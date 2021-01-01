I heard them chanting "you scouse bastards" at one point. I think that's nothing and easy to take on the chin, but it's a bit silly when one of your own players is scouse, like Man United having Rooney up front for over a decade and shouting all sorts of bile.



On the stream I only heard "You Scouse bastards", which was responded to with a loud rendition of "Going down with the Blueshite". All a bit of needle well within the acceptable limits. Actually the atmosphere seemed to pick up in general around that point from both sets of fans. Didn't hear any of the other bollocks we might have got in previous seasons. Maybe those that were there will correct me?Still great to hear Robinson giving it back though. Bet that shut them up quick.Can't think of a time we've ever had a Mancunian player, but even if we did I don't think that would stop anyone from insulting Mancs when playing one of their clubs. Obviously the Scouse thing carries that bit of extra baggage and is sung with that little bit of extra venom by teams we have no real rivalry with. But fuck em.