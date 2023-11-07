« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 129809 times)

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,810
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1520 on: November 7, 2023, 06:35:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November  7, 2023, 10:45:43 am
That's a garbage statement, are they scared of their own fanbase or something?

I would say that they are afraid of upsetting their fans. The only proper response to anyone involved is a blunt condemnation. I would also expect a strong response from our club if anything similar occurs from our fans.

The attitude amongst many fans (including some of ours) is that opposing fans are there to be abused verbally. You wouldnt go up to somebody in the street and spout vile comments at random people so why think its fine when you are faceless in a crowd?
Logged
#JFT97

Online Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1521 on: November 8, 2023, 12:43:51 am »
The last two posts are not helpful at all.     edit(Theyve been removed)     There are hundreds of threads where you can express your belligerent tribalism, can Hillsborough related threads not be free of it?
« Last Edit: November 8, 2023, 10:20:09 am by the 92A »
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,657
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1522 on: November 8, 2023, 01:06:00 am »
I think it was at Watford away a few seasons ago. As we were leaving the ground one of them pushed it a tad too far and a young Scouse lad mingled in and cracked him.

It still reminds me of that Andy Gray flag in Takskim Square .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,323
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1523 on: November 8, 2023, 07:19:50 am »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,128
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1524 on: November 8, 2023, 07:33:26 am »
Ive always hated tragedy chanting. Making songs about death. Hilarious. Even our own fans signing about Munich. What the fuck is that about? Fuck off all tragedy chanting it should have no place in the modern games.
Logged

Offline Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,941
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1525 on: November 8, 2023, 08:44:14 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on November  7, 2023, 05:23:11 pm
Would it not be possible to come up with an agreed response chant that everyone knows to sing once an offending chant is heard.

Youre gonna get your fucking head kicked in

Youre going home in a St Johns Ambulance

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,949
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1526 on: November 8, 2023, 10:50:41 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on November  8, 2023, 07:33:26 am
Ive always hated tragedy chanting. Making songs about death. Hilarious. Even our own fans signing about Munich. What the fuck is that about? Fuck off all tragedy chanting it should have no place in the modern games.

I'm not excusing it at all, but this is nowhere near the same level as the songs and chants directed at Liverpool fans by most other clubs.
Where Munich chanting/singing is concerned, it most definitely is a small minority if it's at a game. I've never heard anything at a game or on TV.
Of course there are the plane gestures too that I have seen, and the c*nts responsible are no better than the c*nts that sing and chant towards us. They all need banned from attending football games.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,712
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1527 on: November 8, 2023, 11:10:32 am »
just read their statement, it is so so poor, it's all "may have happened and if it did, we didn't know... and those who did, were a minority" etc etc... what a load of apologist nonsense!

Fuck them. Hope their go down ASAP. c*nts.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,779
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1528 on: November 8, 2023, 11:16:35 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on November  8, 2023, 07:33:26 am
Ive always hated tragedy chanting. Making songs about death. Hilarious. Even our own fans signing about Munich. What the fuck is that about? Fuck off all tragedy chanting it should have no place in the modern games.

Do we have "fans" that chant that yes but it's a tiny tiny percentage of idiots and nothing near the scale of what we heard at Luton or other grounds.

The lack of action from those clubs or the premier league to me is astoundingly bad.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,833
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1529 on: November 8, 2023, 03:56:30 pm »
It's the feature of modern day English support to be as unpleasant as possible and use whatever you can to wind up the opposition fans. They've tried all the poverty stuff for decades and now they get called Tories in response which is usually enough to knock that on the head or shut them up. On pitch 'banter' is water off a ducks back (the bloody Gerrard chant). So tragedies are all they've got left.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,624
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1530 on: November 8, 2023, 05:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November  8, 2023, 03:56:30 pm
It's the feature of modern day English support to be as unpleasant as possible and use whatever you can to wind up the opposition fans. They've tried all the poverty stuff for decades and now they get called Tories in response which is usually enough to knock that on the head or shut them up. On pitch 'banter' is water off a ducks back (the bloody Gerrard chant). So tragedies are all they've got left.

They started getting proper bitter after our crowd's rendition of 'Shitty ground, shitty ground, shitty ground.'
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,379
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1531 on: November 8, 2023, 07:27:23 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on November  8, 2023, 08:44:14 am
Youre gonna get your fucking head kicked in

Youre going home in a St Johns Ambulance

I think I might actually miss those little ditty's, mate.
The good old days.
Logged

Offline Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,323
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1532 on: November 8, 2023, 08:58:34 pm »
Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance ( HSA )
@HillsboroughSu1
·
4h
We would like to say a big thank you to all the
@LutonTown
 fans who have donated to our GoFundMe, helping to restore our faith 👏👏👏🔥


Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,513
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1533 on: November 8, 2023, 09:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November  8, 2023, 03:56:30 pm
It's the feature of modern day English support to be as unpleasant as possible and use whatever you can to wind up the opposition fans. They've tried all the poverty stuff for decades and now they get called Tories in response which is usually enough to knock that on the head or shut them up. On pitch 'banter' is water off a ducks back (the bloody Gerrard chant). So tragedies are all they've got left.

You werent around in the 70s? ;D
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,833
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1534 on: November 8, 2023, 10:16:36 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November  8, 2023, 09:01:53 pm
You werent around in the 70s? ;D

No but for many then it was about the violence. You don't get that in the Premier League, so it's about being as horrible as you can verbally for the types who in the 70s and 80s would just have a punch up. Many would run a mile at the idea of an actual fight as well these days but it's safety in numbers, knowing there's no physical risk.

They wouldn't be half as brave at Anfield back then.
« Last Edit: November 8, 2023, 10:18:16 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,310
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1535 on: November 8, 2023, 10:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November  8, 2023, 10:16:36 pm
No but for many then it was about the violence. You don't get that in the Premier League, so it's about being as horrible as you can verbally for the types who in the 70s and 80s would just have a punch up. Many would run a mile at the idea of an actual fight as well these days but it's safety in numbers, knowing there's no physical risk.

They wouldn't be half as brave at Anfield back then.

Let's not go down that route mate. I have a mate that was sliced with the double stanley knife in the face and it could never heal.

By Liverpool 'fans' of the time.

Really not something to be proud of.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,732
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1536 on: November 8, 2023, 10:49:37 pm »
Well see you all outside used to echo round Anfield in response to pitiful pitter patter from the away fans.  And back in those days the harder elements of our support did just that.

Thankfully we have moved on now; but the likes of Luton harbour the worst kind of behaviour, safe in numbers behind the segregation divides the mob mentality kicks in.  If anything these kind of fans are worse than those that would square up to each other for a punch up years ago. 

The excuses for the tragedy chants dont wash.  This lot knew exactly what they were chanting and the hurtful impact of the chants. 
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,833
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1537 on: November 8, 2023, 10:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November  8, 2023, 10:38:40 pm
Let's not go down that route mate. I have a mate that was sliced with the double stanley knife in the face and it could never heal.

By Liverpool 'fans' of the time.

Really not something to be proud of.

Not at all. I wasn't condoning it, don't get me wrong.

Just saying they turn up and chant their bile knowing there's no repercussions.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,310
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1538 on: November 9, 2023, 12:31:47 am »
Quote from: Fromola on November  8, 2023, 10:55:26 pm
Not at all. I wasn't condoning it, don't get me wrong.

Just saying they turn up and chant their bile knowing there's no repercussions.


Well I'm glad there isn't mate.

No place for that these days - if there ever was.

I'm sure we've all sung and said stuff we shouldn't have done. But education and growing up makes you realised you were a tit and hopefully makes you a better person.

I'm not perfect. You can get caught up in things but you can also realise what a bellend you are and change your ways.

I hope the people singing this crap get a chance to stop, look back, think what they are doing and reflect.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,571
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1539 on: November 9, 2023, 04:13:29 am »
Quote from: andy07 on November  8, 2023, 10:49:37 pm
Thankfully we have moved on now; but the likes of Luton harbour
Damn that global warming...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,128
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1540 on: November 9, 2023, 07:08:26 am »
Wed had been in Europe if not for you! 

Okay, that accounts for five years, why didnt you get into Europe in the proceeding 40 years?
Logged

Offline Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,941
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1541 on: November 9, 2023, 07:16:21 am »
Quote from: John C on November  8, 2023, 07:27:23 pm
I think I might actually miss those little ditty's, mate.
The good old days.
Those were the days my friend
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,833
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1542 on: November 9, 2023, 08:22:42 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November  9, 2023, 12:31:47 am

Well I'm glad there isn't mate.

No place for that these days - if there ever was.

I'm sure we've all sung and said stuff we shouldn't have done. But education and growing up makes you realised you were a tit and hopefully makes you a better person.

I'm not perfect. You can get caught up in things but you can also realise what a bellend you are and change your ways.

I hope the people singing this crap get a chance to stop, look back, think what they are doing and reflect.

I agree, the point I was trying to make is those chanting it either do it as a substitute for the fact they can't just kick the shit out of people anymore every matchday, or back in the day would have been less brave as there were consequences.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,833
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1543 on: November 9, 2023, 08:25:27 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on November  9, 2023, 07:08:26 am
Wed had been in Europe if not for you! 

Okay, that accounts for five years, why didnt you get into Europe in the proceeding 40 years?

A riot at Kenilworth Road in 1985 (along with a million other incidents from English fans) was a big catalyst for ALL English clubs getting banned.

Heysel accounts for Liverpool being banned from Europe, not all English clubs.

We played Luton every year after Heysel for the next 7 years without putting up with all that bollocks. It's like Everton, the club went into decline through the 90s and then they've got Heysel to use as the excuse.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,513
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1544 on: November 9, 2023, 09:25:42 am »
Quote from: Fromola on November  9, 2023, 08:25:27 am
A riot at Kenilworth Road in 1985 (along with a million other incidents from English fans) was a big catalyst for ALL English clubs getting banned.

Heysel accounts for Liverpool being banned from Europe, not all English clubs.

We played Luton every year after Heysel for the next 7 years without putting up with all that bollocks. It's like Everton, the club went into decline through the 90s and then they've got Heysel to use as the excuse.

That fact has completely eluded me. I never realised Luton were around the League for that long.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,843
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1545 on: November 9, 2023, 01:06:28 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on November  8, 2023, 08:44:14 am
Youre gonna get your fucking head kicked in

Youre going home in a St Johns Ambulance



Today though more like,

You're gonna get your Facebook profile hacked

Your gonna get your twitter feed shut down

Soft twats.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,534
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1546 on: November 9, 2023, 01:14:17 pm »
"Sing something Simple, You Simple Twats", used to suffice.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1547 on: November 9, 2023, 01:23:17 pm »
Some of you have been going the match way longer than I have, but I first encountered this with the blues and it was obviously a reference to Heysel. Was that the origin, or did another fanbase start this chant? Just interested because it always makes me laugh when these fuckwits sing it when (at least in my mind) it originated from the blues.
Logged

Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 452
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1548 on: November 9, 2023, 01:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on November  9, 2023, 01:23:17 pm
Some of you have been going the match way longer than I have, but I first encountered this with the blues and it was obviously a reference to Heysel. Was that the origin, or did another fanbase start this chant? Just interested because it always makes me laugh when these fuckwits sing it when (at least in my mind) it originated from the blues.

Its been going on so long, its hard to remember. I think it it was Man Utd that started it but I may be wrong.
Logged

Offline MartinSkrtelsBasement

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1549 on: November 9, 2023, 03:44:54 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on November  9, 2023, 01:39:26 pm
Its been going on so long, its hard to remember. I think it it was Man Utd that started it but I may be wrong.

I first heard it when Liverpool played Everton in the 2018 FA Cup Semi. Fairly sure that wont have been its first airing though...

It was promptly shut down by lots of Blues and Reds on Wembley Way.
Logged
Pirlo is a silent leader. He speaks with his feet.
Marcello Lippi

Offline Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1550 on: November 9, 2023, 03:52:58 pm »
I first heard always the victim its never your fault the first time we played Man United after Hilsborough. Old Trafford probably the autumn of 1989, it was all still very raw. Its why i know its about Hillsborough because i had never heard it before i.e. after Heysel.
« Last Edit: November 9, 2023, 03:57:50 pm by Anfield Kopite »
Logged

Offline Listen to 1963 christmas hits on Shazam

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,627
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1551 on: November 9, 2023, 04:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on November  9, 2023, 03:52:58 pm
I first heard always the victim its never your fault the first time we played Man United after Hilsborough. Old Trafford probably the autumn of 1989, it was all still very raw. Its why i know its about Hillsborough because i had never heard it before i.e. after Heysel.

I dont think it was that long ago , I had an online discussion  with a United fan earlier this week who claimed it was first sung after the Suarez / Evra issue and was about heysel , evra and other things we moan about .

I pointed out the victim chant imo started mid 2000s after the spectator article by the gobshite Johnson in which he called Liverpudlians  victims  and then proceeded to link it to Hillsborough with the old pissed up fans causing 50odd deaths and the chant started after that which obviously links it to Hillsborough

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/media/in-one-article-boris-manages-to-offend-an-entire-city-shy-and-his-boss-543923.html

Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,833
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1552 on: November 9, 2023, 04:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on November  9, 2023, 03:52:58 pm
I first heard always the victim its never your fault the first time we played Man United after Hilsborough. Old Trafford probably the autumn of 1989, it was all still very raw. Its why i know its about Hillsborough because i had never heard it before i.e. after Heysel.

It was Where's Your Famous Munich Song they sang. Not sure they sang ATV.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,673
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1553 on: November 9, 2023, 04:58:23 pm »
From what I remember, after Istanbul and the we won it 5 times song, other clubs fans started putting their own words to it, dont recall the tune being used prior to that.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,785
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1554 on: November 9, 2023, 05:26:20 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on November  9, 2023, 04:58:23 pm
From what I remember, after Istanbul and the we won it 5 times song, other clubs fans started putting their own words to it, dont recall the tune being used prior to that.

Teams took songs we sing and changed the words in a poor imitation? I dont believe it!
Logged

Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,199
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1555 on: November 12, 2023, 10:16:51 pm »
https://archive.ph/CRuer

Times article from rod liddle on it

Utter drivel. The end is just ridiculous. Completely missed the point

Then again this is a guy who ditches his wife on honeymoon to be with his mistress. As Eamon dunphy so brilliantly said "he's the guy who ran away and left his wife for a young one"

Not to mention allegedly hitting his pregnant partner. He admitted.it to police.initially then tried to double down on it

Even once wrote an article saying he could have been a teacher but would.just desperate to shag all his students.

A former s.n writer. Tells you all you need to know about this idiot. How the times hired someone like him I don't know.

Paywalled article linked above
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1556 on: November 18, 2023, 03:42:25 pm »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,379
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1557 on: November 18, 2023, 05:16:03 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on November 18, 2023, 03:42:25 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/nov/17/football-fan-gets-suspended-sentence-after-mocking-mascot-bradley-lowery
Some people might think that punishment is not enough for Houghton but it's action which we wouldn't have witnessed several years ago.

Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,327
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1558 on: Today at 12:28:14 am »

'Jack Robinson responds to Sheffield United fans making 'Feed the Scousers' chants: "I'm a Scouser!" on 79 mins' - https://streamable.com/3cgfht
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 