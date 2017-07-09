What I don't get is... A footballer in Germany got fired for basically saying the same thing as the UN is saying with regards to Palestinian statehood, fans aren't allowed to bring any national flags into Anfield because it "may cause offence" (even fucking Japanese flags), anyone making any movements or sounds focusing on anyone elses ethnic origin might get banned for years, but a 1000+ people shouting "Hahaha 97 dead, it's all your fault, stop moaning about it" and the reaction is basically "Be nicer. Please don't do that"



How about a club gets a substantial fine the first time, second time bigger fine, third time they play a match without fans, fourth time they play the rest of the season with no home fans. All the fans singing should be fined and banned. Finding them won't be any problem at all if they want to, after all they easily find anyone they want to find...