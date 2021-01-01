That was disgusting today, it seemed like they really amped up the disgraceful chants. Is anything going to be done about it? That was a majority of the stadium singing 'Murderers', but who is defending us? Ian Doyle said it was a 'minority' of the 'Stretford End" chanting.... this is cowardly shite, it was a majority singing much worse than that. I am fucked off at the double standards, we are baited but never rise, but as soon as we sing 'Fergie's right' the inevitable follows with zero mention on comms