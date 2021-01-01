« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Down

Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 130726 times)

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 09:59:45 am »
Seen that and pointed out to the Mrs that he must be responding to some anti-Scouse shite. Good for him, hopefully it made some of the soft c**ts feel some embarrassment after being called out by one of their own players
Logged

Online grinchgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,033
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 10:00:41 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:28:14 am
'Jack Robinson responds to Sheffield United fans making 'Feed the Scousers' chants: "I'm a Scouser!" on 79 mins' - https://streamable.com/3cgfht

Nice one Jack. Were they singing Feed the Scousers or something?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,713
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 10:04:38 am »
If they were chanting something it didn't really come across on the TV, I don't remember hearing anything but I heard him say he's a Scouser clear as day.  Wonder if they muted the chants.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 10:10:07 am »
Apparently he was responding to someone shouting fucking Scousers if true then its something out of nothing.


Im not sure how many times anyone on this thread has shouted fucking Mancs or similar at the likes of Neville in the past but I know its triple figures in my case.

Obviously the above doesnt apply if its something more sinister that was shouted at him but Ive not seen any evidence thats the case.
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 10:16:15 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:10:07 am
Apparently he was responding to someone shouting fucking Scousers if true then its something out of nothing.


Im not sure how many times anyone on this thread has shouted fucking Mancs or similar at the likes of Neville in the past but I know its triple figures in my case.

Obviously the above doesnt apply if its something more sinister that was shouted at him but Ive not seen any evidence thats the case.

I heard them chanting "you scouse bastards" at one point. I think that's nothing and easy to take on the chin, but it's a bit silly when one of your own players is scouse, like Man United having Rooney up front for over a decade and shouting all sorts of bile.  ;D
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,552
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 10:40:25 am »
On the stream I only heard "You Scouse bastards", which was responded to with a loud rendition of "Going down with the Blueshite". All a bit of needle well within the acceptable limits. Actually the atmosphere seemed to pick up in general around that point from both sets of fans. Didn't hear any of the other bollocks we might have got in previous seasons. Maybe those that were there will correct me?

Still great to hear Robinson giving it back though. Bet that shut them up quick.


Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:16:15 am
I heard them chanting "you scouse bastards" at one point. I think that's nothing and easy to take on the chin, but it's a bit silly when one of your own players is scouse, like Man United having Rooney up front for over a decade and shouting all sorts of bile.  ;D

Can't think of a time we've ever had a Mancunian player, but even if we did I don't think that would stop anyone from insulting Mancs when playing one of their clubs. Obviously the Scouse thing carries that bit of extra baggage and is sung with that little bit of extra venom by teams we have no real rivalry with. But fuck em.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:01:54 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,802
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 11:08:15 am »
Paul Stewart was a Manc I think. Nobody cared about that (just that he wasnt great) but were not absolutely obsessed weirdos like how Mancs are about Scousers in general.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 11:16:44 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:16:15 am
I heard them chanting "you scouse bastards" at one point. I think that's nothing and easy to take on the chin, but it's a bit silly when one of your own players is scouse, like Man United having Rooney up front for over a decade and shouting all sorts of bile.  ;D

Oh yeah 100%, as usual though people overreact, I've seen calls on Twitter for whoever shouted/sung it to be banned. I mean fucking hell come on, I'm sure some people want a stadium to resemble a creche at time.
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,705
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 11:25:10 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:16:44 am
Oh yeah 100%, as usual though people overreact, I've seen calls on Twitter for whoever shouted/sung it to be banned. I mean fucking hell come on, I'm sure some people want a stadium to resemble a creche at time.
Particularly at Goodison, where the extra ammunition would be welcomed.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 11:26:02 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:16:44 am
Oh yeah 100%, as usual though people overreact, I've seen calls on Twitter for whoever shouted/sung it to be banned. I mean fucking hell come on, I'm sure some people want a stadium to resemble a creche at time.

In the eyes of the mainstream media/football fandom, that sort of thing devalues the legitimate complaints we have about tragedy chanting. Going over the top with reactions about those types of generic (admittedly dull) chants does more harm than good.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,837
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 11:30:09 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:26:02 am
In the eyes of the mainstream media/football fandom, that sort of thing devalues the legitimate complaints we have about tragedy chanting. Going over the top with reactions about those types of generic (admittedly dull) chants does more harm than good.

It's a nothing story though, not everything that gets posted on Twitter needs to be taken seriously.

I think the poverty stuff is fair to be called out on (don't think there was much of it last night tbf) but only to show up the idiocy of it. Fuck the Tories cuts them down anyway. The general 'Scouse' taunts as a pejorative is just part of the game.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:32:58 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 11:31:26 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:30:09 am
It's a nothing story though, not everything that gets posted on Twitter needs to be taken seriously.

That's also true.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,656
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 02:24:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:04:38 am
If they were chanting something it didn't really come across on the TV, I don't remember hearing anything but I heard him say he's a Scouser clear as day.  Wonder if they muted the chants.

As our fans looked at the pitch, I was sat on the right-hand side close to the corner flag.  I must admit I didn't hear any poverty or tragedy chanting.  That's not to say there wasn't any like.

Although, there were a couple of Yorkshire gobshites who were sat close to our fans, one of which I eventually saw getting lobbed out.

One of these wankers appeared to react to our Trent song, every time.   I heard him shout clear as day "We're gonna score in the 96h Minute".  I may be reading too much into it but it only registered with me on the way home and I was fuming.

Incidentally, where about on the pitch was Jack Robinson taking the throw-in when he made his comment?  I didn't hear it.  Fair play to him though, great work Jack :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Up
« previous next »
 