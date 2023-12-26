« previous next »
Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 138158 times)

Offline alonsoisared

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1600 on: December 26, 2023, 10:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 26, 2023, 10:15:40 pm
I take your point. It's just that I believe both come within the repulsive and horrible bracket, although for different reasons. The 'Feed the Scousers' one being seen as 'just banter' only goes to show how desensitised most football fans have become to this kind of thing. It also goes to show how little awareness those that sing it actually have.

Both songs exhibit the ignorance of those singing them. Both are repulsive in their own right. To me, both of the things these morons are singing about are human tragedies. If starving people having to eat out of bins is not a human tragedy, what is?
We can't take it that literally though, it's not about a specific person or event where someone has died. It's stupid and not funny but football chants have largely always been thus, and it's not causing anyone any harm.

As for the lack of self awareness side of it, you're absolutely right. But then, football chants have never tended to be particularly PC or with much thought towards the deeper meaning of their words. Those chants are never going to stop because there's ultimately nothing anyone can do about it, it wouldn't be abusive or malicious enough to warrant any kind of action either in terms of the law or from the club. There will always be an element of insensitivity in the chants you hear at a football ground and on matters like this I think we just need a thick skin. Tragedy chanting on the other hand has tangible effects on survivors and family members and absolutely can and should be stopped. My concern is that in conflating the two we risk losing the argument.
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 26, 2023, 09:49:40 pm
You've stated your opinion that singing about poverty and hunger is acceptable. Most of us don't share it. How many times will you keep trying to convert us?

The response of a true dickhead. Merry Christmas.
« Last Edit: December 26, 2023, 10:33:36 pm by alonsoisared »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1601 on: December 26, 2023, 10:30:54 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on December 26, 2023, 10:24:17 pm
We can't take it that literally though, it's not about a specific person or event where someone has died. It's stupid and not funny but football chants have largely always been thus, and it's not causing anyone any harm.


I think your points are completely fair. I can see exactly where you're coming from. I think we just see it slightly differently, which is fine.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1602 on: December 26, 2023, 10:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 26, 2023, 10:30:54 pm
I think your points are completely fair. I can see exactly where you're coming from. I think we just see it slightly differently, which is fine.
Agree to disagree  :)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1603 on: December 26, 2023, 10:35:29 pm »
Online Ghost Town

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1604 on: December 26, 2023, 10:46:29 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on December 26, 2023, 10:24:17 pm
The response of a true dickhead. Merry Christmas.
I have a reputation to keep up ;)
Offline SingFongFC

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1605 on: December 27, 2023, 04:34:32 am »
Dont know if it came over on the tv or not, but at the game last night there was a section of their fans (near our section) who started the feed the scousers nonsense. (In Burnley of all places)

But anyway, we responded with youre going down with the blue shite and Im almost sure they came back with youre going down to the food banks in the same tune. Certainly sounded like that anyway, did anyone else hear that at the game?  :butt
Offline reddebs

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1606 on: December 27, 2023, 09:56:44 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on December 26, 2023, 10:24:17 pm
We can't take it that literally though, it's not about a specific person or event where someone has died. It's stupid and not funny but football chants have largely always been thus, and it's not causing anyone any harm.

As for the lack of self awareness side of it, you're absolutely right. But then, football chants have never tended to be particularly PC or with much thought towards the deeper meaning of their words. Those chants are never going to stop because there's ultimately nothing anyone can do about it, it wouldn't be abusive or malicious enough to warrant any kind of action either in terms of the law or from the club. There will always be an element of insensitivity in the chants you hear at a football ground and on matters like this I think we just need a thick skin. Tragedy chanting on the other hand has tangible effects on survivors and family members and absolutely can and should be stopped. My concern is that in conflating the two we risk losing the argument. The response of a true dickhead. Merry Christmas.

I wonder if you'd still have these views if you or any of your family or friends were going through severe hardship, living in poverty and relying on foodbanks or handouts to survive and your/their kids told you they were being taunted by these songs in school or on the streets?

Maybe football chants have never been PC but with the coverage of the game today these things get picked up by those who'll never understand the hurt they can cause to totally innocent people.

Using poverty as an insult is inhumane and lacking in any empathy towards our own.  It's ignorant, stupid and unnecessary and needs highlighting as such at every opportunity.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1607 on: December 27, 2023, 11:11:56 am »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 27, 2023, 09:56:44 am
I wonder if you'd still have these views if you or any of your family or friends were going through severe hardship, living in poverty and relying on foodbanks or handouts to survive and your/their kids told you they were being taunted by these songs in school or on the streets?

Maybe football chants have never been PC but with the coverage of the game today these things get picked up by those who'll never understand the hurt they can cause to totally innocent people.

Using poverty as an insult is inhumane and lacking in any empathy towards our own.  It's ignorant, stupid and unnecessary and needs highlighting as such at every opportunity.
Totally understand your point and I'd say again that I don't like the chants. What I'd say is I don't think they are really taking the piss out of poverty, not deliberately anyway, the intended message is more like "Liverpool is a shithole", hence why they only sing those songs at us and Everton and not in the any number of other cities that also have people relying on foodbanks/living in poverty. They are thick but they aren't thick enough to think that Liverpool is the only place in the UK with foodbanks or suffering at the hands of the Tories. And indeed there is the irony that a lot of the time these chants come from people from small towns with far worse social issues than Liverpool has. The same irony as people from Burnley singing "Liverpool's a shithole, I want to go home".

Many of these clubs also have foodbanks outside their stadiums, most of these fans will be working class in background just like we are and many will have experienced "struggle" at some point in their lives. But, as I said, I don't think they are vile enough to think that poverty is actually funny- they are songs that have been sung for years to take the piss out of Liverpool and to get a rise out of our fans. They're that stupid that I think they should be quite easy to brush off.

Comparing Sign on, for example, to Hillsborough chants is wildly off the mark IMO. Boo hoo, they're calling us jobless. In an era where the only way to regularly go to matches is to spend thousands of pounds a season I think most people on the receiving end of that chant can afford to let that one breeze past them. It's a play on our hymn based on a trope from 40 years ago and should be taken that way. It's taking the piss, it's not witty in the slightest, it's not big and it's not clever but it really isn't harming anyone in comparison to having the death of your loved ones mocked.

That is what it boils down to, for me. Our objective should be to eliminate Hillsborough and Heysel chants that mock death and tragedy because they have a material affect on people inside Anfield that have lived through that hell for over 30 years. Things are finally starting to change in that regard with clubs posting warnings and trying to identify people guilty of it. But when we put sign on and feed the scousers on the same level, all we do is give them ammunition to call us over sensitive or overly PC which risks taking away from the seriousness of the tragedy chanting.

My position isn't that I think poverty chants are hilarious and should be protected at all costs, it's that they are for the most part classic examples of brainless, tribal football chanting that have existed for years, that don't really cause any harm, and aren't likely to ever go away. Would they rankle me more if I was living in poverty? I think I'd still see it for what it is, thick people people thick trying to take the piss out of my city rather than me in particular. We know first hand what a horrible impact tragedy chants can have on individuals in our ground.

Apologies to Ghost for posting my opinion on this discussion board designed for people to post their opinions and debate with eachother. If you could give me a list of your approved opinions in future I will be sure to only post those.
« Last Edit: December 27, 2023, 11:14:52 am by alonsoisared »
Offline classycarra

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1608 on: December 27, 2023, 11:40:51 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on December 27, 2023, 11:11:56 am
That is what it boils down to, for me. Our objective should be to eliminate Hillsborough and Heysel chants that mock death and tragedy because they have a material affect on people inside Anfield that have lived through that hell for over 30 years. Things are finally starting to change in that regard with clubs posting warnings and trying to identify people guilty of it. But when we put sign on and feed the scousers on the same level, all we do is give them ammunition to call us over sensitive or overly PC which risks taking away from the seriousness of the tragedy chanting.
Think this is a highlight of your post and makes your point most compellingly, that there's risks of 'mission drift' taking away from the (far too long awaited) recent successes in raising awareness and shaming of tragedy chanting.

Whether people agree with that or not, think it's vital that it's raised among likeminded people so that it can be discussed and weighed up, so we can all consider how best to achieve our objectives with people who aren't likeminded and don't support us and aren't currently on board.
Quote from: alonsoisared on December 27, 2023, 11:11:56 am
Apologies to Ghost for posting my opinion on this discussion board designed for people to post their opinions and debate with eachother. If you could give me a list of your approved opinions in future I will be sure to only post those.
don't let his low-standard WUMing/trolling deter you, these are really considered and good posts on an important topic. people like him who act in bad faith, to deliberately try to misrepresent fellow supporters to goad for cheap pointscoring (like in the other thread) aren't worth a second's thought.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1609 on: December 27, 2023, 01:47:35 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on December 27, 2023, 11:11:56 am

Apologies to Ghost for posting my opinion on this discussion board designed for people to post their opinions and debate with eachother. If you could give me a list of your approved opinions in future I will be sure to only post those.
I don't require apologies. I disagree with your position and find it strange and simplistic. I also find it strange, and despiriting, that you think 'we' can only have one 'aim' with regards to our responses to singing. The world is complicated and our reactions will necessarily need to be equality complex, not simplistic. Most of us can also entertain more than one thought at a time.

Fuck poverty shamers 
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1610 on: Yesterday at 07:05:01 pm »
Daft Geordie twat caught out over Munich chants.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-67883573
Offline Eeyore

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1611 on: Yesterday at 07:36:52 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on December 27, 2023, 11:11:56 am
Totally understand your point and I'd say again that I don't like the chants. What I'd say is I don't think they are really taking the piss out of poverty, not deliberately anyway, the intended message is more like "Liverpool is a shithole", hence why they only sing those songs at us and Everton and not in the any number of other cities that also have people relying on foodbanks/living in poverty. They are thick but they aren't thick enough to think that Liverpool is the only place in the UK with foodbanks or suffering at the hands of the Tories. And indeed there is the irony that a lot of the time these chants come from people from small towns with far worse social issues than Liverpool has. The same irony as people from Burnley singing "Liverpool's a shithole, I want to go home".

Many of these clubs also have foodbanks outside their stadiums, most of these fans will be working class in background just like we are and many will have experienced "struggle" at some point in their lives. But, as I said, I don't think they are vile enough to think that poverty is actually funny- they are songs that have been sung for years to take the piss out of Liverpool and to get a rise out of our fans. They're that stupid that I think they should be quite easy to brush off.

Comparing Sign on, for example, to Hillsborough chants is wildly off the mark IMO. Boo hoo, they're calling us jobless. In an era where the only way to regularly go to matches is to spend thousands of pounds a season I think most people on the receiving end of that chant can afford to let that one breeze past them. It's a play on our hymn based on a trope from 40 years ago and should be taken that way. It's taking the piss, it's not witty in the slightest, it's not big and it's not clever but it really isn't harming anyone in comparison to having the death of your loved ones mocked.

That is what it boils down to, for me. Our objective should be to eliminate Hillsborough and Heysel chants that mock death and tragedy because they have a material affect on people inside Anfield that have lived through that hell for over 30 years. Things are finally starting to change in that regard with clubs posting warnings and trying to identify people guilty of it. But when we put sign on and feed the scousers on the same level, all we do is give them ammunition to call us over sensitive or overly PC which risks taking away from the seriousness of the tragedy chanting.

My position isn't that I think poverty chants are hilarious and should be protected at all costs, it's that they are for the most part classic examples of brainless, tribal football chanting that have existed for years, that don't really cause any harm, and aren't likely to ever go away. Would they rankle me more if I was living in poverty? I think I'd still see it for what it is, thick people people thick trying to take the piss out of my city rather than me in particular. We know first hand what a horrible impact tragedy chants can have on individuals in our ground.

Apologies to Ghost for posting my opinion on this discussion board designed for people to post their opinions and debate with eachother. If you could give me a list of your approved opinions in future I will be sure to only post those.

I can see where you are coming from but I disagree.

Poverty chants are far from humorous. For me whilst they are at a lower level than tragedy chanting they act as enablers. If you reinforce stereotypes and dehumanise a City and its residents then you make it much easier to take the next step to tragedy chanting.

The irony is that it was decades of dehumanising Liverpool fans that allowed the Police to rewrite the narrative of Hillsborough. It allowed the Police to blame Liverpool fans and to instigate one of the biggest cover-ups in British history.

You look at how minorities are targeted and it is through stereotypes and looking to dehumanise that minority. You allow Liverpool to be branded as a shithole, full of unemployed criminals and that stereotype is reinforced.

You brand people as somehow less worthy of being treated decently and you enable tragedy chanting. Ignoring stereotyping and clamping down on tragedy chanting just drives it underground. If you want to address the targeting of a minority then you need an education-led zero tolerance approach. In exactly the same way there is a zero-tolerance approach to homophobic chanting in games against Brighton.

Look at the way Klopp spoke out against that. Then compare that to clubs backing their local food banks and then ignoring chants like feed the scousers.   
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1612 on: Yesterday at 08:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:36:52 pm
I can see where you are coming from but I disagree.

Poverty chants are far from humorous. For me whilst they are at a lower level than tragedy chanting they act as enablers. If you reinforce stereotypes and dehumanise a City and its residents then you make it much easier to take the next step to tragedy chanting.

The irony is that it was decades of dehumanising Liverpool fans that allowed the Police to rewrite the narrative of Hillsborough. It allowed the Police to blame Liverpool fans and to instigate one of the biggest cover-ups in British history.

You look at how minorities are targeted and it is through stereotypes and looking to dehumanise that minority. You allow Liverpool to be branded as a shithole, full of unemployed criminals and that stereotype is reinforced.

You brand people as somehow less worthy of being treated decently and you enable tragedy chanting. Ignoring stereotyping and clamping down on tragedy chanting just drives it underground. If you want to address the targeting of a minority then you need an education-led zero tolerance approach. In exactly the same way there is a zero-tolerance approach to homophobic chanting in games against Brighton.

Look at the way Klopp spoke out against that. Then compare that to clubs backing their local food banks and then ignoring chants like feed the scousers.

Totally agree with all that. I remember as a young lad there were loads of jokes about the Irish being thick. Even the comedians on tv & radio jumped on that particular bandwagon. As someone who never knew a lot of Irish people back then I grew up with this 'subliminal' negative attitude of a whole population. That stayed with me for many a year, & it wasn't until I had a job that took me to Ireland on a regular basis did I realise that people from Ireland, in general, were not 'thick'. In fact most were anything but. It just goes to show how easy it is to indoctrinate individuals to believing something that just isn't true. Say something often enough it eventually gets taken as gospel, & a nasty label is placed upon masses of people who don't deserve it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:02:32 pm by Oldmanmick »
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1613 on: Yesterday at 08:29:34 pm »
Great post Al.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1614 on: Yesterday at 09:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:36:52 pm
I can see where you are coming from but I disagree.

Poverty chants are far from humorous. For me whilst they are at a lower level than tragedy chanting they act as enablers. If you reinforce stereotypes and dehumanise a City and its residents then you make it much easier to take the next step to tragedy chanting.

The irony is that it was decades of dehumanising Liverpool fans that allowed the Police to rewrite the narrative of Hillsborough. It allowed the Police to blame Liverpool fans and to instigate one of the biggest cover-ups in British history.

You look at how minorities are targeted and it is through stereotypes and looking to dehumanise that minority. You allow Liverpool to be branded as a shithole, full of unemployed criminals and that stereotype is reinforced.

You brand people as somehow less worthy of being treated decently and you enable tragedy chanting. Ignoring stereotyping and clamping down on tragedy chanting just drives it underground. If you want to address the targeting of a minority then you need an education-led zero tolerance approach. In exactly the same way there is a zero-tolerance approach to homophobic chanting in games against Brighton.

Look at the way Klopp spoke out against that. Then compare that to clubs backing their local food banks and then ignoring chants like feed the scousers.   

Well said, Al 👏
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1615 on: Yesterday at 09:05:47 pm »
Excellent post, Al.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1616 on: Yesterday at 09:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:36:52 pm
I can see where you are coming from but I disagree.

Poverty chants are far from humorous. For me whilst they are at a lower level than tragedy chanting they act as enablers. If you reinforce stereotypes and dehumanise a City and its residents then you make it much easier to take the next step to tragedy chanting.

The irony is that it was decades of dehumanising Liverpool fans that allowed the Police to rewrite the narrative of Hillsborough. It allowed the Police to blame Liverpool fans and to instigate one of the biggest cover-ups in British history.

You look at how minorities are targeted and it is through stereotypes and looking to dehumanise that minority. You allow Liverpool to be branded as a shithole, full of unemployed criminals and that stereotype is reinforced.

You brand people as somehow less worthy of being treated decently and you enable tragedy chanting. Ignoring stereotyping and clamping down on tragedy chanting just drives it underground. If you want to address the targeting of a minority then you need an education-led zero tolerance approach. In exactly the same way there is a zero-tolerance approach to homophobic chanting in games against Brighton.

Look at the way Klopp spoke out against that. Then compare that to clubs backing their local food banks and then ignoring chants like feed the scousers.

100% this.

One might be said to be worse than the other, but it's tolerating the first that allowed the second the flourish. These chants helped enable the cover up. To a certain degree, they go hand in glove.
Offline elbow

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1617 on: Yesterday at 09:44:40 pm »
Excellent post Al, agree with every word.
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1618 on: Yesterday at 09:50:30 pm »
Can social media be better policed?
It is commonplace for LFC supporters to be referred to as victims and murderers in fora, newspaper comments, FB, X, etc.
I thought hate speech was illegal?
Online Realgman

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 01:36:53 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 08:00:43 pm
Totally agree with all that. I remember as a young lad there were loads of jokes about the Irish being thick. Even the comedians on tv & radio jumped on that particular bandwagon. As someone who never knew a lot of Irish people back then I grew up with this 'subliminal' negative attitude of a whole population. That stayed with me for many a year, & it wasn't until I had a job that took me to Ireland on a regular basis did I realise that people from Ireland, in general, were not 'thick'. In fact most were anything but. It just goes to show how easy it is to indoctrinate individuals to believing something that just isn't true. Say something often enough it eventually gets taken as gospel, & a nasty label is placed upon masses of people who don't deserve it.

Fair play Mick, there is a large chunk of Irish in the scouser, so not too much of a suprise !

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:36:52 pm
I can see where you are coming from but I disagree.

Poverty chants are far from humorous....

.....Then compare that to clubs backing their local food banks and then ignoring chants like feed the scousers.   

Very well put ...
