I take your point. It's just that I believe both come within the repulsive and horrible bracket, although for different reasons. The 'Feed the Scousers' one being seen as 'just banter' only goes to show how desensitised most football fans have become to this kind of thing. It also goes to show how little awareness those that sing it actually have.



Both songs exhibit the ignorance of those singing them. Both are repulsive in their own right. To me, both of the things these morons are singing about are human tragedies. If starving people having to eat out of bins is not a human tragedy, what is?



You've stated your opinion that singing about poverty and hunger is acceptable. Most of us don't share it. How many times will you keep trying to convert us?





We can't take it that literally though, it's not about a specific person or event where someone has died. It's stupid and not funny but football chants have largely always been thus, and it's not causing anyone any harm.As for the lack of self awareness side of it, you're absolutely right. But then, football chants have never tended to be particularly PC or with much thought towards the deeper meaning of their words. Those chants are never going to stop because there's ultimately nothing anyone can do about it, it wouldn't be abusive or malicious enough to warrant any kind of action either in terms of the law or from the club. There will always be an element of insensitivity in the chants you hear at a football ground and on matters like this I think we just need a thick skin. Tragedy chanting on the other hand has tangible effects on survivors and family members and absolutely can and should be stopped. My concern is that in conflating the two we risk losing the argument.The response of a true dickhead. Merry Christmas.