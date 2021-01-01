« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 135105 times)

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,322
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 10:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 10:15:40 pm
I take your point. It's just that I believe both come within the repulsive and horrible bracket, although for different reasons. The 'Feed the Scousers' one being seen as 'just banter' only goes to show how desensitised most football fans have become to this kind of thing. It also goes to show how little awareness those that sing it actually have.

Both songs exhibit the ignorance of those singing them. Both are repulsive in their own right. To me, both of the things these morons are singing about are human tragedies. If starving people having to eat out of bins is not a human tragedy, what is?
We can't take it that literally though, it's not about a specific person or event where someone has died. It's stupid and not funny but football chants have largely always been thus, and it's not causing anyone any harm.

As for the lack of self awareness side of it, you're absolutely right. But then, football chants have never tended to be particularly PC or with much thought towards the deeper meaning of their words. Those chants are never going to stop because there's ultimately nothing anyone can do about it, it wouldn't be abusive or malicious enough to warrant any kind of action either in terms of the law or from the club. There will always be an element of insensitivity in the chants you hear at a football ground and on matters like this I think we just need a thick skin. Tragedy chanting on the other hand has tangible effects on survivors and family members and absolutely can and should be stopped. My concern is that in conflating the two we risk losing the argument.
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 09:49:40 pm
You've stated your opinion that singing about poverty and hunger is acceptable. Most of us don't share it. How many times will you keep trying to convert us?

The response of a true dickhead. Merry Christmas.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:33:36 pm by alonsoisared »
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,920
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 10:30:54 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:24:17 pm
We can't take it that literally though, it's not about a specific person or event where someone has died. It's stupid and not funny but football chants have largely always been thus, and it's not causing anyone any harm.


I think your points are completely fair. I can see exactly where you're coming from. I think we just see it slightly differently, which is fine.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,322
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 10:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 10:30:54 pm
I think your points are completely fair. I can see exactly where you're coming from. I think we just see it slightly differently, which is fine.
Agree to disagree  :)
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,920
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 10:35:29 pm »
Logged

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,846
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 10:46:29 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:24:17 pm
The response of a true dickhead. Merry Christmas.
I have a reputation to keep up ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 