Well, the man himself says it isn'tThe song title comes from an Irish village few Scots could find with a map and a magnifying glass.Its tune has never featured on Top Of The Pops.But its chorus still rings out every Saturday at venues that stretch from Kilmarnock to Aberdeen: "By a lonely prison wall, I heard a young girl calling."It's the first line of The Fields Of Athenry, the song Celtic's legion of fans have adopted as their terracing anthem. It's also the song their bitter rivals claim only incites the religious bitterness that still infects sections of both sets of supporters.But Pete St John says the bitter-sweet ballad is neither an Irish rebel song nor a sectarian chant.The sceptics might say: "How the hell does he know?" Pete's answer is simple: "Well ... I wrote it."The Fields Of Athenry was composed in a terraced room in Whitehall, north of Dublin, exactly 20 years ago.I sat in that same room as Pete said: "This is the perfect time to nail the myth that has grown up around it in Scotland."The Fields Of Athenry has nothing to do with Protestants or Catholics. It never has done."Pete invited the Daily Record to set the record straight about his song.And he said: "I'm wearing the colours of Rangers and Celtic today to hopefully make that point to both sets of supporters."And I'd be proud to wear these colours together anywhere that bigotry existed."Yes, I sang the song at Celtic Park. But that was only because they asked me. I'd never been to see Celtic before. And if they asked me to sing it at Ibrox, I'd do that as well."At his Irish home yesterday, Pete poured me a beer, wife Sue made up salmon sandwiches and his lovable Labrador covered my suit in golden hair.Looking at the awards and tributes from music publishers and cultural societies around the world, I couldn't imagine the congenial Dubliner having a spiteful thought - never mind writing a hate- inspired note.He has been a lifelong campaigner for the Peace Movement and international civil rights, and given his services to countless charities, including raising funds for Dunblane survivors and Celtic's own Bhoys Against Bigotry campaign. When the official Song For Omagh is released next week - hopefully raising thousands for victims of the bomb- ravaged Irish town - check the small print at the bottom of the CD.It says simply "A Peter St John song".But when Andy Goram-inspired headlines put Glasgow's religious divide back in the news last week, it put Peter's ballad back under scrutiny.Among the accusations were that Celtic fans gloried to the sectarian strains of The Fields Of Athenry. Two bloody decades after it became a huge hit, Pete hopes to finally bring controversy and argument to an end.He told me: "It's a song about the potato famine in Ireland - it's that simple. I'd gone to Galway and read some Gaelic tracts about how tough life was in those dreadful times."The people were starving and corn had been imported from America to help them. But it was Indian corn with a kernel so hard that the mills here in Ireland couldn't grind it."So it lay uselessly in stores at the docks in Dublin. But nobody trusted the authorities - the Crown - to tell them the truth, so hundreds of starving Irish people marched on the city to get the grain. Some were arrested and shipped off to Australia in prison ships."I wrote a ballad about it, inventing Michael, Mary and a baby - a family torn apart because the husband stole corn to feed his family."The `Trevelyn' in the lyric was the Crown agent at the time, he did exist. That inspired the line `Against the famine and the Crown I rebelled'."All this information came from Galway, so I set the song in Athenry, a little Galway village where the potato fields lay empty ... the fields of Athenry."Just how the song found its way on to the terracing at Celtic Park is not so well documented. Pub folklore says the song was encouraged by the club to play down the popularity of The Soldier's Song, the Irish national anthem.But Pete reckons it sprang from popularity among the pubs and clubs of the Irish community in the West of Scotland.He said: "There is an Irish folk conscience in Glasgow. During the black year of the famine - 1847 - it cost 19 shillings to sail on a coffin ship to America and only 6p to sail to Britain. The port of Liverpool was closed due to yellow fever, so 16,000 or so Irish men and women and their families found themselves in Glasgow."The song has been covered over 300 times. Other artists now use it to fill the gaps in their own albums. Maybe if I wrote one for Rangers, it would become just as popular."The call from Ibrox, however, could be a long time coming.A spokesman for Rangers yesterday said Pete's interview was "something we prefer not to comment about at this time".A Celtic spokesman said: "The Fields Of Athenry is a song that Celtic is pleased to be associated with."It reflects the history of Celtic and the club's joint Scottish and Irish identity. It is important to distinguish between people's rights to their cultural identity and bigotry."The song has now been adopted by another bands of green and white supporters.The Fields Of Athenry floated across Landsdowne Road when Ireland played France at rugby two weeks ago.And that delights Pete, a former Munster rugby player and Waterford footballer.Pete said: "It's a song about hard times in Ireland's history, a bit like Flower Of Scotland is the same to the Scots."But bigotry? It's about as sectarian as I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles."Ireland's Great Hunger inspired lamentTHE Irish potato famine of the late 1840's - The Great Hunger - reduced the country's population by over two million.Half are thought to have fled, but the other half perished. The famine was caused by a blight that rotted the crop.The Catholics in the south suffered more than the northern Protestants whose dependance on potatoes was never as great. The Government was criticised for not doing enough.