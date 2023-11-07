Well see you all outside used to echo round Anfield in response to pitiful pitter patter from the away fans. And back in those days the harder elements of our support did just that.



Thankfully we have moved on now; but the likes of Luton harbour the worst kind of behaviour, safe in numbers behind the segregation divides the mob mentality kicks in. If anything these kind of fans are worse than those that would square up to each other for a punch up years ago.



The excuses for the tragedy chants dont wash. This lot knew exactly what they were chanting and the hurtful impact of the chants.