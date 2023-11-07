Not at all. I wasn't condoning it, don't get me wrong.
Just saying they turn up and chant their bile knowing there's no repercussions.
Well I'm glad there isn't mate.
No place for that these days - if there ever was.
I'm sure we've all sung and said stuff we shouldn't have done. But education and growing up makes you realised you were a tit and hopefully makes you a better person.
I'm not perfect. You can get caught up in things but you can also realise what a bellend you are and change your ways.
I hope the people singing this crap get a chance to stop, look back, think what they are doing and reflect.