were probably singing it.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,466
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 12:22:18 pm »
Was there any mention of it during the game from any reporters, like on Twitter or a live blog etc? I'm thinking more James Pearce et al I guess than in general.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,469
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 12:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 11:05:04 am
No chance of getting a ticket for yesterday, but it came through loud and clear on the TV and radio. Was watching with my 12 year old and he even mentioned it ☹️

My 7 year old daughter asked me what they were singing.
She's too young to explain it to in any detail, but she has a fair idea due to the little things I've mentioned in the past about Hillsborough and visiting the memorial at Anfield etc.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,106
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 12:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:31:21 pm
My 7 year old daughter asked me what they were singing.
She's too young to explain it to in any detail, but she has a fair idea due to the little things I've mentioned in the past about Hillsborough and visiting the memorial at Anfield etc.

I said to my kids "that shite is why I was never ever alowing you to be Utd fans" as it blasted our clear as day, the fucking c*nts. They know about the people I knew who died at Hillsborough, they know about my mate who survived, they know our kid was mates with Kev Williams and they've asked to see the memorial and see his name on it when we were at the game. I've also told them any c*nt says anything at school they've got my permission to batter them and I'll tell the school to fuck off if they try to discipline them.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 01:25:28 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:25:51 pm
It's yet another spineless statement from the FA (how many statements must they make before any action is taken)
"We are aware of the reported tragedy chanting during today's FA cup fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool....."
Why not state "from Manchester United fans"? It's quite simple.
The only way to put an end to this is to throw them out of the competition, and give Coventry a bye to the final. That is what it is going to take.
Would I be annoyed if we were thrown out because a section of our fans ever did similar? Absolutely. But I bet that the vast majority of fans would make damn sure it would never happen again.
We've been talking about this with man Utd now for at least 20 years. Do something about it, or  stop with your spineless statements.

I'm just quoting my thoughts on the tragedy chanting before trying to ask a question the correct way.
I understand why we boo the English national anthem, but whilst we continue to do so (along with people remembering the chants when the Queen died) we will continue to receive no sympathy whatsoever, and we will continue to be 'fair game' for the horrible chants.
Do we need to get our own house in order as well?
I know this might be a touchy subject. I'm Irish, and from a nationalist background, but I am not comfortable with the booing etc. There could be a better way to make a stance? Do we need to continue to make a stance? Everyone knows we're anti establishment. I'm fine with "F**k the Tories" by the way. They're the ones we need to be targeting.
Apologies in advance, but just my thoughts.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,457
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 01:36:01 pm »
I don't want to bash the club but it hasn't got any thing on the website at all. Why not? According to GMP they are "working with both clubs." The lack of any sort of acknowledgement of what went on yesterday is appalling. It's just confirmation that this is normal now and not even the club can be arsed to do anything. As for the four chumps who stood there while the crowd vented their poison, shame on them, including a so called club "legend." I frankly despair.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,058
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 01:37:25 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:22:18 pm
Was there any mention of it during the game from any reporters, like on Twitter or a live blog etc? I'm thinking more James Pearce et al I guess than in general.

The usual Liverpool based reporters (Pearce, couple of the Echo guys) called it out at the time. Not sure about anyone national but more because I dont follow them!
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,457
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 01:37:50 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:22:18 pm
Was there any mention of it during the game from any reporters, like on Twitter or a live blog etc? I'm thinking more James Pearce et al I guess than in general.

Not that I could see. The only guy who mentioned it this morning bless him, was David Conn. The rest of them have been noticeable by their absence, still celebrating United's win I assume.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,859
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 01:53:15 pm »
I make a very foolish mistake recently and reactivated Twitter, thinking that I could limit the amount of shite by just following the LFC journos and fanpages and blocking the usual shock jocks like Sky Sports, so Id have an echo chamber of Liverpool content.

How wrong I was - within minutes of the final whistle a click on the trending page showed that Victims, Heysel and of course Hillsborough were all trending. Not just a few tweets, but enough to have them trending in the UK. All the usual shouts were there, the endless tiring debates about how Always the Victims, its never your fault excludes the most obvious situation where Liverpool fans were victims of something accused of being their fault, but it was actually about Klopp blaming the wind for a loss or something.

Then theres the whataboutery, allegedly there were a few divvys in our end doing aeroplane gestures, so therefore 75% of Old Trafford singing The Sun was right is apparently fair game. A flare was also thrown directly at the disabled section, typical Liverpool scum behaviour, not just an isolated incident where one person (maybe not even intentionally) dropped a flare and it landed in the area directly below. It was intentional, the whole LFC fan base egged him on, its their fault.

The personal solution is to bin it, and thats fine. But the discussions on there spew out into the real world, they form peoples opinions and beliefs, and the cycle goes on forever. Even if the club come out and start reducing away allocations, there will always be those never ending flawed arguments justifying the mocking of dead men, women and children. I dont know what it takes to change the optics on our club and city, I dont see how it changes, but something has to. Its far from a few dickheads, its people all over the country plastering us with tired shitty cliches and it fucking stinks.

And then they wonder why we boo the anthem and wont stand arm in arm with them cheering on England. Fuck off.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 