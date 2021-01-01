They are far and away the worst at it. They hide behind Munich chants nobody has heard at Anfield for 30 odd years, deflect to Heysel but there is absolutely no escaping what is meant by "the S*n was right"



I do think we should put a ban on their fans coming to Anfield because it's not a minority, it's loud and clear from a majority every single time we play them. Fuck the consequences, we have to protect our own, the Hillsborough survivors and the families of those we lost don't deserve to have to sit through that every time we play them.