I wonder if you'd still have these views if you or any of your family or friends were going through severe hardship, living in poverty and relying on foodbanks or handouts to survive and your/their kids told you they were being taunted by these songs in school or on the streets?



Maybe football chants have never been PC but with the coverage of the game today these things get picked up by those who'll never understand the hurt they can cause to totally innocent people.



Using poverty as an insult is inhumane and lacking in any empathy towards our own. It's ignorant, stupid and unnecessary and needs highlighting as such at every opportunity.



Totally understand your point and I'd say again that I don't like the chants. What I'd say is I don't think they are really taking the piss out of poverty, not deliberately anyway, the intended message is more like "Liverpool is a shithole", hence why they only sing those songs at us and Everton and not in the any number of other cities that also have people relying on foodbanks/living in poverty. They are thick but they aren't thick enough to think that Liverpool is the only place in the UK with foodbanks or suffering at the hands of the Tories. And indeed there is the irony that a lot of the time these chants come from people from small towns with far worse social issues than Liverpool has. The same irony as people from Burnley singing "Liverpool's a shithole, I want to go home".Many of these clubs also have foodbanks outside their stadiums, most of these fans will be working class in background just like we are and many will have experienced "struggle" at some point in their lives. But, as I said, I don't think they are vile enough to think that poverty is actually funny- they are songs that have been sung for years to take the piss out of Liverpool and to get a rise out of our fans. They're that stupid that I think they should be quite easy to brush off.Comparing Sign on, for example, to Hillsborough chants is wildly off the mark IMO. Boo hoo, they're calling us jobless. In an era where the only way to regularly go to matches is to spend thousands of pounds a season I think most people on the receiving end of that chant can afford to let that one breeze past them. It's a play on our hymn based on a trope from 40 years ago and should be taken that way. It's taking the piss, it's not witty in the slightest, it's not big and it's not clever but it really isn't harming anyone in comparison to having the death of your loved ones mocked.That is what it boils down to, for me. Our objective should be to eliminate Hillsborough and Heysel chants that mock death and tragedy because they have a material affect on people inside Anfield that have lived through that hell for over 30 years. Things are finally starting to change in that regard with clubs posting warnings and trying to identify people guilty of it. But when we put sign on and feed the scousers on the same level, all we do is give them ammunition to call us over sensitive or overly PC which risks taking away from the seriousness of the tragedy chanting.My position isn't that I think poverty chants are hilarious and should be protected at all costs, it's that they are for the most part classic examples of brainless, tribal football chanting that have existed for years, that don't really cause any harm, and aren't likely to ever go away. Would they rankle me more if I was living in poverty? I think I'd still see it for what it is, thick people people thick trying to take the piss out of my city rather than me in particular. We know first hand what a horrible impact tragedy chants can have on individuals in our ground.Apologies to Ghost for posting my opinion on this discussion board designed for people to post their opinions and debate with eachother. If you could give me a list of your approved opinions in future I will be sure to only post those.