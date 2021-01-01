« previous next »
Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 160300 times)

Offline TheCunningScorpion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 03:26:54 am »
That was disgusting today, it seemed like they really amped up the disgraceful chants. Is anything going to be done about it? That was a majority of the stadium singing 'Murderers', but who is defending us? Ian Doyle said it was a 'minority' of the 'Stretford End" chanting.... this is cowardly shite, it was a majority singing much worse than that. I am fucked off at the double standards, we are baited but never rise, but as soon as we sing 'Fergie's right' the inevitable follows with zero mention on comms
Offline TheCunningScorpion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 03:28:51 am »
They were sing 'Murderers' every minute of the game, this is disgusting, and should be properly called out. They are scum.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 03:51:41 am »
They are far and away the worst at it. They hide behind Munich chants nobody has heard at Anfield for 30 odd years, deflect to Heysel but there is absolutely no escaping what is meant by "the S*n was right"

I do think we should put a ban on their fans coming to Anfield because it's not a minority, it's loud and clear from a majority every single time we play them. Fuck the consequences, we have to protect our own, the Hillsborough survivors and the families of those we lost don't deserve to have to sit through that every time we play them.
Offline RedPat

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 03:57:58 am »
Its too late now as the sale is at 8.15 but we should send back our tickets for the game on April 7th and tell united to stick their tickets up their arse.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 06:35:18 am »
Yesterday seemed the worst its ever been. They are by far the worst in the country for it and always have been. Needs calling out, and that pathetic excuse for a human in that clip needs banning for life.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 06:56:40 am »
That was disgusting today, it seemed like they really amped up the disgraceful chants. Is anything going to be done about it? That was a majority of the stadium singing 'Murderers', but who is defending us? Ian Doyle said it was a 'minority' of the 'Stretford End" chanting.... this is cowardly shite, it was a majority singing much worse than that. I am fucked off at the double standards, we are baited but never rise, but as soon as we sing 'Fergie's right' the inevitable follows with zero mention on comms

All they were looking for is a reaction. They love all the tragedy stuff and being as vile as possible. A Munich chant would have got the loudest cheer of the day.

With 9000 away fans they thought they could bait us into it. Hopefully nobody took the bait.
Online OOS

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 07:14:50 am »
Just slash there away allocation. Let them bring 1k only next year. Fuck the backlash, just do it.
Online Fromola

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 07:30:07 am »
Yesterday seemed the worst its ever been. They are by far the worst in the country for it and always have been. Needs calling out, and that pathetic excuse for a human in that clip needs banning for life.

They genuinely just enjoy all that shit chanting and want us to react. It's a big part of their fan culture.
Online SK8 Red

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 07:31:59 am »
And from a fanbase directly responsible for the deaths of opposition fans. No self awareness whatsoever.
Online Circa1892

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 07:32:32 am »
Just slash there away allocation. Let them bring 1k only next year. Fuck the backlash, just do it.

Nah fuck that.

Give them zero tickets. Take whatever fine or punishment comes with it, just issue a very clear reason every time.
Online peelyon

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 07:50:20 am »
They are far and away the worst at it. They hide behind Munich chants nobody has heard at Anfield for 30 odd years, deflect to Heysel but there is absolutely no escaping what is meant by "the S*n was right"

I do think we should put a ban on their fans coming to Anfield because it's not a minority, it's loud and clear from a majority every single time we play them. Fuck the consequences, we have to protect our own, the Hillsborough survivors and the families of those we lost don't deserve to have to sit through that every time we play them.

That's all that's been said on the few social media posts I've seen where the chants were brought up from yesterday.

"Well you chant about Munich"
"What about Heysel"
"You're all as bad"
