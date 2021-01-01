« previous next »
Those chants

yeah, but the point is the same.  Chelsea used to be a working class Club back in the 60s with a bedrock of support from places like Battersea and Wandsworth, before those places became gentrified.  By the 80s, their support came from 2nd generation out of London new town places like Hemel, Bracknell etc - these supporters lacked a cultural identity (their parents were cockneys and they heard all the stories, but they were not) and so Chelsea became that identity.

A big part of this was the National Front, which used the Bridge as a recruiting ground. The national team was also hijacked by these Chelsea / NF scum, and any self respecting middle class fans deserted them for a club like Fulham.

Now, after 25 years of continual success, their support is much more diverse, but they still have these 2nd and 3rd generation whoopers - I even saw one on Sunday wearing an "I am English" badge.

I was sitting in Club Wembley at their end on Sunday and most supporters around me were reds (without wearing red of course).  That's why playing an Irish anti-English rebel song at the end of the game was even more enjoyable - the looks on their faces :)

Winnersh has a lot of Chelsea fans too.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:19:35 pm
It's not the first time Fromola has done it, and it's not the first time he's been called out on it either.  Ironic that in a thread about derogatory stuff being aimed at people, he's doing the exact same thing about the good people of Slough.

I just named a couple of random places. Not being derogatory to the people there, what I said was people of a certain mindset. People from 'insert random town' whose identity is the England flag, the union jack and the royal family. This is a big part of Chelsea's fan culture (and they align heavily with Rangers).

Not saying there's anything wrong with that per se, by the way,  there isn't, but they hate us because our pride is perceived to be in the city rather than the country and we're not cap doffers.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:22:10 pm
I just named a couple of random places. Not being derogatory to the people there, what I said was people of a certain mindset. People from 'insert random town' whose identity is the England flag, the union jack and the royal family.

Not saying there's anything wrong with that by the way,  there isn't, but they hate us because our pride is perceived to be in the city rather than the country and we're not cap doffers.

That's twice now that I've seen where you've named Slough as being full of Chelsea fans, when it's not the case at all.  That's all I'm saying.
