Author Topic: Those chants

Re: Those chants
Reply #1720 on: February 28, 2024, 04:53:01 pm
Well, the man himself says it isn't  ;D

https://www.thefreelibrary.com/IT%27S+ONLY+A+SONG%3B+Pete+St+John+wants+to+set+the+record+straight+......-a060428630

The song title comes from an Irish village few Scots could find with a map and a magnifying glass.

Its tune has never featured on Top Of The Pops.

But its chorus still rings out every Saturday at venues that stretch from Kilmarnock to Aberdeen: "By a lonely prison wall, I heard a young girl calling."

It's the first line of The Fields Of Athenry, the song Celtic's legion of fans have adopted as their terracing anthem. It's also the song their bitter rivals claim only incites the religious bitterness that still infects sections of both sets of supporters.

But Pete St John says the bitter-sweet ballad is neither an Irish rebel song nor a sectarian chant.

The sceptics might say: "How the hell does he know?" Pete's answer is simple: "Well ... I wrote it."

The Fields Of Athenry was composed in a terraced room in Whitehall, north of Dublin, exactly 20 years ago.

I sat in that same room as Pete said: "This is the perfect time to nail the myth that has grown up around it in Scotland.

"The Fields Of Athenry has nothing to do with Protestants or Catholics. It never has done."

Pete invited the Daily Record to set the record straight about his song.

And he said: "I'm wearing the colours of Rangers and Celtic today to hopefully make that point to both sets of supporters.

"And I'd be proud to wear these colours together anywhere that bigotry existed.

"Yes, I sang the song at Celtic Park. But that was only because they asked me. I'd never been to see Celtic before. And if they asked me to sing it at Ibrox, I'd do that as well."


At his Irish home yesterday, Pete poured me a beer, wife Sue made up salmon sandwiches and his lovable Labrador covered my suit in golden hair.

Looking at the awards and tributes from music publishers and cultural societies around the world, I couldn't imagine the congenial Dubliner having a spiteful thought - never mind writing a hate- inspired note.

He has been a lifelong campaigner for the Peace Movement and international civil rights, and given his services to countless charities, including raising funds for Dunblane survivors and Celtic's own Bhoys Against Bigotry campaign. When the official Song For Omagh is released next week - hopefully raising thousands for victims of the bomb- ravaged Irish town - check the small print at the bottom of the CD.

It says simply "A Peter St John song".

But when Andy Goram-inspired headlines put Glasgow's religious divide back in the news last week, it put Peter's ballad back under scrutiny.

Among the accusations were that Celtic fans gloried to the sectarian strains of The Fields Of Athenry. Two bloody decades after it became a huge hit, Pete hopes to finally bring controversy and argument to an end.

He told me: "It's a song about the potato famine in Ireland - it's that simple. I'd gone to Galway and read some Gaelic tracts about how tough life was in those dreadful times.

"The people were starving and corn had been imported from America to help them. But it was Indian corn with a kernel so hard that the mills here in Ireland couldn't grind it.

"So it lay uselessly in stores at the docks in Dublin. But nobody trusted the authorities - the Crown - to tell them the truth, so hundreds of starving Irish people marched on the city to get the grain. Some were arrested and shipped off to Australia in prison ships.

"I wrote a ballad about it, inventing Michael, Mary and a baby - a family torn apart because the husband stole corn to feed his family.

"The `Trevelyn' in the lyric was the Crown agent at the time, he did exist. That inspired the line `Against the famine and the Crown I rebelled'.

"All this information came from Galway, so I set the song in Athenry, a little Galway village where the potato fields lay empty ... the fields of Athenry."

Just how the song found its way on to the terracing at Celtic Park is not so well documented. Pub folklore says the song was encouraged by the club to play down the popularity of The Soldier's Song, the Irish national anthem.

But Pete reckons it sprang from popularity among the pubs and clubs of the Irish community in the West of Scotland.

He said: "There is an Irish folk conscience in Glasgow. During the black year of the famine - 1847 - it cost 19 shillings to sail on a coffin ship to America and only 6p to sail to Britain. The port of Liverpool was closed due to yellow fever, so 16,000 or so Irish men and women and their families found themselves in Glasgow.

"The song has been covered over 300 times. Other artists now use it to fill the gaps in their own albums. Maybe if I wrote one for Rangers, it would become just as popular."

The call from Ibrox, however, could be a long time coming.

A spokesman for Rangers yesterday said Pete's interview was "something we prefer not to comment about at this time".

A Celtic spokesman said: "The Fields Of Athenry is a song that Celtic is pleased to be associated with.

"It reflects the history of Celtic and the club's joint Scottish and Irish identity. It is important to distinguish between people's rights to their cultural identity and bigotry."

The song has now been adopted by another bands of green and white supporters.

The Fields Of Athenry floated across Landsdowne Road when Ireland played France at rugby two weeks ago.

And that delights Pete, a former Munster rugby player and Waterford footballer.

Pete said: "It's a song about hard times in Ireland's history, a bit like Flower Of Scotland is the same to the Scots.

"But bigotry? It's about as sectarian as I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles."

Ireland's Great Hunger inspired lament

THE Irish potato famine of the late 1840's - The Great Hunger - reduced the country's population by over two million.

Half are thought to have fled, but the other half perished. The famine was caused by a blight that rotted the crop.

The Catholics in the south suffered more than the northern Protestants whose dependance on potatoes was never as great. The Government was criticised for not doing enough.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1721 on: February 28, 2024, 05:53:25 pm
^

Yeah, but what does he know?



 ;)
Re: Those chants
Reply #1722 on: February 28, 2024, 05:54:01 pm
Fuck the song, has that c*nt on twatter been cancelled and arrested ?
Re: Those chants
Reply #1723 on: March 2, 2024, 07:32:06 pm
Prick trying hard to earn himself a torrent of abuse in a Facebook thread about a few scousers bunking into Wembley in 1986.

Re: Those chants
Reply #1724 on: March 2, 2024, 09:21:09 pm
Little additional background, the blight sparked the Great Hunger but british government and sovereign policy deepened its effects - forcing food to be grown for export, forcing the reliance on potatoes as a crop,  denying aid from India and even the Chocktaw nation. Twats.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1725 on: March 3, 2024, 01:00:32 pm
Is there any reasonably sound fanbase that doesn't do the poverty chanting in the PL? I don't remember hearing much of it from Brighton, Bournemouth?  Prob some others. Might be wrong.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1726 on: March 3, 2024, 01:06:47 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on March  3, 2024, 01:00:32 pm
Is there any reasonably sound fanbase that doesn't do the poverty chanting in the PL? I don't remember hearing much of it from Brighton, Bournemouth?  Prob some others. Might be wrong.

Arsenal don't really sing that kind of stuff at us from what I recall.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1727 on: March 3, 2024, 01:11:39 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on March  3, 2024, 01:00:32 pm
Is there any reasonably sound fanbase that doesn't do the poverty chanting in the PL? I don't remember hearing much of it from Brighton, Bournemouth?  Prob some others. Might be wrong.

West Ham fans are generally OK, no?
Re: Those chants
Reply #1728 on: March 3, 2024, 01:12:20 pm
Quote from: Avens on March  3, 2024, 01:11:39 pm
West Ham fans are generally OK, no?

 ;D ;D No
Re: Those chants
Reply #1729 on: March 3, 2024, 01:19:49 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on March  3, 2024, 01:12:20 pm
;D ;D No

Go on...

I've been next to West Ham away fans at Anfield on a couple of occasions and not heard any of the usual bile from them and I don't remember hearing much of that from them when we've played at their place recently. I might be forgetting something though, given it's pretty incessant from most fanbases.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1730 on: March 3, 2024, 02:47:58 pm
Isn't it just the odd one or two with West Ham rather than anything en masse?

Like the dickhead who got laid out on the garage forecourt near the Kop after giving out Hillsborough shouts.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1731 on: March 3, 2024, 02:52:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  3, 2024, 02:47:58 pm
Isn't it just the odd one or two with West Ham rather than anything en masse?

Like the dickhead who got laid out on the garage forecourt near the Kop after giving out Hillsborough shouts.

Absolutely my impression of West Ham fans, but every single club (including ours) has dickhead fans. As I said, willing to accept I've missed something with regards to WH, but DT is yet to provide any context to his on brand witty reply.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1732 on: March 3, 2024, 03:27:03 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  3, 2024, 02:47:58 pm
Isn't it just the odd one or two with West Ham rather than anything en masse?

Like the dickhead who got laid out on the garage forecourt near the Kop after giving out Hillsborough shouts.

Not for me, they've often done the poverty stuff over the years, ever since I was going to Upton Park it was money waved at us to the left of the away end, sign on, feed the scousers etc and it still goes on today as James Pearce says here during our last meeting with them :

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1737586525041315850

I think it's getting better, it's not as much these days, they aren't the worst and have met plenty of sound WH but wouldn't say they don't do it like Avens seems to think. Palace are a fanbase that don't do it.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1733 on: March 3, 2024, 08:29:42 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on March  3, 2024, 03:27:03 pm
Not for me, they've often done the poverty stuff over the years, ever since I was going to Upton Park it was money waved at us to the left of the away end, sign on, feed the scousers etc and it still goes on today as James Pearce says here during our last meeting with them :

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1737586525041315850

I think it's getting better, it's not as much these days, they aren't the worst and have met plenty of sound WH but wouldn't say they don't do it like Avens seems to think. Palace are a fanbase that don't do it.
Agree with this both on West Ham and Palace, fans at Selhurst just support their own team. Sadly the worst of this usually comes from northern or midlands fans. Southern fans are generally better, Chelsea and Luton excepted.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1734 on: March 3, 2024, 08:47:15 pm
None of it helps when you have accounts like this actively promoting the crap

https://x.com/officialfftv/status/1764089907952181357?s=46
Re: Those chants
Reply #1735 on: March 3, 2024, 11:06:44 pm
Scabs will be scabs Im afraid.

Were ok, fuck the rest of you.

While Maggies boot boys from the Met were cracking poor Yorkshire miner skulls, these shameless scab bastards watched on.

SCABS


Re: Those chants
Reply #1736 on: March 7, 2024, 09:15:56 am
Its everywhere.

Michaela McAreavey: Cian Jones given 240 hours of community service https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-68494952

This concerns a girl from my wifes class in school who was murdered on her honeymoon. Because she was the daughter of a well-known GAA figure, some inebriated orange men thought it acceptable to film themselves singing a song which describes her being beaten to death.

How much of a c*nt do you have to be to sing that about anyone?
Re: Those chants
Reply #1737 on: March 7, 2024, 11:08:38 am
Quote from: thejbs on March  7, 2024, 09:15:56 am
Its everywhere.

Michaela McAreavey: Cian Jones given 240 hours of community service https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-68494952

This concerns a girl from my wifes class in school who was murdered on her honeymoon. Because she was the daughter of a well-known GAA figure, some inebriated orange men thought it acceptable to film themselves singing a song which describes her being beaten to death.

How much of a c*nt do you have to be to sing that about anyone?

Christ!
Re: Those chants
Reply #1738 on: March 7, 2024, 12:03:42 pm
Quote from: thejbs on March  7, 2024, 09:15:56 am
Its everywhere.

Michaela McAreavey: Cian Jones given 240 hours of community service https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-68494952

This concerns a girl from my wifes class in school who was murdered on her honeymoon. Because she was the daughter of a well-known GAA figure, some inebriated orange men thought it acceptable to film themselves singing a song which describes her being beaten to death.

How much of a c*nt do you have to be to sing that about anyone?

Reading the story, the guilty person would have been about 11 when she was killed. Its like the people who sing about Hillsboroigh still - means nothing to them. Only words and all that. But clearly learned behaviour from older crowds who should know much better.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1739 on: March 7, 2024, 12:21:03 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 28, 2024, 04:53:01 pm
Well, the man himself says it isn't  ;D

https://www.thefreelibrary.com/IT%27S+ONLY+A+SONG%3B+Pete+St+John+wants+to+set+the+record+straight+......-a060428630

The song title comes from an Irish village few Scots could find with a map and a magnifying glass.

Its tune has never featured on Top Of The Pops.

But its chorus still rings out every Saturday at venues that stretch from Kilmarnock to Aberdeen: "By a lonely prison wall, I heard a young girl calling."

It's the first line of The Fields Of Athenry, the song Celtic's legion of fans have adopted as their terracing anthem. It's also the song their bitter rivals claim only incites the religious bitterness that still infects sections of both sets of supporters.

But Pete St John says the bitter-sweet ballad is neither an Irish rebel song nor a sectarian chant.

The sceptics might say: "How the hell does he know?" Pete's answer is simple: "Well ... I wrote it."

The Fields Of Athenry was composed in a terraced room in Whitehall, north of Dublin, exactly 20 years ago.

I sat in that same room as Pete said: "This is the perfect time to nail the myth that has grown up around it in Scotland.

"The Fields Of Athenry has nothing to do with Protestants or Catholics. It never has done."

Pete invited the Daily Record to set the record straight about his song.

And he said: "I'm wearing the colours of Rangers and Celtic today to hopefully make that point to both sets of supporters.

"And I'd be proud to wear these colours together anywhere that bigotry existed.

"Yes, I sang the song at Celtic Park. But that was only because they asked me. I'd never been to see Celtic before. And if they asked me to sing it at Ibrox, I'd do that as well."


At his Irish home yesterday, Pete poured me a beer, wife Sue made up salmon sandwiches and his lovable Labrador covered my suit in golden hair.

Looking at the awards and tributes from music publishers and cultural societies around the world, I couldn't imagine the congenial Dubliner having a spiteful thought - never mind writing a hate- inspired note.

He has been a lifelong campaigner for the Peace Movement and international civil rights, and given his services to countless charities, including raising funds for Dunblane survivors and Celtic's own Bhoys Against Bigotry campaign. When the official Song For Omagh is released next week - hopefully raising thousands for victims of the bomb- ravaged Irish town - check the small print at the bottom of the CD.

It says simply "A Peter St John song".

But when Andy Goram-inspired headlines put Glasgow's religious divide back in the news last week, it put Peter's ballad back under scrutiny.

Among the accusations were that Celtic fans gloried to the sectarian strains of The Fields Of Athenry. Two bloody decades after it became a huge hit, Pete hopes to finally bring controversy and argument to an end.

He told me: "It's a song about the potato famine in Ireland - it's that simple. I'd gone to Galway and read some Gaelic tracts about how tough life was in those dreadful times.

"The people were starving and corn had been imported from America to help them. But it was Indian corn with a kernel so hard that the mills here in Ireland couldn't grind it.

"So it lay uselessly in stores at the docks in Dublin. But nobody trusted the authorities - the Crown - to tell them the truth, so hundreds of starving Irish people marched on the city to get the grain. Some were arrested and shipped off to Australia in prison ships.

"I wrote a ballad about it, inventing Michael, Mary and a baby - a family torn apart because the husband stole corn to feed his family.

"The `Trevelyn' in the lyric was the Crown agent at the time, he did exist. That inspired the line `Against the famine and the Crown I rebelled'.

"All this information came from Galway, so I set the song in Athenry, a little Galway village where the potato fields lay empty ... the fields of Athenry."

Just how the song found its way on to the terracing at Celtic Park is not so well documented. Pub folklore says the song was encouraged by the club to play down the popularity of The Soldier's Song, the Irish national anthem.

But Pete reckons it sprang from popularity among the pubs and clubs of the Irish community in the West of Scotland.

He said: "There is an Irish folk conscience in Glasgow. During the black year of the famine - 1847 - it cost 19 shillings to sail on a coffin ship to America and only 6p to sail to Britain. The port of Liverpool was closed due to yellow fever, so 16,000 or so Irish men and women and their families found themselves in Glasgow.

"The song has been covered over 300 times. Other artists now use it to fill the gaps in their own albums. Maybe if I wrote one for Rangers, it would become just as popular."

The call from Ibrox, however, could be a long time coming.

A spokesman for Rangers yesterday said Pete's interview was "something we prefer not to comment about at this time".

A Celtic spokesman said: "The Fields Of Athenry is a song that Celtic is pleased to be associated with.

"It reflects the history of Celtic and the club's joint Scottish and Irish identity. It is important to distinguish between people's rights to their cultural identity and bigotry."

The song has now been adopted by another bands of green and white supporters.

The Fields Of Athenry floated across Landsdowne Road when Ireland played France at rugby two weeks ago.

And that delights Pete, a former Munster rugby player and Waterford footballer.

Pete said: "It's a song about hard times in Ireland's history, a bit like Flower Of Scotland is the same to the Scots.

"But bigotry? It's about as sectarian as I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles."

Ireland's Great Hunger inspired lament

THE Irish potato famine of the late 1840's - The Great Hunger - reduced the country's population by over two million.

Half are thought to have fled, but the other half perished. The famine was caused by a blight that rotted the crop.

The Catholics in the south suffered more than the northern Protestants whose dependance on potatoes was never as great. The Government was criticised for not doing enough.


Just seen this now. Thanks for posting that mate. Really interesting read.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1740 on: March 7, 2024, 12:44:56 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  7, 2024, 12:03:42 pm
Reading the story, the guilty person would have been about 11 when she was killed. Its like the people who sing about Hillsboroigh still - means nothing to them. Only words and all that. But clearly learned behaviour from older crowds who should know much better.

Exactly - Munich was 8 years before I was even born, I learned all the Munich songs as an impressionable kid in the Anny and then the Kop.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1741 on: March 7, 2024, 01:00:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March  7, 2024, 12:44:56 pm
Exactly - Munich was 8 years before I was even born, I learned all the Munich songs as an impressionable kid in the Anny and then the Kop.

Same here, had NO idea what it was about when I was a kid, literally just heard the words and sang it. Hadn't even heard of the Munich disaster when I was a kid... just thought it was a song we sang about Utd.

That's the horrible danger of these kinds of things though, it's learned behaviour a lot of the time. Sang by twats, picked up by kids.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1742 on: March 7, 2024, 02:43:39 pm
As an aside to the Pete St John post

https://youtu.be/jYpFkz0UzY4?si=WRW8_T81WhIBc1P_
This is his wake in Dublin. A load of local musicians rocked up and played a session in tribute. Including Paddy Reilly of the Dubs. They also did the Parting Glass 
Looked like an emotional send off

I had to get the song for a family funeral a while back. Not a dry eye at the crem, the deceased was an ex Irish guardsman and a lovely bloke. Apparently its a favourite anthem of theirs
Re: Those chants
Reply #1743 on: Today at 03:16:33 pm
Murderers
Sun was right
Always the victims
Without killing anyone

All four of those have just been sung in the last 3 mins whilst ITV do their pre-match coverage
Re: Those chants
Reply #1744 on: Today at 03:19:55 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 03:16:33 pm
Murderers
Sun was right
Always the victims
Without killing anyone

All four of those have just been sung in the last 3 mins whilst ITV do their pre-match coverage

Gonna assume it won't be mentioned
Re: Those chants
Reply #1745 on: Today at 03:30:23 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 03:16:33 pm
Murderers
Sun was right
Always the victims
Without killing anyone

All four of those have just been sung in the last 3 mins whilst ITV do their pre-match coverage

Scum being scum
Re: Those chants
Reply #1746 on: Today at 04:19:48 pm
They are the most cringe worthy bunch of c*nts you could find

Haven't a clue about the game evidenced by some of the weird shouts they make for decisions
Re: Those chants
Reply #1747 on: Today at 04:22:26 pm
 Horrible bunch of knicker sniffing bastards. :wanker :wanker
Re: Those chants
Reply #1748 on: Today at 04:22:41 pm
Comms are terrified of saying anythig as usual.  :wanker
Re: Those chants
Reply #1749 on: Today at 04:35:35 pm

https://twitter.com/mufcaway_/status/1769277743127056549

'9k vermin come to town 🤢🤮

Fucking straight into these horrible, inbred, 6 fingers, missing teeth, gran shagging, unemployed, benefits claiming, national anthem booing, rat eating, bin dipping, racism denying, wall pushing, pickpocketing, murdering scouse victim bastards'




Utter dickheads.
Re: Those chants
Reply #1750 on: Today at 04:37:53 pm
It needs a player to come out and say something after the match for something to be done of it. I'm not saying that the players should have that responsibility, but it would be really good if it was addressed more publicly. It's the only way it'll stop because nobody else in the media is going to say anything.
