Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 124785 times)

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,717
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1520 on: November 7, 2023, 06:35:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November  7, 2023, 10:45:43 am
That's a garbage statement, are they scared of their own fanbase or something?

I would say that they are afraid of upsetting their fans. The only proper response to anyone involved is a blunt condemnation. I would also expect a strong response from our club if anything similar occurs from our fans.

The attitude amongst many fans (including some of ours) is that opposing fans are there to be abused verbally. You wouldnt go up to somebody in the street and spout vile comments at random people so why think its fine when you are faceless in a crowd?
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 878
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 12:43:51 am »
The last two posts are not helpful at all.     edit(Theyve been removed)     There are hundreds of threads where you can express your belligerent tribalism, can Hillsborough related threads not be free of it?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:20:09 am by the 92A »
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,634
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 01:06:00 am »
I think it was at Watford away a few seasons ago. As we were leaving the ground one of them pushed it a tad too far and a young Scouse lad mingled in and cracked him.

It still reminds me of that Andy Gray flag in Takskim Square .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,222
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 07:19:50 am »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,041
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 07:33:26 am »
Ive always hated tragedy chanting. Making songs about death. Hilarious. Even our own fans signing about Munich. What the fuck is that about? Fuck off all tragedy chanting it should have no place in the modern games.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,886
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 08:44:14 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on November  7, 2023, 05:23:11 pm
Would it not be possible to come up with an agreed response chant that everyone knows to sing once an offending chant is heard.

Youre gonna get your fucking head kicked in

Youre going home in a St Johns Ambulance

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,575
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 10:50:41 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:33:26 am
Ive always hated tragedy chanting. Making songs about death. Hilarious. Even our own fans signing about Munich. What the fuck is that about? Fuck off all tragedy chanting it should have no place in the modern games.

I'm not excusing it at all, but this is nowhere near the same level as the songs and chants directed at Liverpool fans by most other clubs.
Where Munich chanting/singing is concerned, it most definitely is a small minority if it's at a game. I've never heard anything at a game or on TV.
Of course there are the plane gestures too that I have seen, and the c*nts responsible are no better than the c*nts that sing and chant towards us. They all need banned from attending football games.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,700
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 11:10:32 am »
just read their statement, it is so so poor, it's all "may have happened and if it did, we didn't know... and those who did, were a minority" etc etc... what a load of apologist nonsense!

Fuck them. Hope their go down ASAP. c*nts.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,641
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 11:16:35 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:33:26 am
Ive always hated tragedy chanting. Making songs about death. Hilarious. Even our own fans signing about Munich. What the fuck is that about? Fuck off all tragedy chanting it should have no place in the modern games.

Do we have "fans" that chant that yes but it's a tiny tiny percentage of idiots and nothing near the scale of what we heard at Luton or other grounds.

The lack of action from those clubs or the premier league to me is astoundingly bad.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,552
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 03:56:30 pm »
It's the feature of modern day English support to be as unpleasant as possible and use whatever you can to wind up the opposition fans. They've tried all the poverty stuff for decades and now they get called Tories in response which is usually enough to knock that on the head or shut them up. On pitch 'banter' is water off a ducks back (the bloody Gerrard chant). So tragedies are all they've got left.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,550
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 05:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:56:30 pm
It's the feature of modern day English support to be as unpleasant as possible and use whatever you can to wind up the opposition fans. They've tried all the poverty stuff for decades and now they get called Tories in response which is usually enough to knock that on the head or shut them up. On pitch 'banter' is water off a ducks back (the bloody Gerrard chant). So tragedies are all they've got left.

They started getting proper bitter after our crowd's rendition of 'Shitty ground, shitty ground, shitty ground.'
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,197
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 07:27:23 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:44:14 am
Youre gonna get your fucking head kicked in

Youre going home in a St Johns Ambulance

I think I might actually miss those little ditty's, mate.
The good old days.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,222
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 08:58:34 pm »
Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance ( HSA )
@HillsboroughSu1
·
4h
We would like to say a big thank you to all the
@LutonTown
 fans who have donated to our GoFundMe, helping to restore our faith 👏👏👏🔥


Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,224
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 09:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:56:30 pm
It's the feature of modern day English support to be as unpleasant as possible and use whatever you can to wind up the opposition fans. They've tried all the poverty stuff for decades and now they get called Tories in response which is usually enough to knock that on the head or shut them up. On pitch 'banter' is water off a ducks back (the bloody Gerrard chant). So tragedies are all they've got left.

You werent around in the 70s? ;D
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,552
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 10:16:36 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:01:53 pm
You werent around in the 70s? ;D

No but for many then it was about the violence. You don't get that in the Premier League, so it's about being as horrible as you can verbally for the types who in the 70s and 80s would just have a punch up. Many would run a mile at the idea of an actual fight as well these days but it's safety in numbers, knowing there's no physical risk.

They wouldn't be half as brave at Anfield back then.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:18:16 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,900
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:16:36 pm
No but for many then it was about the violence. You don't get that in the Premier League, so it's about being as horrible as you can verbally for the types who in the 70s and 80s would just have a punch up. Many would run a mile at the idea of an actual fight as well these days but it's safety in numbers, knowing there's no physical risk.

They wouldn't be half as brave at Anfield back then.

Let's not go down that route mate. I have a mate that was sliced with the double stanley knife in the face and it could never heal.

By Liverpool 'fans' of the time.

Really not something to be proud of.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,682
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 10:49:37 pm »
Well see you all outside used to echo round Anfield in response to pitiful pitter patter from the away fans.  And back in those days the harder elements of our support did just that.

Thankfully we have moved on now; but the likes of Luton harbour the worst kind of behaviour, safe in numbers behind the segregation divides the mob mentality kicks in.  If anything these kind of fans are worse than those that would square up to each other for a punch up years ago. 

The excuses for the tragedy chants dont wash.  This lot knew exactly what they were chanting and the hurtful impact of the chants. 
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,552
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 10:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm
Let's not go down that route mate. I have a mate that was sliced with the double stanley knife in the face and it could never heal.

By Liverpool 'fans' of the time.

Really not something to be proud of.

Not at all. I wasn't condoning it, don't get me wrong.

Just saying they turn up and chant their bile knowing there's no repercussions.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,900
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 12:31:47 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:55:26 pm
Not at all. I wasn't condoning it, don't get me wrong.

Just saying they turn up and chant their bile knowing there's no repercussions.


Well I'm glad there isn't mate.

No place for that these days - if there ever was.

I'm sure we've all sung and said stuff we shouldn't have done. But education and growing up makes you realised you were a tit and hopefully makes you a better person.

I'm not perfect. You can get caught up in things but you can also realise what a bellend you are and change your ways.

I hope the people singing this crap get a chance to stop, look back, think what they are doing and reflect.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.
