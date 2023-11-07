Times article from rod liddle on itUtter drivel. The end is just ridiculous. Completely missed the pointThen again this is a guy who ditches his wife on honeymoon to be with his mistress. As Eamon dunphy so brilliantly said "he's the guy who ran away and left his wife for a young one"Not to mention allegedly hitting his pregnant partner. He admitted.it to police.initially then tried to double down on itEven once wrote an article saying he could have been a teacher but would.just desperate to shag all his students.A former s.n writer. Tells you all you need to know about this idiot. How the times hired someone like him I don't know.Paywalled article linked above