yeah, but the point is the same. Chelsea used to be a working class Club back in the 60s with a bedrock of support from places like Battersea and Wandsworth, before those places became gentrified. By the 80s, their support came from 2nd generation out of London new town places like Hemel, Bracknell etc - these supporters lacked a cultural identity (their parents were cockneys and they heard all the stories, but they were not) and so Chelsea became that identity.A big part of this was the National Front, which used the Bridge as a recruiting ground. The national team was also hijacked by these Chelsea / NF scum, and any self respecting middle class fans deserted them for a club like Fulham.Now, after 25 years of continual success, their support is much more diverse, but they still have these 2nd and 3rd generation whoopers - I even saw one on Sunday wearing an "I am English" badge.I was sitting in Club Wembley at their end on Sunday and most supporters around me were reds (without wearing red of course). That's why playing an Irish anti-English rebel song at the end of the game was even more enjoyable - the looks on their faces