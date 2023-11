They're claiming on a Henry Winter tweet that their chanting is justified because they lost a season in Europe because of Heysel.



When have we ever claimed to be the 'victims' of Heysel though? This is the problem with hiding behind innuendos with that chant, as it just gives them to scope to say well it was about Luis Suarez, or it's about Heysel, or it's about us complaining because we didn't get a penalty.