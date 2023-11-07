Not at all. I wasn't condoning it, don't get me wrong.



Just saying they turn up and chant their bile knowing there's no repercussions.



Well I'm glad there isn't mate.No place for that these days - if there ever was.I'm sure we've all sung and said stuff we shouldn't have done. But education and growing up makes you realised you were a tit and hopefully makes you a better person.I'm not perfect. You can get caught up in things but you can also realise what a bellend you are and change your ways.I hope the people singing this crap get a chance to stop, look back, think what they are doing and reflect.