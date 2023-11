Would it not be possible to come up with an agreed response chant that everyone knows to sing once an offending chant is heard.

One that lets the opposing fans know they are c*nts

one that Sky etc will not want to hear and will take the necessary steps to avoid

I'm thinking fuck off you c*nts



We're a huge club that has massive worldwide support & has a history of success that most football fans can only dream of. These no-mark clubs with their no-mark supporters know that they can't compete with us when it comes to winning the big trophies so they have to resort to 'tragedy chanting' as their only way of getting back at us. They're the ones who are hitting the news with their crass behaviour, so best let them, & their shitty clubs, wallow in the gutter where they belong.